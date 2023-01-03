This list contains the 234 members of the S&P/Composite that traded for the entirety of 2022.

Company Name Industry % Change for 2022 2022 closing price 2022 closing market capitalization 52 Week High 52 Week Low SDE-T Spartan Delta Corp. Energy 158.9 $14.95 $2,334 $16.04 $5.93 PD-T Precision Drilling Corporation Energy 132.1 $103.71 $1,402 $116.00 $44.06 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corporation Energy 102.5 $2.41 $1,413 $3.44 $1.14 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp. Energy 88.2 $68.32 $23,124 $84.33 $40.38 FIL-T Filo Mining Corp. Materials 82.0 $23.24 $2,860 $27.37 $12.12 ERF-T Enerplus Corporation Energy 81.3 $23.90 $5,359 $25.72 $12.96 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd. Energy 79.3 $12.48 $2,799 $14.66 $6.86 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc. Energy 72.4 $26.27 $50,409 $31.19 $15.39 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc. Consumer Discretionary 66.4 $42.84 $1,879 $45.99 $21.41 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Energy 64.4 $21.70 $5,183 $22.46 $13.47 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd. Energy 63.3 $18.25 $11,421 $22.88 $11.23 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp. Energy 61.1 $18.85 $5,566 $24.47 $11.46 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp. Energy 55.5 $6.08 $3,318 $9.16 $3.80 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Energy 54.1 $13.87 $2,395 $17.12 $8.75 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc. Energy 52.4 $23.97 $3,912 $39.21 $15.64 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Energy 49.9 $9.43 $2,508 $12.48 $5.42 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Limited Energy 49.7 $75.19 $83,238 $88.18 $52.93 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc. Energy 49.1 $10.74 $6,565 $12.71 $7.32 IMO-T Imperial Oil Limited Energy 47.8 $65.95 $38,525 $79.83 $44.42 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp. Energy 47.6 $9.66 $5,376 $13.74 $6.58 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. Financials 46.5 $18.45 $7,241 $19.64 $10.99 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd. Energy 45.2 $15.83 $2,385 $17.78 $11.30 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc. Materials 44.9 $7.52 $7,227 $8.05 $4.87 TECK-B-T Teck Resources Limited Materials 43.2 $51.17 $26,218 $57.50 $32.68 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp. Energy 43.1 $2.49 $1,169 $3.44 $1.76 AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc. Materials 42.5 $13.69 $5,386 $14.04 $8.30 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc. Energy 41.6 $15.94 $1,300 $17.12 $10.98 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc. Energy 41.6 $42.95 $57,940 $53.62 $31.31 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc. Energy 36.2 $7.03 $2,179 $7.85 $5.02 DFY-T Definity Financial Corporation Financials 32.4 $38.48 $4,448 $40.95 $27.00 EIF-T Exchange Income Corporation Industrials 31.8 $52.63 $2,232 $53.46 $37.79 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd. Industrials 31.7 $14.55 $1,353 $15.98 $10.83 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Financials 31.5 $802.07 $20,392 $815.01 $569.62 AAV-T Advantage Energy Ltd. Energy 27.8 $9.47 $1,631 $12.19 $5.98 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corporation Energy 26.6 $45.96 $25,253 $53.58 $37.51 DOL-T Dollarama Inc. Consumer Discretionary 25.5 $79.19 $22,747 $85.88 $60.34 TPZ-T Topaz Energy Corp. Energy 24.6 $21.13 $3,046 $24.80 $16.89 BBD-B-T Bombardier Inc. Industrials 24.5 $52.27 $4,907 $55.50 $18.30 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc. Materials 23.7 $48.52 $2,880 $50.90 $30.54 CPX-T Capital Power Corporation Utilities 23.4 $46.33 $5,414 $51.90 $36.65 IFC-T Intact Financial Corporation Financials 21.1 $194.91 $34,159 $209.57 $159.89 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd. Energy 21.1 $28.64 $4,086 $40.73 $22.16 SAP-T Saputo Inc. Consumer Staples 20.4 $33.52 $14,048 $36.05 $24.61 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Energy 18.8 $4.46 $2,482 $6.48 $3.28 STLC-T Stelco Holdings Inc. Materials 18.7 $44.29 $2,442 $56.99 $30.20 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc. Materials 18.3 $15.55 $1,335 $17.43 $8.07 BLX Boralex Inc. Utilities 17.3 $40.02 $4,113 $51.55 $30.04 OGC-T OceanaGold Corporation Materials 17.3 $2.58 $1,817 $3.41 $1.78 L-T Loblaw Companies Limited Consumer Staples 17.1 $119.72 $38,790 $126.29 $90.46 HWX-T Headwater Exploration Inc. Energy 17.0 $5.92 $1,382 $8.18 $4.79 WN-T George Weston Limited Consumer Staples 16.4 $167.99 $23,727 $181.45 $130.81 ENB-T Enbridge Inc. Energy 14.0 $52.92 $107,153 $59.69 $48.88 H-T Hydro One Limited Utilities 13.7 $36.27 $21,715 $38.27 $30.52 IAG-T iA Financial Corporation Inc. Financials 13.6 $79.27 $8,334 $85.25 $58.70 WPK-T Winpak Ltd. Materials 13.5 $42.06 $2,734 $48.13 $35.52 ATD-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Consumer Staples 13.2 $59.50 $59,887 $63.54 $45.23 MRU-T Metro Inc. Consumer Staples 13.2 $74.97 $17,653 $78.90 $62.86 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc. Energy 12.2 $23.64 $3,402 $27.75 $21.15 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Industrials 11.8 $100.95 $93,896 $111.43 $86.12 CCO-T Cameco Corporation Energy 11.7 $30.69 $13,273 $41.05 $23.03 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc. Financials 10.9 $42.58 $1,636 $43.02 $23.82 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc. Consumer Discretionary 10.7 $87.57 $26,775 $92.76 $63.18 KEY-T Keyera Corp. Energy 10.5 $29.59 $6,781 $35.48 $26.34 PET-T Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Consumer Discretionary 9.3 $39.13 $2,772 $41.17 $27.41 BLU-T BELLUS Health Inc. Health Care 9.0 $11.08 $1,402 $16.24 $6.30 QBR-B-T Quebecor Inc. Communication Services 8.9 $30.20 $6,978 $32.72 $23.91 FTT-T Finning International Inc. Industrials 8.7 $33.66 $5,105 $40.20 $23.45 RCI-B-T Rogers Communications Inc. Communication Services 8.7 $63.37 $32,178 $80.85 $50.53 NWC-T The North West Company Inc. Consumer Staples 8.5 $35.57 $1,696 $40.08 $30.55 X-T TMX Group Limited Financials 8.4 $135.52 $7,546 $142.92 $121.42 CLS-T Celestica Inc. Information Technology 8.2 $15.26 $1,863 $17.00 $11.28 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. Energy 8.1 $5.99 $2,890 $8.30 $4.43 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Materials 7.0 $16.32 $3,002 $18.59 $11.90 KNT-T K92 Mining Inc. Materials 6.7 $7.67 $1,789 $10.52 $6.01 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp. Materials 6.7 $21.15 $2,090 $25.16 $13.60 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corporation Materials 6.5 $184.57 $35,376 $216.32 $151.08 NTR-T Nutrien Ltd. Materials 6.4 $98.85 $51,420 $147.93 $85.28 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corporation Financials 5.8 $24.15 $45,278 $28.09 $20.81 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company Industrials 5.5 $160.84 $108,728 $175.39 $137.26 BYD-T Boyd Group Services Inc. Industrials 5.1 $209.16 $4,491 $222.74 $117.48 SJR-B-T Shaw Communications Inc. Communication Services 5.1 $39.01 $19,487 $39.49 $32.96 CU-T Canadian Utilities Limited Utilities 4.7 $36.65 $9,967 $41.94 $33.24 GIB-A-T CGI Inc. Information Technology 4.4 $116.71 $27,586 $120.82 $95.45 MX-T Methanex Corporation Materials 4.0 $51.26 $3,587 $71.63 $39.00 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corporation Industrials 3.9 $154.46 $74,278 $159.82 $119.23 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Materials 3.7 $10.70 $12,822 $13.15 $6.41 ACO-X-T ATCO Ltd. Utilities 3.5 $42.38 $4,793 $48.46 $39.80 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Materials 3.0 $5.09 $1,477 $6.00 $2.82 CHP-UN-T Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate 2.4 $14.76 $4,838 $15.91 $12.18 HR-UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate 1.5 $12.11 $3,220 $16.33 $10.22 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Materials 1.1 $70.36 $32,019 $90.87 $49.65 NPI-T Northland Power Inc. Utilities 0.9 $37.13 $9,146 $47.13 $34.95 BTO-T B2Gold Corp. Materials 0.9 $4.81 $5,169 $6.39 $3.83 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corporation Materials 0.1 $23.21 $40,885 $33.50 $17.88 