From best to worst: Ranking the returns of all TSX Composite stocks in 2018

The top gainers in the S&P/TSX Composite Index this past year were generally not widely held among investors. And perhaps more surprisingly, the stocks with the biggest moves to the upside were from the much out-of-favour energy and resource sectors.
Here’s a look at how TSX stocks performed this past year.
2018 TSX Composite Index Returns
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Dividend-adjusted % change in 2018 as of midday Dec. 31
|Nevsun Resources Ltd.
|NSU-T
|94.40
|Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|KL-T
|79.60
|OceanaGold Corp.
|OGC-T
|50.80
|MEG Energy Corp.
|MEG-T
|48.10
|InterRent REIT
|IIP-UN-T
|46.10
|Cronos Group Inc.
|CRON-T
|45.80
|SSR Mining Inc.
|SSRM-T
|45.20
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|GOOS-T
|43.70
|Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
|GC-T
|41.30
|Shopify Inc.
|SHOP-T
|32.10
|Cameco Corp.
|CCO-T
|31.80
|Parkland Fuel Corp.
|PKI-T
|31.80
|Aritzia Inc.
|ATZ-T
|26.80
|Canopy Growth Corp.
|WEED-T
|25.30
|Canadian Apt. Properties REIT
|CAR-UN-T
|22.70
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR-B-T
|21.50
|CGI Group Inc.
|GIB-A-T
|20.00
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|19.50
|Badger Daylighting Ltd.
|BAD-T
|18.80
|Empire Company Ltd.
|EMP-A-T
|17.10
|Killam Apartment REIT
|KMP-UN-T
|16.10
|Capital Power Corp.
|CPX-T
|14.80
|Constellation Software Inc.
|CSU-T
|14.00
|Granite REIT
|GRT-UN-T
|13.80
|Morneau Shepell Inc.
|MSI-T
|13.40
|Loblaw Companies Ltd.
|L-T
|12.50
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI-B-T
|12.50
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|12.10
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|MTY-T
|11.30
|Boyd Group Income Fund
|BYD-UN-T
|11.00
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.
|RBA-T
|10.80
|Alacer Gold Corp.
|ASR-T
|10.30
|TFI International Inc.
|TFII-T
|9.63
|Allied Properties REIT
|AP-UN-T
|9.29
|The North West Company Inc.
|NWC-T
|8.52
|NovaGold Resources Inc.
|NG-T
|8.10
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|7.98
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|GEI-T
|7.91
|FirstService Corp.
|FSV-T
|6.98
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|6.97
|Torex Gold Resources Inc.
|TXG-T
|6.37
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP-T
|6.22
|SmartCentres REIT
|SRU-UN-T
|5.05
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|WCN-T
|4.79
|Enerflex Ltd.
|EFX-T
|4.40
|TMX Group Ltd.
|X-T
|4.25
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|ATD-B-T
|4.09
|Dream Office REIT
|D-UN-T
|3.61
|Northview Apartment REIT
|NVU-UN-T
|3.44
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|3.12
|H&R REIT
|HR-UN-T
|3.09
|RioCan REIT
|REI-UN-T
|3.07
|Dream Global REIT
|DRG-UN-T
|2.61
|Winpak Ltd.
|WPK-T
|1.91
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|PAAS-T
|1.81
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|1.75
|B2Gold Corp.
|BTO-T
|1.55
|Pason Systems Inc.
|PSI-T
|1.46
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|AQN-T
|1.35
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|DSG-T
|0.22
|Colliers International Group Inc.
|CIGI-T
|(0.57)
|TELUS Corp.
|T-T
|(0.77)
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP-T
|(1.14)
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|TIH-T
|(1.23)
|Canadian National Railway Co.
|CNR-T
|(1.31)
|Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
|SSL-T
|(1.43)
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|(1.56)
|Northland Power Inc.
|NPI-T
|(1.96)
|Air Canada
|AC-T
|(2.13)
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|(2.31)
|Crombie REIT
|CRR-UN-T
|(2.78)
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|WPM-T
|(2.93)
|Genworth MI Canada Inc.
