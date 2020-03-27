Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) said the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted global demand for forest products and disrupted supply chain networks. As a result, the company announced that it’s curtailing Canadian lumber production by approximately 70 million board feet, or about 40 per cent, over a three-week period. Its U.S. Southern Pine operations will reduce operating capacity by approximately 40 per cent or 50 million board feet over a four-week period. In Europe, Swedish lumber production will be curtailed at two sawmills by 50 per cent over a four-week period, representing a decrease in production of approximately 17 million board feet.
The company has also reduced capital expenditures by $20-million for Canadian and US operations which, together with an already lower capital budget for 2020, results in a year-over-year reduction in capital spend of approximately $100-million across lumber operations compared to 2019.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) announced that it’s postponing its planned extended spring maintenance shut at Northwood Pulp Mill until later this year and instead will curtail the mill for three weeks during the period the turnaround was originally scheduled to occur. “This will result in a reduction of approximately 35,000 tonnes of Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft pulp production” it stated. Canfor Pulp is also reducing its planned capital expenditures for 2020 by $15-million to $25-million, representing a $78-million decrease from 2019 capital expenditures.
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-T) announced a $5-million bought-deal financing. The underwriter has agreed to purchase about 17.9 million share for 28 cents each.
Each unit includes one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the company. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the company for a period of 36 months from closing of the transaction at an exercise price of 38 cents per warrant. TGOD said intends to use the proceeds of the offering for the development of key product lines and for general corporate purposes.
The Westaim Corp. (WED-X) announced a net loss of $13-million or 9 cents per share compared to a net profit of $6.7-million or 4 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018.
