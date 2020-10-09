Galway Metals CEO is buying this pullback

Gold stocks sold off late summer, offering some potential buying opportunities. While insider buying is not a guarantee of success, it is a factor worth considering when evaluating a junior miner’s prospects. Robert Hinchcliffe, chief executive of Galway Metals, has spent $114,980 buying shares in the public market since Aug. 31. The company is focused on its 100-per-cent-owned Clarence Stream gold project located about 70 kilometres from Fredericton. A 75,000 metre drilling program continues, and the company hopes to provide an updated resource estimate in the new year.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
