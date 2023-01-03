This list contains the 234 members of the S&P/Composite that traded for the entirety of 2022.
|Company Name
|Industry
|% Change for 2022
|2022 closing price
|2022 closing market capitalization
|52 Week High
|52 Week Low
|SDE-T
|Spartan Delta Corp.
|Energy
|158.9
|$14.95
|$2,334
|$16.04
|$5.93
|PD-T
|Precision Drilling Corporation
|Energy
|132.1
|$103.71
|$1,402
|$116.00
|$44.06
|ATH-T
|Athabasca Oil Corporation
|Energy
|102.5
|$2.41
|$1,413
|$3.44
|$1.14
|TOU-T
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|Energy
|88.2
|$68.32
|$23,124
|$84.33
|$40.38
|FIL-T
|Filo Mining Corp.
|Materials
|82.0
|$23.24
|$2,860
|$27.37
|$12.12
|ERF-T
|Enerplus Corporation
|Energy
|81.3
|$23.90
|$5,359
|$25.72
|$12.96
|NVA-T
|NuVista Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|79.3
|$12.48
|$2,799
|$14.66
|$6.86
|CVE-T
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|Energy
|72.4
|$26.27
|$50,409
|$31.19
|$15.39
|UNS-T
|Uni-Select Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|66.4
|$42.84
|$1,879
|$45.99
|$21.41
|PSK-T
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|Energy
|64.4
|$21.70
|$5,183
|$22.46
|$13.47
|ARX-T
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|Energy
|63.3
|$18.25
|$11,421
|$22.88
|$11.23
|MEG-T
|MEG Energy Corp.
|Energy
|61.1
|$18.85
|$5,566
|$24.47
|$11.46
|BTE-T
|Baytex Energy Corp.
|Energy
|55.5
|$6.08
|$3,318
|$9.16
|$3.80
|PEY-T
|Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
|Energy
|54.1
|$13.87
|$2,395
|$17.12
|$8.75
|VET-T
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|Energy
|52.4
|$23.97
|$3,912
|$39.21
|$15.64
|BIR-T
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|49.9
|$9.43
|$2,508
|$12.48
|$5.42
|CNQ-T
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|Energy
|49.7
|$75.19
|$83,238
|$88.18
|$52.93
|WCP-T
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|Energy
|49.1
|$10.74
|$6,565
|$12.71
|$7.32
|IMO-T
|Imperial Oil Limited
|Energy
|47.8
|$65.95
|$38,525
|$79.83
|$44.42
|CPG-T
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|Energy
|47.6
|$9.66
|$5,376
|$13.74
|$6.58
|EFN-T
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|Financials
|46.5
|$18.45
|$7,241
|$19.64
|$10.99
|FRU-T
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|Energy
|45.2
|$15.83
|$2,385
|$17.78
|$11.30
|YRI-T
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|Materials
|44.9
|$7.52
|$7,227
|$8.05
|$4.87
|TECK-B-T
|Teck Resources Limited
|Materials
|43.2
|$51.17
|$26,218
|$57.50
|$32.68
|AOI-T
|Africa Oil Corp.
|Energy
|43.1
|$2.49
|$1,169
|$3.44
|$1.76
|AGI-T
|Alamos Gold Inc.
|Materials
|42.5
|$13.69
|$5,386
|$14.04
|$8.30
|PSI-T
|Pason Systems Inc.
|Energy
|41.6
|$15.94
|$1,300
|$17.12
|$10.98
|SU-T
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|Energy
|41.6
|$42.95
|$57,940
|$53.62
|$31.31
|SES-T
|Secure Energy Services Inc.
|Energy
|36.2
|$7.03
|$2,179
|$7.85
|$5.02
|DFY-T
|Definity Financial Corporation
|Financials
|32.4
|$38.48
|$4,448
|$40.95
|$27.00
|EIF-T
|Exchange Income Corporation
|Industrials
|31.8
|$52.63
|$2,232
|$53.46
|$37.79
|MTL-T
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|Industrials
|31.7
|$14.55
|$1,353
|$15.98
|$10.83
|FFH-T
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
|Financials
|31.5
|$802.07
|$20,392
|$815.01
|$569.62
|AAV-T
|Advantage Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|27.8
|$9.47
|$1,631
|$12.19
|$5.98
|PPL-T
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|Energy
|26.6
|$45.96
|$25,253
|$53.58
|$37.51
|DOL-T
|Dollarama Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|25.5
|$79.19
|$22,747
|$85.88
|$60.34
|TPZ-T
|Topaz Energy Corp.
|Energy
|24.6
|$21.13
|$3,046
|$24.80
|$16.89
|BBD-B-T
|Bombardier Inc.
|Industrials
|24.5
|$52.27
|$4,907
|$55.50
|$18.30
|SJ-T
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|Materials
|23.7
|$48.52
|$2,880
|$50.90
|$30.54
|CPX-T
|Capital Power Corporation
|Utilities
|23.4
|$46.33
|$5,414
|$51.90
|$36.65
|IFC-T
|Intact Financial Corporation
|Financials
|21.1
|$194.91
|$34,159
|$209.57
|$159.89
|POU-T
|Paramount Resources Ltd.
|Energy
|21.1
|$28.64
|$4,086
|$40.73
|$22.16
|SAP-T
|Saputo Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|20.4
|$33.52
|$14,048
|$36.05
|$24.61
|TVE-T
|Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|18.8
|$4.46
|$2,482
|$6.48
|$3.28
|STLC-T
|Stelco Holdings Inc.
|Materials
|18.7
|$44.29
|$2,442
|$56.99
|$30.20
|TXG-T
|Torex Gold Resources Inc.
|Materials
|18.3
|$15.55
|$1,335
|$17.43
|$8.07
|BLX
|Boralex Inc.
|Utilities
|17.3
|$40.02
|$4,113
|$51.55
|$30.04
|OGC-T
|OceanaGold Corporation
|Materials
|17.3
|$2.58
|$1,817
|$3.41
|$1.78
|L-T
|Loblaw Companies Limited
|Consumer Staples
|17.1
|$119.72
|$38,790
|$126.29
|$90.46
|HWX-T
|Headwater Exploration Inc.
|Energy
|17.0
|$5.92
|$1,382
|$8.18
|$4.79
|WN-T
|George Weston Limited
|Consumer Staples
|16.4
|$167.99
|$23,727
|$181.45
|$130.81
|ENB-T
|Enbridge Inc.
|Energy
|14.0
|$52.92
|$107,153
|$59.69
|$48.88
|H-T
|Hydro One Limited
|Utilities
|13.7
|$36.27
|$21,715
|$38.27
|$30.52
|IAG-T
|iA Financial Corporation Inc.
|Financials
|13.6
|$79.27
|$8,334
|$85.25
|$58.70
|WPK-T
|Winpak Ltd.
|Materials
|13.5
|$42.06
|$2,734
|$48.13
|$35.52
|ATD-T
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|13.2
|$59.50
|$59,887
|$63.54
|$45.23
|MRU-T
|Metro Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|13.2
|$74.97
|$17,653
|$78.90
|$62.86
|GEI-T
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|Energy
|12.2
|$23.64
|$3,402
|$27.75
|$21.15
|CP-T
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|Industrials
|11.8
|$100.95
|$93,896
|$111.43
|$86.12
|CCO-T
|Cameco Corporation
|Energy
|11.7
|$30.69
|$13,273
|$41.05
|$23.03
|HCG-T
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|Financials
|10.9
|$42.58
|$1,636
|$43.02
|$23.82
|QSR-T
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.7
|$87.57
|$26,775
|$92.76
|$63.18
|KEY-T
|Keyera Corp.
|Energy
|10.5
|$29.59
|$6,781
|$35.48
|$26.34
|PET-T
|Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.3
|$39.13
|$2,772
|$41.17
|$27.41
|BLU-T
|BELLUS Health Inc.
|Health Care
|9.0
|$11.08
|$1,402
|$16.24
|$6.30
|QBR-B-T
|Quebecor Inc.
|Communication Services
|8.9
|$30.20
|$6,978
|$32.72
|$23.91
|FTT-T
|Finning International Inc.
