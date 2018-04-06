Friday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with 8 buy calls and 46% upside forecast

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 12 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that may resurface on the positive breakouts list if analysts’ expectations are correct. There are eight analysts that cover this stock, and all eight analysts have buy recommendations. Management has strong growth expectations for 2018 with production to rise to between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day) from 5,740 boe/d reported in 2017. The consensus target price suggests the share price has 46 per cent upside potential.

The security highlighted today is Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Calgary-based Yangarra Resources is a junior oil and gas company with operations focused on the Cardium in central Alberta. For 2018, the company has a capital budget of $90-million, which includes drilling of seven wells in the first half of the year and 15 wells in the second half. Annual production is expected to rise to between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d, up from 5,740 boe/d reported in 2017. In addition to the company’s strong production growth profile, Yangarra is a low-cost producer with cash costs totalling $12.85/boe in 2017.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth. As a result, the company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are eight firms providing research coverage on this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $404-million and all eight analysts have buy recommendations. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, AltaCorp Capital, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Paradigm Capital, and Raymond James.

The consensus one-year target price is $7.06, implying the stock price has 46 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $6, four at $7, $7.50, and $9.

Revised recommendations

The following three analysts recently increased their target prices. In February, Ken Lin, the analyst at Paradigm Capital, increased his target price to $9 from $7.50. Thomas Matthews from AltaCorp Capital tweaked his target price higher to $7 from $6.75, and Michael Charlton from Industrial Alliance Securities bumped his target price up to $7 from $6.25.

Meanwhile, one analyst, Jeremy McCrea from Raymond James, reduced his target price by 25 cents to $6 in February.

Financial forecasts

The consensus cash flow per share estimates are $1.12 in 2018, up from 63 cents reported in 2017, and anticipated to rise to 36 per cent to $1.52 in 2019.

Forecasts have been on the rise. For instance, three months ago, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were 97 cents for 2018 and $1.48 for 2019.

Insider transaction activity

Between March 23 and March 28, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Evaskevich purchased a total of 55,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.66, increasing his portfolio’s position to 2,397,118 shares.

On March 23, Gordon Bowerman, who sits on the board of directors, bought 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.77, taking his account’s holdings up to 3,469,964 shares.

Insider ownership is material at 21 per cent of the fully diluted shares outstanding.

Chart watch

The share price has been in an uptrend since the start of 2016. However, in recent months, the positive price momentum has paused with the share price trading sideways. Year-to-date, the share price is relatively unchanged, down just over 2 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial resistance around $5.50, and after that, the stock price may return to the $6 level, close to its high set back in 2008. Looking at the downside, the stock price has strong support around $4, close to its 200-day moving average (at $4.09).

The small-cap stock has reasonable liquidity. The historical three-month daily average trading volume is approximately 260,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.