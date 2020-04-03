Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced that its board has appointed an ad hoc investment committee comprised of members of the board to oversee the company’s “significant cash and investments on hand.”
The company said the board also has broadened the company's investment policy to allow Aimia to invest excess cash, recorded as short-term investments, long-term investments and cash and cash equivalents, in a diversified portfolio of public company securities, fixed income securities and hybrid securities. "This is in addition to existing permitted investments in investment-grade commercial paper and corporate, federal and provincial government bonds, and bankers' acceptances or term deposits," the company stated.
**
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (FSM-N; FVI-T) announced that it’s withdrawing production and cost guidance for 2020 amid the measures taken to comply with COVID-19 related closures in countries where it operates including Peru, Mexico and Argentina. “As a result of the government-mandated constraints on business in the countries that host our operations and the uncertainties related to these constraints, the company is currently unable to determine the impact on its production and cost guidance for 2020,” it stated.
The company also said it has implemented measures to reduce spending and capital expenses "consistent with the current uncertain business environment," including the postponement of approximately 40 per cent of capital budgets, a 60-per-cent reduction in the brownfields exploration budget "and reductions in senior executive annual compensation and other corporate expenses."
**
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) announced that it has suspended its 2020 earnings guidance due to “the general economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The global economy has become increasingly uncertain, with reduced visibility into the future," stated CEO Mark Davis, "As a result, we proactively reduced our monthly distribution rate and took other steps to ensure financial flexibility during this time. We also indicated that the assumptions underlying our guidance were at risk based on the duration of this uncertainty. It has become apparent that this uncertainty will continue for some time. Accordingly, it is now prudent to suspend our previously issued 2020 guidance.”
Mr. Davis said the company’s first-quarter operations “were not materially affected” by COVID-19.”
**
MORE TO COME