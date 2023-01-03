Skip to main content
This list contains the 234 members of the S&P/Composite that traded for the entirety of 2022.

Company NameIndustry% Change for 20222022 closing price2022 closing market capitalization52 Week High52 Week Low
SDE-TSpartan Delta Corp.Energy 158.9 $14.95$2,334 $16.04 $5.93
PD-TPrecision Drilling CorporationEnergy 132.1 $103.71$1,402 $116.00 $44.06
ATH-TAthabasca Oil CorporationEnergy 102.5 $2.41$1,413 $3.44 $1.14
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp.Energy 88.2 $68.32$23,124 $84.33 $40.38
FIL-TFilo Mining Corp.Materials 82.0 $23.24$2,860 $27.37 $12.12
ERF-TEnerplus CorporationEnergy 81.3 $23.90$5,359 $25.72 $12.96
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd.Energy 79.3 $12.48$2,799 $14.66 $6.86
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc.Energy 72.4 $26.27$50,409 $31.19 $15.39
UNS-TUni-Select Inc.Consumer Discretionary 66.4 $42.84$1,879 $45.99 $21.41
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd.Energy 64.4 $21.70$5,183 $22.46 $13.47
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd.Energy 63.3 $18.25$11,421 $22.88 $11.23
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp.Energy 61.1 $18.85$5,566 $24.47 $11.46
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp.Energy 55.5 $6.08$3,318 $9.16 $3.80
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp.Energy 54.1 $13.87$2,395 $17.12 $8.75
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc.Energy 52.4 $23.97$3,912 $39.21 $15.64
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd.Energy 49.9 $9.43$2,508 $12.48 $5.42
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources LimitedEnergy 49.7 $75.19$83,238 $88.18 $52.93
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc.Energy 49.1 $10.74$6,565 $12.71 $7.32
IMO-TImperial Oil LimitedEnergy 47.8 $65.95$38,525 $79.83 $44.42
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp.Energy 47.6 $9.66$5,376 $13.74 $6.58
EFN-TElement Fleet Management Corp.Financials 46.5 $18.45$7,241 $19.64 $10.99
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd.Energy 45.2 $15.83$2,385 $17.78 $11.30
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc.Materials 44.9 $7.52$7,227 $8.05 $4.87
TECK-B-TTeck Resources LimitedMaterials 43.2 $51.17$26,218 $57.50 $32.68
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp.Energy 43.1 $2.49$1,169 $3.44 $1.76
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc.Materials 42.5 $13.69$5,386 $14.04 $8.30
PSI-TPason Systems Inc.Energy 41.6 $15.94$1,300 $17.12 $10.98
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc.Energy 41.6 $42.95$57,940 $53.62 $31.31
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc.Energy 36.2 $7.03$2,179 $7.85 $5.02
DFY-TDefinity Financial CorporationFinancials 32.4 $38.48$4,448 $40.95 $27.00
EIF-TExchange Income CorporationIndustrials 31.8 $52.63$2,232 $53.46 $37.79
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd.Industrials 31.7 $14.55$1,353 $15.98 $10.83
FFH-TFairfax Financial Holdings LimitedFinancials 31.5 $802.07$20,392 $815.01 $569.62
AAV-TAdvantage Energy Ltd.Energy 27.8 $9.47$1,631 $12.19 $5.98
PPL-TPembina Pipeline CorporationEnergy 26.6 $45.96$25,253 $53.58 $37.51