|Industrials
|8.7
|$33.66
|$5,105
|$40.20
|$23.45
|RCI-B-T
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|Communication Services
|8.7
|$63.37
|$32,178
|$80.85
|$50.53
|NWC-T
|The North West Company Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|8.5
|$35.57
|$1,696
|$40.08
|$30.55
|X-T
|TMX Group Limited
|Financials
|8.4
|$135.52
|$7,546
|$142.92
|$121.42
|CLS-T
|Celestica Inc.
|Information Technology
|8.2
|$15.26
|$1,863
|$17.00
|$11.28
|NXE-T
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|8.1
|$5.99
|$2,890
|$8.30
|$4.43
|OR-T
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|Materials
|7.0
|$16.32
|$3,002
|$18.59
|$11.90
|KNT-T
|K92 Mining Inc.
|Materials
|6.7
|$7.67
|$1,789
|$10.52
|$6.01
|MAG-T
|MAG Silver Corp.
|Materials
|6.7
|$21.15
|$2,090
|$25.16
|$13.60
|FNV-T
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|Materials
|6.5
|$184.57
|$35,376
|$216.32
|$151.08
|NTR-T
|Nutrien Ltd.
|Materials
|6.4
|$98.85
|$51,420
|$147.93
|$85.28
|MFC-T
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|Financials
|5.8
|$24.15
|$45,278
|$28.09
|$20.81
|CNR-T
|Canadian National Railway Company
|Industrials
|5.5
|$160.84
|$108,728
|$175.39
|$137.26
|BYD-T
|Boyd Group Services Inc.
|Industrials
|5.1
|$209.16
|$4,491
|$222.74
|$117.48
|SJR-B-T
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|Communication Services
|5.1
|$39.01
|$19,487
|$39.49
|$32.96
|CU-T
|Canadian Utilities Limited
|Utilities
|4.7
|$36.65
|$9,967
|$41.94
|$33.24
|GIB-A-T
|CGI Inc.
|Information Technology
|4.4
|$116.71
|$27,586
|$120.82
|$95.45
|MX-T
|Methanex Corporation
|Materials
|4.0
|$51.26
|$3,587
|$71.63
|$39.00
|TRI-T
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|Industrials
|3.9
|$154.46
|$74,278
|$159.82
|$119.23
|IVN-T
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|Materials
|3.7
|$10.70
|$12,822
|$13.15
|$6.41
|ACO-X-T
|ATCO Ltd.
|Utilities
|3.5
|$42.38
|$4,793
|$48.46
|$39.80
|FVI-T
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
|Materials
|3.0
|$5.09
|$1,477
|$6.00
|$2.82
|CHP-UN-T
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|2.4
|$14.76
|$4,838
|$15.91
|$12.18
|HR-UN-T
|H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|1.5
|$12.11
|$3,220
|$16.33
|$10.22
|AEM-T
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|Materials
|1.1
|$70.36
|$32,019
|$90.87
|$49.65
|NPI-T
|Northland Power Inc.
|Utilities
|0.9
|$37.13
|$9,146
|$47.13
|$34.95
|BTO-T
|B2Gold Corp.
|Materials
|0.9
|$4.81
|$5,169
|$6.39
|$3.83
|ABX-T
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|Materials
|0.1
|$23.21
|$40,885
|$33.50
|$17.88
|SMU-UN-T
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|Real Estate
|(1.0)
|$22.69
|$4,311
|$23.60
|$16.06
|WPM-T
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|Materials
|(1.0)
|$52.90
|$23,913
|$65.45
|$39.05
|NA-T
|National Bank of Canada
|Financials
|(1.5)
|$91.23
|$30,722
|$104.83
|$82.16
|RY-T
|Royal Bank of Canada
|Financials
|(1.5)
|$127.30
|$176,039
|$149.60
|$116.75
|LIF-T
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
|Materials
|(1.6)
|$33.58
|$2,149
|$51.00
|$25.24
|WCN-T
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|Industrials
|(2.0)
|$179.48
|$46,133
|$200.58
|$153.61
|TRP-T
|TC Energy Corporation
|Energy
|(2.8)
|$53.98
|$54,628
|$74.44
|$53.36
|PXT-T
|Parex Resources Inc.
|Energy
|(3.0)
|$20.15
|$2,198
|$30.44
|$17.81
|TFII-T
|TFI International Inc.
