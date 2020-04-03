 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced that its board has appointed an ad hoc investment committee comprised of members of the board to oversee the company’s “significant cash and investments on hand.”

The company said the board also has broadened the company's investment policy to allow Aimia to invest excess cash, recorded as short-term investments, long-term investments and cash and cash equivalents, in a diversified portfolio of public company securities, fixed income securities and hybrid securities. "This is in addition to existing permitted investments in investment-grade commercial paper and corporate, federal and provincial government bonds, and bankers' acceptances or term deposits," the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (FSM-N; FVI-T) announced that it’s withdrawing production and cost guidance for 2020 amid the measures taken to comply with COVID-19 related closures in countries where it operates including Peru, Mexico and Argentina. “As a result of the government-mandated constraints on business in the countries that host our operations and the uncertainties related to these constraints, the company is currently unable to determine the impact on its production and cost guidance for 2020,” it stated.

The company also said it has implemented measures to reduce spending and capital expenses "consistent with the current uncertain business environment," including the postponement of approximately 40 per cent of capital budgets, a 60-per-cent reduction in the brownfields exploration budget "and reductions in senior executive annual compensation and other corporate expenses."

**

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) announced that it has suspended its 2020 earnings guidance due to “the general economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The global economy has become increasingly uncertain, with reduced visibility into the future," stated CEO Mark Davis, "As a result, we proactively reduced our monthly distribution rate and took other steps to ensure financial flexibility during this time. We also indicated that the assumptions underlying our guidance were at risk based on the duration of this uncertainty. It has become apparent that this uncertainty will continue for some time. Accordingly, it is now prudent to suspend our previously issued 2020 guidance.”

Mr. Davis said the company’s first-quarter operations “were not materially affected” by COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

**

MORE TO COME

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies