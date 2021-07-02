Friday’s TSX breakouts: This energy stock gives shareholders growth and income with a yield over 4%

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 38 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 12 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a company that is on the positive breakouts list – Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T).
On Wednesday, the share price closed at a record high. The company provides both growth and income to its shareholders. Topaz allows investors to benefit from rising energy prices and royalty production growth while receiving an attractive dividend yield. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 16 analysts.
A brief outline is provided below on the company that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental analysis when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Calgary-based Topaz is a royalty and energy infrastructure company.
Topaz was created in 2019, a spin-off of Tourmaline Oil Corp. According to Bloomberg, Tourmaline owns approximately 45 per cent of the shares outstanding.
At the annual general meeting on June 23, president and chief executive officer Marty Staples called Topaz “a high-quality, low-risk, royalty and infrastructure business that’s underpinned by an investment grade sponsor being Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T). We’re focused on growing our free cash flow and paying reliable and sustainable dividends for shareholders. We do this through strategic partnerships. We now have seven different partners … We are in Canada’s premium plays being the Montney, the Deep Basin, the Charlie Lake and the Clearwater.”
Investment thesis
- Seasoned leadership team. For instance, the chair of the board Mike Rose is the founder of Tourmaline Oil Corp. and was the former president and chief executive officer of Duvernay Oil Corp.
- Hybrid model generating: 1) royalty production revenue, and 2) processing revenue from its natural gas processing plants.
- Benefits from rising commodity prices.
- High quality assets through its partnerships with industry leaders.
- Royalty production growth. As of the beginning of July, management expects to have 18 rigs active on the royalty lands.
- Stable revenue from its infrastructure assets with approximately 78 per cent of its infrastructure under fixed long-term take-or-pay (TOP) contracts.
- Healthy balance sheet. Management forecasts net debt-to-EBITDA to be roughly 0.3 times at year-end.
- Active on the acquisition front.
- Attractive dividend yield with room for future dividend increases.
Quarterly earnings
On May 6, the company reported first-quarter financial results that exceeded the Street’s expectations.
Cash flow per share came in at 31 cents, ahead of the consensus estimate of 29.5 cents. During the quarter, average royalty production was 11,743 barrels of oil equivalent per day, processing revenue totaled $10.5-million, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at $34.6-million.
For 2021, management has increased its guidance twice – on May 6 and on June 8. Management anticipates annual average royalty production to be between 12,800 and 13,000 boe/d. Processing revenue and other income is anticipated to be $57.3-million. EBITDA is expected to come in at between $158-million and $160-million, up from $89-million reported in 2020.
Dividend policy
Topaz currently pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share or 80 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.6 per cent.
On May 18, the company announced that its quarterly dividend will increase by 5 per cent to 21 cents per share or 84 cents per share yearly effective in the third quarter of this year.
In the first quarter, the payout ratio was 65 per cent. Management targets a long term payout ratio of between 60 per cent and 90 per cent. With the dividend increase, the payout ratio will remain at the lower end of management’s target range.
Analysts’ recommendations
There are 16 analysts who cover this company, and all 16 analysts have buy recommendations on the stock.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are: ATB Capital Markets, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, ia Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital, Stifel Canada, TD Securities, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., and Veritas Investment Research.
Revised recommendations
In June, numerous analysts made adjustments to their target prices including:
- ATB’s Patrick O’Rourke to $21 from $20.50.
- iA Capital Markets’ Elias Foscolos to $20 from $19.
- Peters’ Cindy Luu to $24 from $20.
- RBC’s Luke Davis upgraded his recommendation to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $20 target.
- Scotia Capital’s Cameron Bean to $21 from $20.
- TD Securities’ Aaron Bilkoski by $1 to $19.
Financial forecasts
According to Bloomberg, the consensus cash flow per share (CFPS) estimate is $1.28 in 2021 and $1.33 in 2022.
Financial forecasts have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus CFPS estimates were $1.16 for 2021 and $1.12 for 2022.
Valuation
Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.
The average one-year target price is $19.71, suggesting the share price has 14 per cent upside potential. Individual target prices provided by 14 firms are as follows in numerical order: $16 (from TPH’s Jordan McNiven), two at $18, two at $19, six at $20, two at $21, and $24 (from Peters’ Cindy Luu).
Insider transaction activity
Quarter-to-date, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Chart watch
Technical analysis is limited given that the stock just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Oct. 2020.
On Wednesday, the share price closed at a record high, rallying 2.7 per cent on high volume with over 730,000 shares traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 555,000 shares.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 27 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite index that is up nearly 16 per cent.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the next major ceiling of resistance is between $19 and $20. Looking at the downside, the share price has strong technical support between $15 and $15.50, near its 50-day moving average (at $15.16) as well as its 200-day moving average (at $14.90).
In June, the share price jumped 18 per cent. Given the strong move higher in the share price in recent weeks, the stock is in overbought territory with an RSI reading of 74. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 reflects on overbought condition. As a result, the share price may soon pause in order to digest these gains.