|Industrials
|(3.2)
|$135.61
|$11,822
|$148.94
|$93.63
|ERO-T
|Ero Copper Corp.
|Materials
|(3.4)
|$18.64
|$1,698
|$21.08
|$10.54
|REI-UN-T
|RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(3.4)
|$21.13
|$6,347
|$26.11
|$17.85
|SSRM-T
|SSR Mining Inc.
|Materials
|(3.8)
|$21.19
|$4,378
|$31.00
|$17.01
|RBA-T
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|Industrials
|(3.9)
|$78.21
|$8,678
|$98.43
|$65.84
|PRMW-T
|Primo Water Corporation
|Consumer Staples
|(4.0)
|$21.02
|$3,359
|$22.76
|$15.66
|BCE-T
|BCE Inc.
|Communication Services
|(4.3)
|$59.49
|$54,252
|$74.09
|$55.66
|ELD-T
|Eldorado Gold Corporation
|Materials
|(4.8)
|$11.29
|$2,082
|$15.73
|$6.87
|TSU-T
|Trisura Group Ltd.
|Financials
|(5.0)
|$45.29
|$2,073
|$48.60
|$29.12
|CRT-UN-T
|CT Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(5.2)
|$15.59
|$3,657
|$18.46
|$14.21
|EMP-A-T
|Empire Company Limited
|Consumer Staples
|(6.0)
|$35.66
|$9,215
|$46.04
|$33.09
|FM-T
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|Materials
|(6.0)
|$28.29
|$19,450
|$45.38
|$18.68
|TD-T
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|Financials
|(6.0)
|$87.67
|$158,983
|$109.08
|$77.27
|DOO-T
|BRP Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(6.2)
|$103.23
|$8,129
|$113.84
|$73.74
|BMO-T
|Bank of Montreal
|Financials
|(6.2)
|$122.66
|$86,238
|$154.47
|$113.73
|NG-T
|NovaGold Resources Inc.
|Materials
|(6.7)
|$8.09
|$2,697
|$10.53
|$5.35
|SLF-T
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Financials
|(6.7)
|$62.85
|$36,855
|$74.22
|$52.97
|STN-T
|Stantec Inc.
|Industrials
|(7.6)
|$64.88
|$7,187
|$71.31
|$53.12
|FCR-UN-T
|First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(7.6)
|$16.81
|$3,590
|$19.06
|$14.08
|FTS-T
|Fortis Inc.
|Utilities
|(7.9)
|$54.18
|$26,023
|$65.26
|$48.45
|SPB-T
|Superior Plus Corp.
|Utilities
|(7.9)
|$11.23
|$2,254
|$13.47
|$9.44
|BEI-UN-T
|Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(7.9)
|$49.43
|$2,260
|$61.77
|$41.12
|OSK-T
|Osisko Mining Inc.
|Materials
|(8.1)
|$3.50
|$1,217
|$5.02
|$2.36
|AC-T
|Air Canada
|Industrials
|(8.2)
|$19.39
|$6,963
|$25.98
|$15.57
|T-T
|TELUS Corporation
|Communication Services
|(8.3)
|$26.13
|$37,288
|$34.65
|$25.94
|SSL-T
|Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
|Materials
|(8.4)
|$7.12
|$2,123
|$11.61
|$6.29
|MTY-T
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(8.4)
|$57.07
|$1,393
|$63.96
|$45.20
|WTE-T
|Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
|Industrials
|(8.6)
|$22.43
|$1,414
|$37.70
|$21.59
|INE-T
|Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
|Utilities
|(9.3)
|$16.20
|$3,307
|$20.46
|$14.23
|ATZ-T
|Aritzia Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(9.6)
|$47.35
|$5,287
|$60.64
|$31.67
|CSU-T
|Constellation Software Inc.
|Information Technology
|(9.7)
|$2,113.96
|$44,798
|$2,385.80
|$1,783.98
|DSG-T
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|Information Technology
|(9.8)
|$94.39
|$8,006
|$106.02
|$72.94
|RUS-T
|Russel Metals Inc.
