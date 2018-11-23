Friday’s TSX breakouts: The price of this dividend stock plunges with the CEO buying on the dip

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 12 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 24 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a reader’s request.

This stock appeared on the negative breakouts list earlier this week with the share price closing at its lowest level since mid-2017. Earlier this month, the company reported quarterly earnings results that came in well below the Street’s expectations, sending the share price down nearly 19 per cent the following trading day. The stock is now trading at a valuation below its historical average and is technically in oversold territory. The CEO of the company has stepped into the market, buying nearly $1-million worth of shares on the price weakness. The Street is anticipating the share price will rebound over the next year with a 42 per cent gain anticipated.

The security highlighted today is Savaria Corporation. (SIS-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Laval, Que.-based Savaria is a manufacturer and provider of accessibility equipment such as stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, ceiling lifts and elevators. In terms of geographic revenue breakdown, during the first nine month of 2018, 63 per cent of the company’s revenue was from the U.S., 30 per cent was from Canada with the balance from other regions.

Up until last quarter, the share price had a track record of rallying sharply after reporting its quarterly earnings results, jumping by 3 per cent or higher for the past four quarters. However, this streak came to an end earlier this month when the company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

After the market closed on Nov. 14, the company released its third-quarter earnings, which came in well below the Street’s expectations causing the share price to plunge nearly 19 per cent the following trading day on very high volume. Over 2.7-million shares traded, which is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 300,000 shares.

The company reported solid revenue of $72.1-million, up 26.5 per cent year-over-year, just shy of the consensus estimate of $73.7-million. However, adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization] came in at $9.7-million, up just 0.9 per cent year-over-year, falling short of the consensus estimate of $12.6-million. Gross margin declined to 33.2 per cent from 34.9 per cent reported during the same period last year.

President and chief executive officer Marcel Bourassa addressed the company’s lack of EBITDA growth in the earnings release indicating that a number of initiatives have been taken , which are expected to increase the company’s profitability going forward including, “Consolidating operations in China by reorganizing and moving Garaventa China (Shanghai) operations to the Savaria China facility in Huizhou, completing the set-up of ceiling lift assembly at Span-America in Greenville, South Carolina, USA, exclusively for distribution in the US market, procurement of a new laser fabrication machine at Garaventa Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia plant, [and] additional staffing at our Savaria Brampton, Ontario plant aimed at increasing production.”

Given the earnings shortfall, the stock is in the penalty box with many investors cashing in gains (the share price closed at a record high in late-Sept.), and taking a wait-and-see approach -waiting to see how quickly profitability will be restored.

Savaria has achieved strong top line growth over the years. In 2017, the company reported revenue of $180.5-million, up 51 per cent year-over-over. In 2016, revenue increased 26 per cent year-over-year to $119.7-million. In 2015, revenue climbed 15 per cent compared the prior year to $91.3-million.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.5 cents per share, or 42 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.2 per cent. Management increased the dividend earlier this year, announcing a 17 per cent dividend hike on Sept. 20 to its present level of 3.5 cents per share from 3 cents per share.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $631-million, is covered by six analysts, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (from Cormark Securities) has a “market perform” recommendation.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, GMP Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, and PI Financial Corp.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, all six analysts covering the company reduced their target prices.

Maggie MacDougall, an analyst from Cormark Securities, slashed her target price to $15 from $21, and cut her recommendation to a “market perform” from a “buy.” Frederic Tremblay from Desjardins Securities reduced his target price by $3 to $20. Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial lowered his target price to $17 from $21. Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities cut his target price to $20 from $23. Stephen Harris from GMP Securities lowered his target price to $20.50 from $26. Jason Zandberg from PI Financial trimmed his target price by $2 to $20.

Financial forecasts

The consensus revenue estimate is $284-million in 2018, up from $180.5-million reported in 2017, with revenue forecast to reach $397-million in 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $41.6-million in 2018 and $60.2-million in 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 48 cents in 2018 and 73 cents the following year.

Management is guiding to revenue of $285-million for 2018 and $400-million for 2019, and adjusted EBITDA of between $44-million and $45-million in 2018, rising to between $60-million and $62-million in 2019.

Financial forecasts have declined. For instance, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $280-million for 2018 and $408-million for 2019. The Street was forecasting EBITDA of $44.1-million for 2018 and $63.7-million for 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecasts were 57 cents for 2018 and 82 cents the following year.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.9 times the consensus 2019 estimate, below its three-year historical average multiple of 13.5 times.

The average one-year target price is $18.75, implying the share price may appreciate 42 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $15 (from the analyst at Cormark Securities), $17, three at $20 and $20.50.

Insider transaction activity

On Nov. 16, Mr. Bourassa invested $945,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 70,000 shares at a price per share of $13.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (9099-4591 Québec Inc.), raising the account’s holdings to 462,300 shares.

Chart watch

Month-to-date, the share price has plunged 22 per cent. The share price is now down over 27 per cent so far this year. The share price is now in oversold territory with an RSI [relative strength index] reading of 25. Generally, an RSI level of 30 or below reflects an oversold condition.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has major overhead resistance between $15.50 and $16. After that, there is resistance around $17, close to its 50-day moving average (at $17.77) and 200-day moving average (at $17.27). Looking at the downside, there is technical support between $12 and $12.50.