DOL-TDollarama Inc.Consumer Discretionary 25.5 $79.19$22,747 $85.88 $60.34
TPZ-TTopaz Energy Corp.Energy 24.6 $21.13$3,046 $24.80 $16.89
BBD-B-TBombardier Inc.Industrials 24.5 $52.27$4,907 $55.50 $18.30
SJ-TStella-Jones Inc.Materials 23.7 $48.52$2,880 $50.90 $30.54
CPX-TCapital Power CorporationUtilities 23.4 $46.33$5,414 $51.90 $36.65
IFC-TIntact Financial CorporationFinancials 21.1 $194.91$34,159 $209.57 $159.89
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd.Energy 21.1 $28.64$4,086 $40.73 $22.16
SAP-TSaputo Inc.Consumer Staples 20.4 $33.52$14,048 $36.05 $24.61
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd.Energy 18.8 $4.46$2,482 $6.48 $3.28
STLC-TStelco Holdings Inc.Materials 18.7 $44.29$2,442 $56.99 $30.20
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc.Materials 18.3 $15.55$1,335 $17.43 $8.07
BLXBoralex Inc.Utilities 17.3 $40.02$4,113 $51.55 $30.04
OGC-TOceanaGold CorporationMaterials 17.3 $2.58$1,817 $3.41 $1.78
L-TLoblaw Companies LimitedConsumer Staples 17.1 $119.72$38,790 $126.29 $90.46
HWX-THeadwater Exploration Inc.Energy 17.0 $5.92$1,382 $8.18 $4.79
WN-TGeorge Weston LimitedConsumer Staples 16.4 $167.99$23,727 $181.45 $130.81
ENB-TEnbridge Inc.Energy 14.0 $52.92$107,153 $59.69 $48.88
H-THydro One LimitedUtilities 13.7 $36.27$21,715 $38.27 $30.52
IAG-TiA Financial Corporation Inc.Financials 13.6 $79.27$8,334 $85.25 $58.70
WPK-TWinpak Ltd.Materials 13.5 $42.06$2,734 $48.13 $35.52
ATD-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc.Consumer Staples 13.2 $59.50$59,887 $63.54 $45.23
MRU-TMetro Inc.Consumer Staples 13.2 $74.97$17,653 $78.90 $62.86
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc.Energy 12.2 $23.64$3,402 $27.75 $21.15
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway LimitedIndustrials 11.8 $100.95$93,896 $111.43 $86.12
CCO-TCameco CorporationEnergy 11.7 $30.69$13,273 $41.05 $23.03
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc.Financials 10.9 $42.58$1,636 $43.02 $23.82
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc.Consumer Discretionary 10.7 $87.57$26,775 $92.76 $63.18
KEY-TKeyera Corp.Energy 10.5 $29.59$6,781 $35.48 $26.34
PET-TPet Valu Holdings Ltd.Consumer Discretionary 9.3 $39.13$2,772 $41.17 $27.41
BLU-TBELLUS Health Inc.Health Care 9.0 $11.08$1,402 $16.24 $6.30
QBR-B-TQuebecor Inc.Communication Services 8.9 $30.20$6,978 $32.72 $23.91
FTT-TFinning International Inc.Industrials 8.7 $33.66$5,105 $40.20 $23.45
RCI-B-TRogers Communications Inc.Communication Services 8.7 $63.37$32,178 $80.85 $50.53
NWC-TThe North West Company Inc.Consumer Staples 8.5 $35.57$1,696 $40.08 $30.55
X-TTMX Group LimitedFinancials 8.4 $135.52$7,546 $142.92 $121.42
CLS-TCelestica Inc.Information Technology 8.2 $15.26$1,863 $17.00 $11.28
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd.Energy 8.1 $5.99$2,890 $8.30 $4.43
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties LtdMaterials 7.0 $16.32$3,002 $18.59 $11.90
KNT-TK92 Mining Inc.Materials 6.7 $7.67$1,789 $10.52 $6.01
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp.Materials 6.7 $21.15$2,090 $25.16 $13.60
FNV-TFranco-Nevada CorporationMaterials 6.5 $184.57$35,376 $216.32 $151.08
NTR-TNutrien Ltd.Materials 6.4 $98.85$51,420 $147.93 $85.28
