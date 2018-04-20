Full steam ahead for market rally: BMO strategist not buying ‘late cycle’ thesis

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Bank of Montreal’s chief investment strategist Brian Belski rejected the idea that the North American post-crisis equity rally is in its late stages,

“Based on our work, long and severe bear markets almost always coincide with a recession – particularly over the past 50 years. While some higher frequency economic data has shown some slight weakness lately, the longer-term economic picture remains intact based on the data we track. In fact, several of our preferred economic indicators are nowhere near levels that would signal a recession, which we believe counters the “late-cycle” argument…we believe investors are misunderstanding [the flat yield curve] signal – our work shows that inversions are what matter most for recessions/bear markets.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO’s Belski not buying ‘late cycle’ thesis” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Flattening yield curve a worrying sign for investors, and the economy” – Barlow, Inside the Market

=====

The U.S. president singlehandedly stopped an oil price rally this morning,

“Oil fell in New York after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized OPEC and said crude prices are ‘artificially Very High.’ The comments came as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia showed willingness to further tighten oil markets and boost prices… West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery erased gains to trade 0.6 percent lower at $67.90 a barrel as of 8:28 a.m. in New York.”

“Oil Erases Gains After Trump Slams OPEC for Inflating Prices” – Bloomberg

“SBarlow_ROB Goldman Sachs: global oil demand will continue strong “ – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Bullish Oil Signals Proliferate as OPEC Cuts Get Even Deeper” – Bloomberg

=====

Easier said than done, but Reuters recommends avoiding the “most crowded trades,”

“Since the end of last year, the “most-crowded” trades featured in the [Merrill Lynch] survey have all unravelled in a short space of time following the poll’s publication… Take December for instance. The most-crowded trade according to the survey, published on December 19, was to go long, or buy and hold Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization… The virtual currency now trades at less than half its peak value — near the $8,000 mark… UP NEXT: TECH?”

“Next bubble to pop? Watch out for ‘most crowded trade’” – Reuters

=====

Tweet of the Day:

Your occasional reminder that hedge fund industry hasn't bettered a 60:40 stocks and bonds portfolio of index funds in over a decade. https://t.co/ZupIY4kq0g pic.twitter.com/SuRBrjxqeT — Dan McCrum (@FD) April 20, 2018

Diversion: “Canada is not a country” – Maclean’s