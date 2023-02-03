Health care is one of the leading sectors in 2023, with the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index up 13.6 per cent in January. So, today we visit FSD Pharma HUGE-CN which is working on its patented drug candidate Lucid-MS for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In the days following Wednesday’s Fed meeting, the stock moved above its 3-month trading range. Over the past 90 days, insiders spent about $3.1 million buying shares in the public market, including $423,328 spent by the issuer to repurchase shares.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.