|Industrials
|(10.0)
|$28.78
|$1,797
|$36.15
|$23.80
|CRR-UN-T
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(10.0)
|$15.86
|$2,825
|$18.91
|$13.68
|JWEL-T
|Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|(10.9)
|$35.09
|$1,463
|$40.48
|$31.62
|DML-T
|Denison Mines Corp.
|Energy
|(10.9)
|$1.55
|$1,275
|$2.31
|$1.19
|ALA-T
|AltaGas Ltd.
|Utilities
|(11.0)
|$23.38
|$6,582
|$31.16
|$22.05
|PKI-T
|Parkland Corporation
|Energy
|(11.0)
|$29.71
|$5,227
|$39.45
|$24.25
|SRU-UN-T
|SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(11.3)
|$26.78
|$3,873
|$33.48
|$24.94
|CS-T
|Capstone Copper Corp.
|Materials
|(11.5)
|$4.94
|$3,411
|$7.79
|$2.25
|LUN-T
|Lundin Mining Corporation
|Materials
|(11.7)
|$8.31
|$6,405
|$14.00
|$6.24
|IMG-T
|IAMGOLD Corporation
|Materials
|(11.9)
|$3.47
|$1,662
|$4.74
|$1.27
|IGM-T
|IGM Financial Inc.
|Financials
|(12.0)
|$37.80
|$8,984
|$48.30
|$33.45
|TA-T
|TransAlta Corporation
|Utilities
|(12.4)
|$12.11
|$3,268
|$15.28
|$10.52
|GWO-T
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|Financials
|(12.6)
|$31.30
|$29,166
|$41.50
|$27.99
|EFR-T
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|Energy
|(13.3)
|$8.38
|$1,321
|$13.82
|$6.14
|TIH-T
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|Industrials
|(13.3)
|$97.71
|$8,036
|$124.25
|$93.25
|CCL-B-T
|CCL Industries Inc.
|Materials
|(13.4)
|$57.84
|$10,254
|$69.38
|$53.36
|WSP-T
|WSP Global Inc.
|Industrials
|(13.6)
|$157.09
|$19,550
|$184.28
|$130.65
|MFI-T
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|(13.8)
|$24.45
|$2,994
|$32.60
|$18.85
|DPM-T
|Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
|Materials
|(14.0)
|$6.51
|$1,237
|$8.41
|$5.41
|BDGI-T
|Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
|Industrials
|(14.2)
|$26.66
|$919
|$33.21
|$22.54
|EMA-T
|Emera Incorporated
|Utilities
|(14.3)
|$51.75
|$13,955
|$65.23
|$48.63
|KXS-T
|Kinaxis Inc.
|Information Technology
|(14.3)
|$151.91
|$4,233
|$182.09
|$119.48
|LB-T
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|Financials
|(15.4)
|$32.30
|$1,400
|$45.29
|$28.23
|RCH-T
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|Industrials
|(15.9)
|$36.21
|$2,019
|$51.52
|$32.35
|EQB-T
|EQB Inc.
|Financials
|(16.0)
|$56.73
|$2,129
|$78.68
|$44.81
|ATS-T
|ATS Corporation
|Industrials
|(16.2)
|$42.09
|$3,863
|$53.65
|$30.60
|SVI-T
|StorageVault Canada Inc.
|Real Estate
|(16.3)
|$6.02
|$2,275
|$7.39
|$5.28
|LNR-T
|Linamar Corporation
|Consumer Discretionary
|(17.1)
|$61.30
|$3,769
|$81.25
|$45.46
|GFL-T
|GFL Environmental Inc.
|Industrials
|(17.2)
|$39.54
|$13,578
|$48.39
|$31.57
|WFG-T
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|Materials
|(17.8)
|$97.77
|$8,215
|$132.91
|$89.95
|CAE-T
|CAE Inc.
|Industrials
|(17.9)
|$26.19
|$8,325
|$35.47
|$20.90
|EDR-T
|Endeavour Silver Corp.
|Materials
|(18.1)
|$4.38
|$832
|$7.27
|$3.40
|SEA-T
|Seabridge Gold Inc.
|Materials
|(18.7)
|$17.00
|$1,383
|$28.00
|$13.83
|SII-T
|Sprott Inc.
|Financials
|(19.0)
|$45.04
|$1,127
|$71.70
|$41.60
|SIL-T
|SilverCrest Metals Inc.