MFC-TManulife Financial CorporationFinancials 5.8 $24.15$45,278 $28.09 $20.81
CNR-TCanadian National Railway CompanyIndustrials 5.5 $160.84$108,728 $175.39 $137.26
BYD-TBoyd Group Services Inc.Industrials 5.1 $209.16$4,491 $222.74 $117.48
SJR-B-TShaw Communications Inc.Communication Services 5.1 $39.01$19,487 $39.49 $32.96
CU-TCanadian Utilities LimitedUtilities 4.7 $36.65$9,967 $41.94 $33.24
GIB-A-TCGI Inc.Information Technology 4.4 $116.71$27,586 $120.82 $95.45
MX-TMethanex CorporationMaterials 4.0 $51.26$3,587 $71.63 $39.00
TRI-TThomson Reuters CorporationIndustrials 3.9 $154.46$74,278 $159.82 $119.23
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd.Materials 3.7 $10.70$12,822 $13.15 $6.41
ACO-X-TATCO Ltd.Utilities 3.5 $42.38$4,793 $48.46 $39.80
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc.Materials 3.0 $5.09$1,477 $6.00 $2.82
CHP-UN-TChoice Properties Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate 2.4 $14.76$4,838 $15.91 $12.18
HR-UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate 1.5 $12.11$3,220 $16.33 $10.22
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines LimitedMaterials 1.1 $70.36$32,019 $90.87 $49.65
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc.Utilities 0.9 $37.13$9,146 $47.13 $34.95
BTO-TB2Gold Corp.Materials 0.9 $4.81$5,169 $6.39 $3.83
ABX-TBarrick Gold CorporationMaterials 0.1 $23.21$40,885 $33.50 $17.88
SMU-UN-TSummit Industrial Income REITReal Estate (1.0) $22.69$4,311 $23.60 $16.06
WPM-TWheaton Precious Metals Corp.Materials (1.0) $52.90$23,913 $65.45 $39.05
NA-TNational Bank of CanadaFinancials (1.5) $91.23$30,722 $104.83 $82.16
RY-TRoyal Bank of CanadaFinancials (1.5) $127.30$176,039 $149.60 $116.75
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty CorporationMaterials (1.6) $33.58$2,149 $51.00 $25.24
WCN-TWaste Connections, Inc.Industrials (2.0) $179.48$46,133 $200.58 $153.61
TRP-TTC Energy CorporationEnergy (2.8) $53.98$54,628 $74.44 $53.36
PXT-TParex Resources Inc.Energy (3.0) $20.15$2,198 $30.44 $17.81
TFII-TTFI International Inc.Industrials (3.2) $135.61$11,822 $148.94 $93.63
ERO-TEro Copper Corp.Materials (3.4) $18.64$1,698 $21.08 $10.54
REI-UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (3.4) $21.13$6,347 $26.11 $17.85
SSRM-TSSR Mining Inc.Materials (3.8) $21.19$4,378 $31.00 $17.01
RBA-TRitchie Bros. Auctioneers IncorporatedIndustrials (3.9) $78.21$8,678 $98.43 $65.84
PRMW-TPrimo Water CorporationConsumer Staples (4.0) $21.02$3,359 $22.76 $15.66
BCE-TBCE Inc.Communication Services (4.3) $59.49$54,252 $74.09 $55.66
ELD-TEldorado Gold CorporationMaterials (4.8) $11.29$2,082 $15.73 $6.87
TSU-TTrisura Group Ltd.Financials (5.0) $45.29$2,073 $48.60 $29.12
CRT-UN-TCT Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (5.2) $15.59$3,657 $18.46 $14.21
EMP-A-TEmpire Company LimitedConsumer Staples (6.0) $35.66$9,215 $46.04 $33.09
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd.Materials (6.0) $28.29$19,450 $45.38 $18.68
TD-TThe Toronto-Dominion BankFinancials (6.0) $87.67$158,983 $109.08 $77.27
DOO-TBRP Inc.Consumer Discretionary (6.2) $103.23$8,129 $113.84 $73.74
BMO-TBank of MontrealFinancials (6.2) $122.66$86,238 $154.47 $113.73
NG-TNovaGold Resources Inc.Materials (6.7) $8.09$2,697 $10.53 $5.35
