G2 Goldfields insiders going for gold in Guyana

With gold shining with investors, we return to the junior mining space where we see Guyana-focused G2 Goldfields GTWO-T moving up the INK Edge rankings on the back of insider buying. Over the past 90 days, five insiders have spent a total of $241,739 buying shares in the public market. The 315,700 shares were purchased at an average price of 76.6 cents. The most recent purchase took place on April 8 when Executive Chairman Patrick Sheridan (bought 25,000 shares at $0.99. He now holds just over 40.8 million shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.