|Materials
|(19.0)
|$8.10
|$1,187
|$12.99
|$6.30
|CTC-A-T
|Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited
|Consumer Discretionary
|(19.2)
|$141.50
|$8,663
|$196.75
|$139.24
|POW-T
|Power Corporation of Canada
|Financials
|(19.2)
|$31.85
|$21,265
|$43.45
|$29.76
|FR-T
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|Materials
|(19.6)
|$11.28
|$2,994
|$18.41
|$8.12
|AX-UN-T
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(19.6)
|$9.01
|$1,043
|$13.76
|$8.77
|TCL-A-T
|Transcontinental Inc.
|Materials
|(20.7)
|$15.28
|$1,323
|$21.62
|$14.44
|BIP-UN-T
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|Utilities
|(20.7)
|$41.94
|$19,222
|$62.27
|$40.64
|CCA-T
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|Communication Services
|(21.2)
|$76.79
|$3,496
|$114.66
|$62.35
|BEP-UN-T
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|Utilities
|(21.4)
|$34.28
|$15,477
|$53.09
|$32.58
|CM-T
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Financials
|(21.7)
|$54.77
|$49,630
|$83.75
|$53.58
|SIA-T
|Sienna Senior Living Inc.
|Health Care
|(22.1)
|$10.90
|$795
|$15.78
|$10.61
|SNC-T
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|Industrials
|(22.6)
|$23.86
|$4,189
|$33.11
|$21.27
|K-T
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|Materials
|(22.6)
|$5.52
|$6,933
|$7.99
|$3.91
|BNS-T
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|Financials
|(22.8)
|$66.34
|$79,037
|$95.00
|$63.19
|AIF-T
|Altus Group Limited
|Real Estate
|(22.9)
|$54.04
|$2,418
|$71.40
|$41.27
|MG-T
|Magna International Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(23.6)
|$76.06
|$21,739
|$112.62
|$63.55
|IIP-UN-T
|InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(24.1)
|$12.80
|$1,814
|$17.32
|$10.79
|ENGH-T
|Enghouse Systems Limited
|Information Technology
|(24.1)
|$35.97
|$1,987
|$48.84
|$23.96
|CSH-UN-T
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|Health Care
|(24.3)
|$8.44
|$1,994
|$13.25
|$7.58
|HBM-T
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|Materials
|(25.1)
|$6.84
|$1,791
|$11.17
|$4.07
|CG-T
|Centerra Gold Inc.
|Materials
|(25.6)
|$7.01
|$1,545
|$13.52
|$5.18
|NWH-UN-T
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(26.4)
|$9.50
|$2,278
|$14.42
|$9.30
|CAR-UN-T
|Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(26.6)
|$42.68
|$7,343
|$60.19
|$39.08
|PAAS-T
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|Materials
|(28.3)
|$22.10
|$4,656
|$38.51
|$18.14
|DIR-UN-T
|Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(28.4)
|$11.69
|$2,997
|$17.40
|$10.25
|KMP-UN-T
|Killam Apartment REIT
|Real Estate
|(28.5)
|$16.21
|$1,891
|$24.15
|$14.62
|GIL-T
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(29.3)
|$37.08
|$6,658
|$55.13
|$33.83
|CJT-T
|Cargojet Inc.
|Industrials
|(29.5)
|$116.35
|$2,002
|$194.19
|$109.69
|BN-T
|Brookfield Corporation
|Financials
|(30.2)
|$42.58
|$67,022
|$79.04
|$41.78
|TOY-T
|Spin Master Corp.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(30.3)
|$33.32
|$3,493
|$51.41
|$30.63
|LAC-T
|Lithium Americas Corp.
|Materials
|(30.3)
|$25.67
|$3,465
|$50.42
|$24.65
|CWB-T
|Canadian Western Bank
|Financials
|(30.7)
|$24.06
|$2,284
|$41.35
|$21.21
|CRON-T
|Cronos Group Inc.