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc.Financials (6.7) $62.85$36,855 $74.22 $52.97
STN-TStantec Inc.Industrials (7.6) $64.88$7,187 $71.31 $53.12
FCR-UN-TFirst Capital Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (7.6) $16.81$3,590 $19.06 $14.08
FTS-TFortis Inc.Utilities (7.9) $54.18$26,023 $65.26 $48.45
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp.Utilities (7.9) $11.23$2,254 $13.47 $9.44
BEI-UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (7.9) $49.43$2,260 $61.77 $41.12
OSK-TOsisko Mining Inc.Materials (8.1) $3.50$1,217 $5.02 $2.36
AC-TAir CanadaIndustrials (8.2) $19.39$6,963 $25.98 $15.57
T-TTELUS CorporationCommunication Services (8.3) $26.13$37,288 $34.65 $25.94
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd.Materials (8.4) $7.12$2,123 $11.61 $6.29
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc.Consumer Discretionary (8.4) $57.07$1,393 $63.96 $45.20
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment CorporationIndustrials (8.6) $22.43$1,414 $37.70 $21.59
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc.Utilities (9.3) $16.20$3,307 $20.46 $14.23
ATZ-TAritzia Inc.Consumer Discretionary (9.6) $47.35$5,287 $60.64 $31.67
CSU-TConstellation Software Inc.Information Technology (9.7) $2,113.96$44,798 $2,385.80 $1,783.98
DSG-TThe Descartes Systems Group Inc.Information Technology (9.8) $94.39$8,006 $106.02 $72.94
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc.Industrials (10.0) $28.78$1,797 $36.15 $23.80
CRR-UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (10.0) $15.86$2,825 $18.91 $13.68
JWEL-TJamieson Wellness Inc.Consumer Staples (10.9) $35.09$1,463 $40.48 $31.62
DML-TDenison Mines Corp.Energy (10.9) $1.55$1,275 $2.31 $1.19
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd.Utilities (11.0) $23.38$6,582 $31.16 $22.05
PKI-TParkland CorporationEnergy (11.0) $29.71$5,227 $39.45 $24.25
SRU-UN-TSmartCentres Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (11.3) $26.78$3,873 $33.48 $24.94
CS-TCapstone Copper Corp.Materials (11.5) $4.94$3,411 $7.79 $2.25
LUN-TLundin Mining CorporationMaterials (11.7) $8.31$6,405 $14.00 $6.24
IMG-TIAMGOLD CorporationMaterials (11.9) $3.47$1,662 $4.74 $1.27
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc.Financials (12.0) $37.80$8,984 $48.30 $33.45
TA-TTransAlta CorporationUtilities (12.4) $12.11$3,268 $15.28 $10.52
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc.Financials (12.6) $31.30$29,166 $41.50 $27.99
EFR-TEnergy Fuels Inc.Energy (13.3) $8.38$1,321 $13.82 $6.14
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd.Industrials (13.3) $97.71$8,036 $124.25 $93.25
CCL-B-TCCL Industries Inc.Materials (13.4) $57.84$10,254 $69.38 $53.36
WSP-TWSP Global Inc.Industrials (13.6) $157.09$19,550 $184.28 $130.65
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc.Consumer Staples (13.8) $24.45$2,994 $32.60 $18.85
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc.Materials (14.0) $6.51$1,237 $8.41 $5.41
BDGI-TBadger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.Industrials (14.2) $26.66$919 $33.21 $22.54
EMA-TEmera IncorporatedUtilities (14.3) $51.75$13,955 $65.23 $48.63
KXS-TKinaxis Inc.Information Technology (14.3) $151.91$4,233 $182.09 $119.48
LB-TLaurentian Bank of CanadaFinancials (15.4) $32.30$1,400 $45.29 $28.23
