Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $247.5-million, down from $289.7-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $19.5-million or 30 cents per share versus a profit of $14.2-million of 21 cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting sales of $254.5-million and a loss of 26 cents.
**
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) reported sales of $1.1-billion, which was in line with expectations and compared to $1-billion a year earlier. The company reported a loss of $39.1-million or 31 cents per share versus loss of $52.4-million or 42 cents.
Its adjusted net loss was $8.2-million or 6 cents per share versus an adjusted loss of $28-million or 23 cents a year earlier.
**
Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $191.9-million, up from $92.8-million a year earlier and in line with expectations.
Net earnings were $91.2-million or 57 cents per share versus a loss of $218.2-million or $1.38 per share.
Its adjusted earnings were $20.3-million or 13 cents per share versus a loss of $18.9-million or 11 cents per share. Analysts were expected adjusted EPS of 14 cents.
**
Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) reported that its fourth-quarter revenue grew 15 per cent to $363-million versus a year earlier, which beat analysts’ expectations.
Net earnings came in at $25.3-million or 74 cents per share versus $18.5-million or 59 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS was 88 cents versus 79 cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $360.2-million and adjusted EPS of 78 cents.
**
Altus Group Limited (AIF-T) reported revenue of $148.8-million in the fourth quarter, up 13.7 per cent from the year-ago period. Its profit was $272,000 or a penny per share versus a loss was $14.7-million or 38 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 43 cents versus 20 cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $143.4-million and adjusted EPS of 36 cents.
**
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) reported that its fourth-quarter revenue increased 4.1 per cent to $103.3-million compared to the same quarter last year.
Net income was $13.2-million or 33 cents per share versus $10-million or 25 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 36 cents versus 31 cents in the year-earlier period.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $101.6-million and adjusted EPS of 35 cents.
**
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) reported a loss of $12.6-million in the fourth quarter, an improvement from a loss of $97.2-million in the year-ago period, which included a goodwill impairment of $90-million related to its water products business.
Revenue for the fourth quarter was $355.2-million, a decrease of $35.6-million from 2018, "primarily due to lower prices for caustic soda and hydrochloric acid in the Electrochemicals segment. These decreases more than offset higher selling prices for water products," the company stated.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $378.2-million.