Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue was $809.1-million versus $782.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $812-million. Its net loss for the period was $16.8-million or 61 cents per share compared to a loss of $36-million or $1.30 per share a year earlier.

**

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $315.6-million versus $347.9-million a year earlier. Net income was $11.9-million or 4 cents per share versus $15.5-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $306.2-million and earnings of 3 cents.

**

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported revenue of $151.5-million in the fourth quarter down from $219.9-million a year earlier. Net income was $8.5-million or 19 cents per share versus $8.6-million or 19 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $164-million and earnings of 22 cents.

**

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT-T) announced it’s withdrawing its preliminary short form prospectus previously filed on March 5, citing “current market conditions.”

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
