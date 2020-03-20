Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) announced the withdrawal of its 2020 outlook previously provided on March 4 related to gross product sales and adjusted EBITDA margin.
"Since early March we have seen a substantial improvement in our Asian supply chain, particularly in China, as expected. However, the disruption we are now seeing in key customer markets resulting from the impact of COVID-19 is significant and we are withdrawing our fiscal 2020 guidance statement as a result," stated chief financial officer Mark Segal in a release.
The company said it won't issue further guidance in the near term "due to uncertainty related to the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation."
The company also said that it expects the spread of COVID-19 and global measures to contain it "will have an impact on the company, however it is challenging to quantify the potential magnitude of such impact at this time."
**
New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI-T) announced that it’s suspending its quarterly dividend citing the “current uncertainty driven by reduced store capacity and regulatory restrictions” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Look said it has initiated partial or full store closures across its network in response to the coronavirus. It also said it believes it's "well-positioned to withstand the current disruption given its efficient operations and strong balance sheet."
The company also reported that its fourth-quarter revenues increased by 3.9 per cent over the year before to reach a record $73.9-million, which slightly above expectations of $73.3-million. Net earnings attributed to shareholders reached $5-million, compared to $3.1-million a year earlier.
**
K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) CEO Linda McCurdy said the COVID-19 pandemic “will have a significant adverse impact on our operations and financial results in 2020, particularly in the second quarter,” due to large declines in hospitality volume.
The statement came as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $62.9-million an increase of 5.8 per cent versus a year earlier and in line with expectations.
Net earnings increased by $1.1 million to $2.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the same comparative period of 2018.
**
MORE TO COME