SMU-UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT Real Estate (1.0) $22.69 $4,311 $23.60 $16.06 WPM-T Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Materials (1.0) $52.90 $23,913 $65.45 $39.05 NA-T National Bank of Canada Financials (1.5) $91.23 $30,722 $104.83 $82.16 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada Financials (1.5) $127.30 $176,039 $149.60 $116.75 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Materials (1.6) $33.58 $2,149 $51.00 $25.24 WCN-T Waste Connections, Inc. Industrials (2.0) $179.48 $46,133 $200.58 $153.61 TRP-T TC Energy Corporation Energy (2.8) $53.98 $54,628 $74.44 $53.36 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc. Energy (3.0) $20.15 $2,198 $30.44 $17.81 TFII-T TFI International Inc. Industrials (3.2) $135.61 $11,822 $148.94 $93.63 ERO-T Ero Copper Corp. Materials (3.4) $18.64 $1,698 $21.08 $10.54 REI-UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (3.4) $21.13 $6,347 $26.11 $17.85 SSRM-T SSR Mining Inc. Materials (3.8) $21.19 $4,378 $31.00 $17.01 RBA-T Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Industrials (3.9) $78.21 $8,678 $98.43 $65.84 PRMW-T Primo Water Corporation Consumer Staples (4.0) $21.02 $3,359 $22.76 $15.66 BCE-T BCE Inc. Communication Services (4.3) $59.49 $54,252 $74.09 $55.66 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corporation Materials (4.8) $11.29 $2,082 $15.73 $6.87 TSU-T Trisura Group Ltd. Financials (5.0) $45.29 $2,073 $48.60 $29.12 CRT-UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (5.2) $15.59 $3,657 $18.46 $14.21 EMP-A-T Empire Company Limited Consumer Staples (6.0) $35.66 $9,215 $46.04 $33.09 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Materials (6.0) $28.29 $19,450 $45.38 $18.68 TD-T The Toronto-Dominion Bank Financials (6.0) $87.67 $158,983 $109.08 $77.27 DOO-T BRP Inc. Consumer Discretionary (6.2) $103.23 $8,129 $113.84 $73.74 BMO-T Bank of Montreal Financials (6.2) $122.66 $86,238 $154.47 $113.73 NG-T NovaGold Resources Inc. Materials (6.7) $8.09 $2,697 $10.53 $5.35 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc. Financials (6.7) $62.85 $36,855 $74.22 $52.97 STN-T Stantec Inc. Industrials (7.6) $64.88 $7,187 $71.31 $53.12 FCR-UN-T First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (7.6) $16.81 $3,590 $19.06 $14.08 FTS-T Fortis Inc. Utilities (7.9) $54.18 $26,023 $65.26 $48.45 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp. Utilities (7.9) $11.23 $2,254 $13.47 $9.44 BEI-UN-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (7.9) $49.43 $2,260 $61.77 $41.12 OSK-T Osisko Mining Inc. Materials (8.1) $3.50 $1,217 $5.02 $2.36 AC-T Air Canada Industrials (8.2) $19.39 $6,963 $25.98 $15.57 T-T TELUS Corporation Communication Services (8.3) $26.13 $37,288 $34.65 $25.94 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Materials (8.4) $7.12 $2,123 $11.61 $6.29 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. Consumer Discretionary (8.4) $57.07 $1,393 $63.96 $45.20 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation Industrials (8.6) $22.43 $1,414 $37.70 $21.59 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Utilities (9.3) $16.20 $3,307 $20.46 $14.23 ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. Consumer Discretionary (9.6) $47.35 $5,287 $60.64 $31.67 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc. Information Technology (9.7) $2,113.96 $44,798 $2,385.80 $1,783.98 DSG-T The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Information Technology (9.8) $94.39 $8,006 $106.02 $72.94 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc. Industrials (10.0) $28.78 $1,797 $36.15 $23.80 CRR-UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (10.0) $15.86 $2,825 $18.91 $13.68 JWEL-T Jamieson Wellness Inc. Consumer Staples (10.9) $35.09 $1,463 $40.48 $31.62 DML-T Denison Mines Corp. Energy (10.9) $1.55 $1,275 $2.31 $1.19 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd. Utilities (11.0) $23.38 $6,582 $31.16 $22.05 PKI-T Parkland Corporation Energy (11.0) $29.71 $5,227 $39.45 $24.25 SRU-UN-T SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (11.3) $26.78 $3,873 $33.48 $24.94 CS-T Capstone Copper Corp. Materials (11.5) $4.94 $3,411 $7.79 $2.25 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corporation Materials (11.7) $8.31 $6,405 $14.00 $6.24 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corporation Materials (11.9) $3.47 $1,662 $4.74 $1.27 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc. Financials (12.0) $37.80 $8,984 $48.30 $33.45 TA-T TransAlta Corporation Utilities (12.4) $12.11 $3,268 $15.28 $10.52 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc. Financials (12.6) $31.30 $29,166 $41.50 $27.99 EFR-T Energy Fuels Inc. Energy (13.3) $8.38 $1,321 $13.82 $6.14 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd. Industrials (13.3) $97.71 $8,036 $124.25 $93.25 CCL-B-T CCL Industries Inc. Materials (13.4) $57.84 $10,254 $69.38 $53.36 WSP-T WSP Global Inc. Industrials (13.6) $157.09 $19,550 $184.28 $130.65 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Consumer Staples (13.8) $24.45 $2,994 $32.60 $18.85 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Materials (14.0) $6.51 $1,237 $8.41 $5.41 BDGI-T Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Industrials (14.2) $26.66 $919 $33.21 $22.54 EMA-T Emera Incorporated Utilities (14.3) $51.75 $13,955 $65.23 $48.63 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc. Information Technology (14.3) $151.91 $4,233 $182.09 $119.48 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada Financials (15.4) $32.30 $1,400 $45.29 $28.23 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Industrials (15.9) $36.21 $2,019 $51.52 $32.35 EQB-T EQB Inc. Financials (16.0) $56.73 $2,129 $78.68 $44.81 ATS-T ATS Corporation Industrials (16.2) $42.09 $3,863 $53.65 $30.60 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. Real Estate (16.3) $6.02 $2,275 $7.39 $5.28 LNR-T Linamar Corporation Consumer Discretionary (17.1) $61.30 $3,769 $81.25 $45.46 GFL-T GFL Environmental Inc. Industrials (17.2) $39.54 $13,578 $48.39 $31.57 WFG-T West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Materials (17.8) $97.77 $8,215 $132.91 $89.95 CAE-T CAE Inc. Industrials (17.9) $26.19 $8,325 $35.47 $20.90 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp. Materials (18.1) $4.38 $832 $7.27 $3.40 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc. Materials (18.7) $17.00 $1,383 $28.00 $13.83 SII-T Sprott Inc. Financials (19.0) $45.04 $1,127 $71.70 $41.60 SIL-T SilverCrest Metals Inc. Materials (19.0) $8.10 $1,187 $12.99 $6.30 CTC-A-T Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited Consumer Discretionary (19.2) $141.50 $8,663 $196.75 $139.24 POW-T Power Corporation of Canada Financials (19.2) $31.85 $21,265 $43.45 $29.76 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp. Materials (19.6) $11.28 $2,994 $18.41 $8.12 AX-UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (19.6) $9.01 $1,043 $13.76 $8.77 TCL-A-T Transcontinental Inc. Materials (20.7) $15.28 $1,323 $21.62 $14.44 BIP-UN-T Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Utilities (20.7) $41.94 $19,222 $62.27 $40.64 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc. Communication Services (21.2) $76.79 $3,496 $114.66 $62.35 BEP-UN-T Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Utilities (21.4) $34.28 $15,477 $53.09 $32.58 CM-T Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Financials (21.7) $54.77 $49,630 $83.75 $53.58 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc. Health Care (22.1) $10.90 $795 $15.78 $10.61 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Industrials (22.6) $23.86 $4,189 $33.11 $21.27 K-T Kinross Gold Corporation Materials (22.6) $5.52 $6,933 $7.99 $3.91 BNS-T The Bank of Nova Scotia Financials (22.8) $66.34 $79,037 $95.00 $63.19 AIF-T Altus Group Limited Real Estate (22.9) $54.04 $2,418 $71.40 $41.27 MG-T Magna International Inc. Consumer Discretionary (23.6) $76.06 $21,739 $112.62 $63.55 IIP-UN-T InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (24.1) $12.80 $1,814 $17.32 $10.79 ENGH-T Enghouse Systems Limited Information Technology (24.1) $35.97 $1,987 $48.84 $23.96 CSH-UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences Health Care (24.3) $8.44 $1,994 $13.25 $7.58 HBM-T Hudbay Minerals Inc. Materials (25.1) $6.84 $1,791 $11.17 $4.07 