The stock of Galway Metals GWM-X is off more than 90 per cent from its 5-year high, but CEO Robert Hinchliffe has demonstrated unwavering conviction toward the company’s flagship 60,465 hectares Clarence Stream project. He has continued to buy shares in the public market as Galway has continued drilling. Over the past year alone, Mr. Hinchcliffe has bought 1,535,500 common shares at an average price of 34 cents. At the time of writing, his most recent purchase was on March 20, leaving him holding more than 6.7 million shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.