|MIC-T
|(3.47)
|Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.
|KML-T
|(3.52)
|Intact Financial Corp.
|IFC-T
|(3.61)
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|BAM-A-T
|(3.78)
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV-T
|(4.29)
|Norbord Inc.
|OSB-T
|(4.49)
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|(4.89)
|First Capital Realty Inc.
|FCR-T
|(5.25)
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.
|LIF-T
|(5.32)
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|(5.60)
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|(5.85)
|Hydro One Ltd.
|H-T
|(6.44)
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL-T
|(6.70)
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
|ATA-T
|(6.95)
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|(7.31)
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|FR-T
|(7.31)
|Open Text Corp.
|OTEX-T
|(7.56)
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|(8.33)
|Knight Therapeutics Inc.
|GUD-T
|(8.66)
|Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
|INE-T
|(8.70)
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|(8.84)
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|(9.01)
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO-T
|(9.28)
|Sienna Senior Living Inc.
|SIA-T
|(9.33)
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|BHC-T
|(9.58)
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|SJR-B-T
|(9.61)
|Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
|BBU-T
|(9.61)
|Celestica Inc.
|CLS-T
|(9.64)
|Cott Corp.
|BCB-T
|(9.77)
|Aecon Group Inc.
|ARE-T
|(9.95)
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
|FFH-T
|(10.10)
|Centerra Gold Inc.
|CG-T
|(10.20)
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|(10.60)
|Boardwalk REIT
|BEI-UN-T
|(10.90)
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|(11.00)
|Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
|CTC-A-T
|(11.40)
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|WFT-T
|(11.60)
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK-B-T
|(11.60)
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|AEM-T
|(11.80)
|Parex Resources Inc.
|PXT-T
|(11.80)
|ATCO Ltd.
|ACO-X-T
|(11.90)
|ECN Capital Corp.
|ECN-T
|(12.00)
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP-T
|(12.20)
|Methanex Corp.
|MX-T
|(12.40)
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|(12.40)
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|(12.60)
|Alaris Royalty Corp.
|AD-T
|(12.80)
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM-T
|(13.00)
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|CSH-UN-T
|(13.10)
|Superior Plus Corp.
|SPB-T
|(13.20)
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|CU-T
|(13.40)
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL-B-T
|(13.60)
|Stantec Inc.
|STN-T
|(14.00)
|Endeavour Mining Corp.
|EDV-T
|(14.00)
|Tricon Capital Group Inc.
|TCN-T
|(15.00)
|Enerplus Corp.
|ERF-T
|(15.00)
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|BEP-UN-T
|(15.20)
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|(15.50)
|Kinaxis Inc.
|KXS-T
|(15.50)
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|(15.80)
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|HCG-T
|(16.10)
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|(16.30)
|Cominar REIT
|CUF-UN-T
|(16.30)
|Exchange Income Corp.
|EIF-T
|(16.70)
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|(16.80)
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|(16.80)
|Goldcorp Inc.
|G-T
|(17.10)
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|RNW-T
|(17.10)
|Tahoe Resources Inc.
|THO-T
|(17.20)
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
|OR-T
|(17.50)
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|YRI-T
|(18.80)
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|SNC-T
|(18.80)
|Husky Energy Inc.
|HSE-T
|(19.40)
|Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
|ITP-T
|(19.40)
|Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
|WTE-T
|(19.60)
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|K-T
|(19.70)
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL-A-T
|(19.90)
|Onex Corp.
|ONEX-T
|(20.30)
|Power Corp.of Canada
|POW-T
|(20.50)
|Ensign Energy Services Inc.
|ESI-T
|(20.60)
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|(20.60)
|Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
|GTE-T
|(20.70)
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|BIP-T
|(20.90)
|Secure Energy Services Inc.
|SES-T
|(21.00)
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|MTL-T
|(21.10)
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|(21.40)
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|PVG-T
|(21.80)
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|CCA-T
|(22.30)
|TransAlta Corp.
|TA-T
|(22.30)
|SEMAFO Inc.
|SMF-T
|(22.40)
|Detour Gold Corp.
|DGC-T
|(22.60)
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|SJ-T
|(22.60)
|Western Forest Products Inc.
|WEF-T
|(22.90)
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|(23.00)
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|(23.00)
|Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|ACB-T
|(23.00)
|The Stars Group Inc.
|TSGI-T
|(23.80)
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|(24.30)
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|CNQ-T
|(24.40)
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|BPY-UN-T
|(24.60)
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY-T
|(24.80)
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
|FVI-T
|(25.00)
|Russel Metals Inc.
|RUS-T
|(25.10)
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU-T
|(25.40)
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|EFN-T
|(25.40)
|Finning International Inc.
|FTT-T
|(25.60)
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM-T
|(25.80)
|Industrial Alliance Ins. and Fin. Svcs.
|IAG-T
|(25.80)
|Boralex Inc.
|BLX-T
|(25.90)
|Cascades Inc.
|CAS-T
|(26.00)
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|NXE-T
|(26.20)
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
|PBH-T
|(27.20)
|Extendicare Inc.
|EXE-T
|(27.30)
|Sierra Wireless, Inc.
|SW-T
|(27.80)
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|LB-T
|(28.70)
|Cineplex Inc.
|CGX-T
|(28.80)
|Spin Master Corp.
|TOY-T
|(29.10)
|Artis REIT
|AX-UN-T
|(30.00)
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|BIR-T
|(30.40)
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB-T
|(30.40)
|WestJet Airlines Ltd.
|WJA-T
|(31.10)
|Interfor Corp.
|IFP-T
|(31.30)
|Uni-Select Inc.
|UNS-T
|(32.30)
|Canadian Western Bank
|CWB-T
|(32.30)
|Martinrea International Inc.
|MRE-T
|(32.60)
|IAMGOLD Corp.
|IMG-T
|(32.70)
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|(32.90)
|Canfor Corp.
|CFP-T
|(33.60)
|Bombardier Inc.
|BBD-B-T
|(33.70)
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET-T
|(34.40)
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
|(35.30)
|Kelt Exploration Ltd.
|KEL-T
|(35.50)
|Hudson's Bay Co.
|HBC-T
|(35.50)
|MAG Silver Corp.
|MAG-T
|(35.80)
|Altus Group Ltd.
|AIF-T
|(35.80)
|NFI Group Inc.
|NFI-T
|(36.10)
|Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
|CMG-T
|(37.00)
|Precision Drilling Corp.
|PD-T
|(37.50)
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|(38.00)
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|FM-T
|(38.80)
|Shawcor Ltd
|SCL-T
|(38.90)
|Chorus Aviation Inc.
|CHR-T
|(39.10)
|Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.
|ZZZ-T
|(39.10)
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|FRU-T
|(39.30)
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|(39.30)
|Alamos Gold Inc.
|AGI-T
|(39.30)
|Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
|VII-T
|(39.40)
|Baytex Energy Corp.
|BTE-T
|(39.80)
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|(39.90)
|TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
|TOG-T
|(40.90)
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|HBM-T
|(42.20)
|Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
|CHE-UN-T
|(42.40)
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|ARX-T
|(42.60)
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|PSK-T
|(43.80)
|Lucara Diamond Corp.
|LUC-T
|(45.00)
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|IVN-T
|(46.70)
|AltaGas Ltd.
|ALA-T
|(49.30)
|Peyto Expl. and Develop. Corp.
|PEY-T
|(49.90)
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|TRQ-T
|(50.80)
|CES Energy Solutions Corp.
|CEU-T
|(50.90)
|NuVista Energy Ltd.
|NVA-T
|(51.00)
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP-T
|(51.10)
|Encana Corp.
|ECA-T
|(52.40)
|Aphria Inc.
|APHA-T
|(54.40)
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG-T
|(55.50)
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|ELD-T
|(57.70)
|New Gold Inc.
|NGD-T
|(74.60)
|Maxar Technologies Ltd.
|MAXR-T
|(79.30)
|Nutrien Ltd.
|NTR-T
|-
Source: S&P Capital IQ