|Health Care
|(30.9)
|$3.44
|$1,304
|$5.36
|$3.32
|GRT-UN-T
|Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(31.9)
|$69.08
|$4,401
|$105.56
|$63.29
|FSV-T
|FirstService Corporation
|Real Estate
|(32.9)
|$165.81
|$7,331
|$251.57
|$145.76
|PBH-T
|Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
|Consumer Staples
|(32.9)
|$82.28
|$3,679
|$130.00
|$77.36
|CFP-T
|Canfor Corporation
|Materials
|(33.5)
|$21.31
|$2,611
|$33.89
|$18.42
|CIGI-T
|Colliers International Group Inc.
|Real Estate
|(33.8)
|$124.38
|$5,339
|$200.51
|$115.90
|ONEX-T
|Onex Corporation
|Financials
|(33.9)
|$65.29
|$5,359
|$101.61
|$61.33
|WDO-T
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
|Materials
|(35.0)
|$7.48
|$1,066
|$16.77
|$7.09
|OTEX-T
|Open Text Corporation
|Information Technology
|(35.9)
|$40.12
|$10,697
|$65.59
|$33.71
|RNW-T
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|Utilities
|(36.5)
|$11.25
|$3,003
|$19.45
|$10.63
|PLC-T
|Park Lawn Corporation
|Consumer Discretionary
|(36.7)
|$25.85
|$882
|$42.13
|$20.64
|ZZZ-T
|Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(36.8)
|$22.98
|$823
|$39.82
|$19.66
|GSY-T
|goeasy Ltd.
|Financials
|(38.6)
|$106.45
|$1,750
|$181.27
|$95.00
|AP-UN-T
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|Real Estate
|(38.6)
|$25.60
|$3,276
|$48.89
|$24.77
|ASTL-T
|Algoma Steel Group Inc.
|Materials
|(39.9)
|$8.55
|$890
|$16.92
|$7.63
|TIXT-T
|TELUS International (Cda) Inc.
|Information Technology
|(40.1)
|$26.73
|$7,130
|$46.63
|$23.89
|BBU-UN-T
|Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
|Industrials
|(44.2)
|$22.89
|$4,397
|$43.35
|$20.69
|TCN-T
|Tricon Residential Inc.
|Real Estate
|(44.8)
|$10.44
|$2,852
|$21.58
|$9.83
|CIX-T
|CI Financial Corp.
|Financials
|(46.3)
|$13.51
|$2,517
|$27.70
|$11.85
|ECN-T
|ECN Capital Corp.
|Financials
|(47.5)
|$2.78
|$684
|$7.29
|$2.60
|IFP-T
|Interfor Corporation
|Materials
|(48.2)
|$21.00
|$1,080
|$44.56
|$19.75
|EQX-T
|Equinox Gold Corp.
|Materials
|(48.2)
|$4.43
|$1,351
|$11.46
|$3.23
|AQN-T
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|Utilities
|(48.3)
|$8.82
|$5,947
|$20.19
|$8.70
|GOOS-T
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|(48.6)
|$24.08
|$2,537
|$48.14
|$20.01
|CTS-T
|Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
|Information Technology
|(57.8)
|$4.59
|$958
|$11.59
|$3.60
|NVEI-T
|Nuvei Corporation
|Information Technology
|(58.0)
|$34.41
|$4,862
|$98.80
|$32.20
|BLDP-T
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|Industrials
|(59.2)
|$6.48
|$1,933
|$16.34
|$6.02
|TLRY-T
|Tilray Brands, Inc.
|Health Care
|(61.7)
|$3.67
|$2,226
|$12.29
|$3.41
|LSPD-T
|Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
|Information Technology
|(62.1)
|$19.35
|$2,910
|$53.81
|$17.27
|BB-T
|BlackBerry Limited
|Information Technology
|(62.7)
|$4.41
|$2,559
|$12.20
|$4.31
|DND-T
|Dye & Durham Limited
|Information Technology
|(63.3)
|$16.41
|$1,090
|$45.89
|$11.62
|WEED-T
|Canopy Growth Corporation
|Health Care
|(71.6)
|$3.14
|$1,526
|$12.18
|$2.79
|SHOP-T
|Shopify Inc.
|Information Technology
|(74.8)
|$47.01
|$59,759
|$189.97
|$31.98
|BHC-T
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Health Care
|(77.3)
|$8.50
|$3,076
|$38.00
|$5.41
Source: S&P Global Markets Intelligence
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.