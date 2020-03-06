Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $917.6-million versus $926.2-million a year earlier. Net income was $51.2-million or 63 cents per share versus $37.8-million or 44 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 40 cents and revenue of $877.1-million.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 5 cents per share, up from 4.5 cents.
**
Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $47.3-million up from $45.4-million a year earlier. It also recorded a loss of $2.5-million or 5 cents per share versus a loss of $3.8-million or 7 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $44.5-million and a loss of 2 cents in the latest quarter.
**
IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) reported revenue of $91.7-million in the fourth quarter versus $92.4-million in the prior year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $93.8-million. Net income was $1.9-million or 5 cents per share versus $3.7-million or 9 cents a year earlier.
**
Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT-T) announced a proposed marketed offering of its common shares, saying the size and pricing “will be determined in the context of the market.” However, the company said it expects it to approximately $10-million.
The offering will be conducted by Paradigm Capital Inc. on a “best efforts” agency basis, the company stated.
The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to complete its Phase III registration trial for its PMX treatment for endotoxemic septic shock, including data analysis and submission of documentation to the U.S. FDA, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
**
MORE TO COME