Friday’s TSX breakouts: A REIT yielding 6% reports earnings that top estimates

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 69 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 19 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that appears on the positive breakouts list, Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T). After the market closed on Thursday, the REIT reported solid first quarter financial results that were above expectations. The REIT pays its investors an attractive monthly distribution equating to a 6 per cent yield, which appears sustainable.

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The REIT

Calgary-based Northview is a real estate investment trust with a geographically diversified portfolio of approximately 25,000 multi-family residential units. The REIT holds a portfolio of properties across eight provinces and two territories with a concentration in Northern Canada, Ontario and western Canada. As at December 31, Northern Canada (Northwest Territories and Nunavut) represented 30 per cent of net operating income (NOI), Ontario represented 27 per cent of NOI, western Canada (B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan) accounted for 25 per cent of NOI, Atlantic Canada represented 13 per cent, and Quebec represented 5 per cent of NOI. Management has identified Ontario and B.C. as two key growth markets for the REIT.

After the market closed on May 10, the REIT reported better-than-expected first quarter financial results. Funds from operations (FFO) came in at 49 cents per unit, up 11 per cent from 44 cents per unit reported during the same period last year, and ahead of the consensus estimate of 48 cents per unit. Occupancy increased 2.7 per cent to 93.3 per cent. Same-property NOI increased 6 per cent.

In the earning release, president and chief executive officer Todd Cook remarked, “Our high-end renovation program continues to generate returns in excess of our targeted 15 per cent to 20 per cent. We have been steadily increasing the number of eligible properties as a result of strong market performance in Ontario, as well as recent acquisitions completed in 2017.” He added, “We are looking forward to starting our first development in Ontario on the recently acquired land in Kitchener and beginning the second phase of our successful project in Calgary. We remain focused on creating value for our unitholders through organic growth, growth from new developments, and future acquisition opportunities.” During the quarter, Northview purchased a property in Nanaimo, B.C. that contains four buildings with 137 multi-family residential units. After the quarter, management acquired a parcel of land, also in Nanaimo, for future development.

The company will be holding a conference call Friday at 12 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly results.

Distribution policy

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 13.58 cents per unit or approximately $1.63 cents per unit yearly. This equates to an annualized yield of 6.2 per cent.

The distribution has been maintained at this level since 2014 and appears sustainable. In 2017, the FFO payout ratio was 78 per cent, and in 2016, the payout ratio was 77 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap security, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.5-billion, is well covered by the Street. There are eight analysts covering Northview, of which four analysts have buy recommendations and four analysts have hold recommendations.

The eight firms providing research coverage on Northview are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, EVA Dimensions, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been relatively stable.

After Northview reported its fourth-quarter financial results on February 27, two analysts revised their target prices. At the beginning of March, Mario Saric, the analyst from Scotia Capital, incrased his target price to $27 from $25.50. Michael Markidis from Desjardins Securities lifted his target price to $27 from $26.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of $2.20 in 2018, up from $2.08 reported in 2017, with FFO per unit forecast to increase over 4 per cent to $2.30 in 2019.

Earnings revisions have been modestly positive. For instance, three months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimate for 2019 was $2.28.

Valuation

The REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 11.3 times the 2019 consensus estimate. This is above its three-year historical average multiple of 9.2 times and close to its peak multiple of 11.6 times during this period.

The average 12-month target price is $26.57, implying the REIT is fairly valued at current levels. Individual target prices provided by seven firms are quite concentrated and are as follows in numerical order: three at $26 and four at $27.

Insider transaction activity

So far this year, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the unit price has increased 4.4 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX real estate sector, which is up 0.7 per cent. Its larger cap peers have been the outperformers, the unit price of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.un-T) has rallied 7.8 per cent, and Boardwalk REIT (BEI.un-T) has seen its unit price climb 8.5 per cent. Its small-cap peer, Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.un-T) has a similar price return of 4.1 per cent.

Northview’s unit price has been in an uptrend since the beginning of 2016.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the unit price has initial resistance around $28, and after that, around $30. On a pullback, the unit price has downside support around $25, near its 50-day moving average (at $25.65). Failing that, there is support around $24, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $24.13).

The small-cap REIT has reasonable liquidity. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 200,000 units.