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc. Materials (25.6) $7.01 $1,545 $13.52 $5.18 NWH-UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (26.4) $9.50 $2,278 $14.42 $9.30 CAR-UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (26.6) $42.68 $7,343 $60.19 $39.08 PAAS-T Pan American Silver Corp. Materials (28.3) $22.10 $4,656 $38.51 $18.14 DIR-UN-T Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (28.4) $11.69 $2,997 $17.40 $10.25 KMP-UN-T Killam Apartment REIT Real Estate (28.5) $16.21 $1,891 $24.15 $14.62 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc. Consumer Discretionary (29.3) $37.08 $6,658 $55.13 $33.83 CJT-T Cargojet Inc. Industrials (29.5) $116.35 $2,002 $194.19 $109.69 BN-T Brookfield Corporation Financials (30.2) $42.58 $67,022 $79.04 $41.78 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. Consumer Discretionary (30.3) $33.32 $3,493 $51.41 $30.63 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp. Materials (30.3) $25.67 $3,465 $50.42 $24.65 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank Financials (30.7) $24.06 $2,284 $41.35 $21.21 CRON-T Cronos Group Inc. Health Care (30.9) $3.44 $1,304 $5.36 $3.32 GRT-UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (31.9) $69.08 $4,401 $105.56 $63.29 FSV-T FirstService Corporation Real Estate (32.9) $165.81 $7,331 $251.57 $145.76 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Consumer Staples (32.9) $82.28 $3,679 $130.00 $77.36 CFP-T Canfor Corporation Materials (33.5) $21.31 $2,611 $33.89 $18.42 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc. Real Estate (33.8) $124.38 $5,339 $200.51 $115.90 ONEX-T Onex Corporation Financials (33.9) $65.29 $5,359 $101.61 $61.33 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Materials (35.0) $7.48 $1,066 $16.77 $7.09 OTEX-T Open Text Corporation Information Technology (35.9) $40.12 $10,697 $65.59 $33.71 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc. Utilities (36.5) $11.25 $3,003 $19.45 $10.63 PLC-T Park Lawn Corporation Consumer Discretionary (36.7) $25.85 $882 $42.13 $20.64 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Consumer Discretionary (36.8) $22.98 $823 $39.82 $19.66 GSY-T goeasy Ltd. Financials (38.6) $106.45 $1,750 $181.27 $95.00 AP-UN-T Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate (38.6) $25.60 $3,276 $48.89 $24.77 ASTL-T Algoma Steel Group Inc. Materials (39.9) $8.55 $890 $16.92 $7.63 TIXT-T TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Information Technology (40.1) $26.73 $7,130 $46.63 $23.89 BBU-UN-T Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Industrials (44.2) $22.89 $4,397 $43.35 $20.69 TCN-T Tricon Residential Inc. Real Estate (44.8) $10.44 $2,852 $21.58 $9.83 CIX-T CI Financial Corp. Financials (46.3) $13.51 $2,517 $27.70 $11.85 ECN-T ECN Capital Corp. Financials (47.5) $2.78 $684 $7.29 $2.60 IFP-T Interfor Corporation Materials (48.2) $21.00 $1,080 $44.56 $19.75 EQX-T Equinox Gold Corp. Materials (48.2) $4.43 $1,351 $11.46 $3.23 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Utilities (48.3) $8.82 $5,947 $20.19 $8.70 GOOS-T Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Consumer Discretionary (48.6) $24.08 $2,537 $48.14 $20.01 CTS-T Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Information Technology (57.8) $4.59 $958 $11.59 $3.60 NVEI-T Nuvei Corporation Information Technology (58.0) $34.41 $4,862 $98.80 $32.20 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc. Industrials (59.2) $6.48 $1,933 $16.34 $6.02 TLRY-T Tilray Brands, Inc. Health Care (61.7) $3.67 $2,226 $12.29 $3.41 LSPD-T Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Information Technology (62.1) $19.35 $2,910 $53.81 $17.27 BB-T BlackBerry Limited Information Technology (62.7) $4.41 $2,559 $12.20 $4.31 DND-T Dye & Durham Limited Information Technology (63.3) $16.41 $1,090 $45.89 $11.62 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corporation Health Care (71.6) $3.14 $1,526 $12.18 $2.79 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. Information Technology (74.8) $47.01 $59,759 $189.97 $31.98 BHC-T Bausch Health Companies Inc. Health Care (77.3) $8.50 $3,076 $38.00 $5.41 Source: S&P Global Markets Intelligence