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware Ltd.Industrials (15.9) $36.21$2,019 $51.52 $32.35
EQB-TEQB Inc.Financials (16.0) $56.73$2,129 $78.68 $44.81
ATS-TATS CorporationIndustrials (16.2) $42.09$3,863 $53.65 $30.60
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc.Real Estate (16.3) $6.02$2,275 $7.39 $5.28
LNR-TLinamar CorporationConsumer Discretionary (17.1) $61.30$3,769 $81.25 $45.46
GFL-TGFL Environmental Inc.Industrials (17.2) $39.54$13,578 $48.39 $31.57
WFG-TWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.Materials (17.8) $97.77$8,215 $132.91 $89.95
CAE-TCAE Inc.Industrials (17.9) $26.19$8,325 $35.47 $20.90
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp.Materials (18.1) $4.38$832 $7.27 $3.40
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc.Materials (18.7) $17.00$1,383 $28.00 $13.83
SII-TSprott Inc.Financials (19.0) $45.04$1,127 $71.70 $41.60
SIL-TSilverCrest Metals Inc.Materials (19.0) $8.10$1,187 $12.99 $6.30
CTC-A-TCanadian Tire Corporation, LimitedConsumer Discretionary (19.2) $141.50$8,663 $196.75 $139.24
POW-TPower Corporation of CanadaFinancials (19.2) $31.85$21,265 $43.45 $29.76
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp.Materials (19.6) $11.28$2,994 $18.41 $8.12
AX-UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (19.6) $9.01$1,043 $13.76 $8.77
TCL-A-TTranscontinental Inc.Materials (20.7) $15.28$1,323 $21.62 $14.44
BIP-UN-TBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.Utilities (20.7) $41.94$19,222 $62.27 $40.64
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc.Communication Services (21.2) $76.79$3,496 $114.66 $62.35
BEP-UN-TBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P.Utilities (21.4) $34.28$15,477 $53.09 $32.58
CM-TCanadian Imperial Bank of CommerceFinancials (21.7) $54.77$49,630 $83.75 $53.58
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc.Health Care (22.1) $10.90$795 $15.78 $10.61
SNC-TSNC-Lavalin Group Inc.Industrials (22.6) $23.86$4,189 $33.11 $21.27
K-TKinross Gold CorporationMaterials (22.6) $5.52$6,933 $7.99 $3.91
BNS-TThe Bank of Nova ScotiaFinancials (22.8) $66.34$79,037 $95.00 $63.19
AIF-TAltus Group LimitedReal Estate (22.9) $54.04$2,418 $71.40 $41.27
MG-TMagna International Inc.Consumer Discretionary (23.6) $76.06$21,739 $112.62 $63.55
IIP-UN-TInterRent Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (24.1) $12.80$1,814 $17.32 $10.79
ENGH-TEnghouse Systems LimitedInformation Technology (24.1) $35.97$1,987 $48.84 $23.96
CSH-UN-TChartwell Retirement ResidencesHealth Care (24.3) $8.44$1,994 $13.25 $7.58
HBM-THudbay Minerals Inc.Materials (25.1) $6.84$1,791 $11.17 $4.07
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc.Materials (25.6) $7.01$1,545 $13.52 $5.18
NWH-UN-TNorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (26.4) $9.50$2,278 $14.42 $9.30
CAR-UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (26.6) $42.68$7,343 $60.19 $39.08
PAAS-TPan American Silver Corp.Materials (28.3) $22.10$4,656 $38.51 $18.14
DIR-UN-TDream Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (28.4) $11.69$2,997 $17.40 $10.25
KMP-UN-TKillam Apartment REITReal Estate (28.5) $16.21$1,891 $24.15 $14.62
