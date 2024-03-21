Skip to main content
The stock of Galway Metals GWM-X is off more than 90 per cent from its 5-year high, but CEO Robert Hinchliffe has demonstrated unwavering conviction toward the company’s flagship 60,465 hectares Clarence Stream project. He has continued to buy shares in the public market as Galway has continued drilling. Over the past year alone, Mr. Hinchcliffe has bought 1,535,500 common shares at an average price of 34 cents. At the time of writing, his most recent purchase was on March 20, leaving him holding more than 6.7 million shares.

