Friday’s TSX breakouts: After a blowout quarter, 11 analysts raised their expectations for this dividend stock

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 47 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 13 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a mid-cap industrial stock that appears on the positive breakouts list. Earlier this week, the company reported a blowout quarter that lifted the share price to record levels. Management is committed to returning capital to shareholders. The stock offers investors a 2 per cent dividend yield with a quarterly dividend that has been steadily growing, and management have been active in its share buyback program. The security highlighted today is TFI International Inc. (TFII-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Montreal-based TFI International is a trucking company with operations in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

The company has four operating segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics and last mile. The company is a market leader with the largest trucking fleet in Canada.

On April 25, the company reported a blowout quarter. First-quarter financial results were strong. The company reported revenue of $1.2-billion, in-line with the Street’s expectations. However, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $129-million, well above the consensus estimate of $122-million. Reported adjusted earnings per share was 56 cents, surpassing the Street’s expectations of 38 cents.

On the conference call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alain Bédard provided a positive outlook stating, “We’re cautiously optimistic about the way the year is unfolding. The North American economy is expanding, and as a result, volumes have been on the rise. The transportation industry is somewhat capacity-constrained, and this has shipping rates on the rise. Even in U.S. Truckload, which was the slowest market to recover for us, [it] now shows signs of improvement due to these forces.”

Acquisition growth remains a key priority by management, commenting on the call, “We remain on the lookout for accretive, bolt-on acquisitions in the interests of expanding our geography footprint, gaining access to broader service offerings, and bringing on board seasoned management.”. Acquisitions are anticipated to cost about $100-million.

The CEO remarked on a potential divesture saying, “We’re also working on a major real estate project…we believe this is going to fetch between $100-million and $200-million…We believe that this is going to be an event that’s probably going to take place in the third or fourth quarter of 2018 so that would fund the buyback and that being said, the excess cash flow will be going towards the debt.”

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders. The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, or 84 cents per share yearly. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.3 per cent.

In December, management announced an 11 per cent dividend hike, increase its dividend to its present level of 21 cents per share from 19 cents.

During the first quarter, management was also active in its share buyback program, spending $35.6-million on share repurchases and buying back 1-million shares. Management indicated on the earnings call that they would like to purchase an additional two to three million shares.

Analysts’ recommendations

This mid-cap industrial stock with a market capitalization of just under $3.3-billion is well covered by the Street. There are 14 analysts that cover this company, of which 10 analysts have buy recommendations and four analysts have hold recommendations.

Firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Cowan, Desjardins Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, Stifel and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

This month, numerous analysts revised their expectations – all higher. Several revisions are noted below.

Benoit Poirier from Desjardins Securities raised his target price by $4 to $41. Damir Gunja from TD Securities bumped his target price to $40 from $36. Turan Quettawala, the analyst at Scotia Capital, lifted his target price to $37 from $33. David Ross from Stifel took his target price up to $45 from $42. Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital Markets lifted his target price to $35 from $33. Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital Markets increased his target price by $2 to $40. Kevin Chiang from CIBC World Markets increased his target price to $39 from $36. Cameron Doerksen from National Bank Financial raised his target price to $41 from $39.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $591-million in 2018 and forecast to rise to $640-million in 2019. Management is guiding to EBITDA of $610-million in 2018. The Street is anticipating the company to report earnings per share of $2.51 in 2018 and $2.94 in 2019.

Over the past several months, forecasts have increased. To illustrate, three months ago, the Street was anticipating earnings per share of $2.29 for 2018 and $2.71 for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6.9 times the 2019 consensus estimate, below the three-year historical average of 7.2 times. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at 12 times the 2019 consensus estimate, just shy of its three-year historical average of 12.4 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $39.62, implying the stock price may appreciate 9 per cent over the next 12 months, providing a potential one-year total return of 11 per cent (including the dividend yield). Individual target prices provided by 13 firms are as follows in numerical order: two at $35 (lows from the analysts at BMO Capital Markets and Echelon Wealth Partners), $37, $38, $39, three at $40, three at $41, $43, and $45 (high from the analyst at Stifel).

Insider transaction activity

The most recent transaction reported by an insider occurred last month. On March 20, Mr. Bédard exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (40,000) at a price per share of $33.03. His remaining portfolio balance was sizeable with 4,024,191 shares.

Chart watch

So far this year, the Industrials sector is the second best performing sector in the S&P/TSX Composite Index with a paltry but positive price return. Of the 11 sectors in the TSX Index, only two sectors have a positive returns, the technology and industrials sectors. Within the industrials sector, TFI is one of the top performers year-to-date with a respectable 11 per cent price return.

After the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, the share price rallied above a key resistance level on volume, rising to a record closing high.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, there is overhead resistance around $40. On a pullback, there is support between $35 and $36. Failing that, there is support around $33, close to its 50-day moving average (at $33.15), and strong support around $30.