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc.Consumer Discretionary (29.3) $37.08$6,658 $55.13 $33.83
CJT-TCargojet Inc.Industrials (29.5) $116.35$2,002 $194.19 $109.69
BN-TBrookfield CorporationFinancials (30.2) $42.58$67,022 $79.04 $41.78
TOY-TSpin Master Corp.Consumer Discretionary (30.3) $33.32$3,493 $51.41 $30.63
LAC-TLithium Americas Corp.Materials (30.3) $25.67$3,465 $50.42 $24.65
CWB-TCanadian Western BankFinancials (30.7) $24.06$2,284 $41.35 $21.21
CRON-TCronos Group Inc.Health Care (30.9) $3.44$1,304 $5.36 $3.32
GRT-UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (31.9) $69.08$4,401 $105.56 $63.29
FSV-TFirstService CorporationReal Estate (32.9) $165.81$7,331 $251.57 $145.76
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings CorporationConsumer Staples (32.9) $82.28$3,679 $130.00 $77.36
CFP-TCanfor CorporationMaterials (33.5) $21.31$2,611 $33.89 $18.42
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc.Real Estate (33.8) $124.38$5,339 $200.51 $115.90
ONEX-TOnex CorporationFinancials (33.9) $65.29$5,359 $101.61 $61.33
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd.Materials (35.0) $7.48$1,066 $16.77 $7.09
OTEX-TOpen Text CorporationInformation Technology (35.9) $40.12$10,697 $65.59 $33.71
RNW-TTransAlta Renewables Inc.Utilities (36.5) $11.25$3,003 $19.45 $10.63
PLC-TPark Lawn CorporationConsumer Discretionary (36.7) $25.85$882 $42.13 $20.64
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.Consumer Discretionary (36.8) $22.98$823 $39.82 $19.66
GSY-Tgoeasy Ltd.Financials (38.6) $106.45$1,750 $181.27 $95.00
AP-UN-TAllied Properties Real Estate Investment TrustReal Estate (38.6) $25.60$3,276 $48.89 $24.77
ASTL-TAlgoma Steel Group Inc.Materials (39.9) $8.55$890 $16.92 $7.63
TIXT-TTELUS International (Cda) Inc.Information Technology (40.1) $26.73$7,130 $46.63 $23.89
BBU-UN-TBrookfield Business Partners L.P.Industrials (44.2) $22.89$4,397 $43.35 $20.69
TCN-TTricon Residential Inc.Real Estate (44.8) $10.44$2,852 $21.58 $9.83
CIX-TCI Financial Corp.Financials (46.3) $13.51$2,517 $27.70 $11.85
ECN-TECN Capital Corp.Financials (47.5) $2.78$684 $7.29 $2.60
IFP-TInterfor CorporationMaterials (48.2) $21.00$1,080 $44.56 $19.75
EQX-TEquinox Gold Corp.Materials (48.2) $4.43$1,351 $11.46 $3.23
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp.Utilities (48.3) $8.82$5,947 $20.19 $8.70
GOOS-TCanada Goose Holdings Inc.Consumer Discretionary (48.6) $24.08$2,537 $48.14 $20.01
CTS-TConverge Technology Solutions Corp.Information Technology (57.8) $4.59$958 $11.59 $3.60
NVEI-TNuvei CorporationInformation Technology (58.0) $34.41$4,862 $98.80 $32.20
BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc.Industrials (59.2) $6.48$1,933 $16.34 $6.02
TLRY-TTilray Brands, Inc.Health Care (61.7) $3.67$2,226 $12.29 $3.41
LSPD-TLightspeed Commerce Inc.Information Technology (62.1) $19.35$2,910 $53.81 $17.27
BB-TBlackBerry LimitedInformation Technology (62.7) $4.41$2,559 $12.20 $4.31
DND-TDye & Durham LimitedInformation Technology (63.3) $16.41$1,090 $45.89 $11.62
WEED-TCanopy Growth CorporationHealth Care (71.6) $3.14$1,526 $12.18 $2.79
SHOP-TShopify Inc.Information Technology (74.8) $47.01$59,759 $189.97 $31.98
BHC-TBausch Health Companies Inc.Health Care (77.3) $8.50$3,076 $38.00 $5.41

Source: S&P Global Markets Intelligence

