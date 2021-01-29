 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

GameStop rallies as online brokerages reinstate trading

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A GameStop location in New York City on Jan. 28, 2021.

GABRIELA BHASKAR/The New York Times News Service

GameStop Corp. rebounded on Friday after several online brokerages allowed investors to buy shares in the video-game retailer again, just a day after Robinhood Markets and other trading platforms limited trading in a number of volatile stocks during a period of extraordinary volatility and market drama.

But the incredible stock-market gyrations, which have captured global fascination with the rising influence of investors in online chat groups, continue to raise questions over the potential impact on broader markets and reaction from U.S. regulators.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, whose mandate is to protect investors and maintain orderly markets, said in a news release that markets continued to function properly even with the remarkable spike in trading volumes in a number of stocks this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nevertheless, extreme stock price volatility has the potential to expose investors to rapid and severe losses and undermine market confidence,” the SEC said on Friday, adding that it will “act to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative trading activity.”

Although the SEC didn’t refer to any stocks by name, the unusual warning comes as GameStop Corp., and a number of other stocks that have grabbed the attention of small investors in recent weeks, trade with extreme volatility that coincides with a rocky week for major benchmarks.

GameStop shares rose 67.9 per cent on Friday, a day after stumbling 44 per cent, underscoring the rocky environment for investors who can make money – and lose it – very quickly. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. , the movie theatre chain that fell 57 per cent on Thursday, rebounded 53.7 per cent.

BlackBerry Ltd. , which had been swept up in this activity with its share price more than doubling over the past week, ended Friday down 3.8 per cent.

These stocks, and others, have been widely discussed in online forums populated by boisterous small investors, targeting unpopular stocks and bolstering the idea that amateurs were pitting themselves against well-heeled hedge funds and sophisticated short-sellers, who profit when share prices fall.

In a notable victory for the amateurs against more established players, Andrew Left of Citron Research, who had bet against GameStop before closing his short position at a significant loss earlier this week, announced that he would no longer publish short-selling reports.

But the reversal by online brokerages delivered the greatest jolt for the amateurs. Robinhood and other platforms again allowed investors to buy shares in a number of particularly volatile stocks on Friday after limiting trading on Thursday as a result of the spike in trading volumes.

Story continues below advertisement

The heavy trading has raised the collateral that brokerages needed to leave with clearinghouses by several billion dollars. Robinhood on Friday said that it had raised US$1-billion from stakeholders to help meet cash demands from firms that finalize trades.

The trading limits imposed on Thursday had raised alarms by small investors and even U.S. politicians, such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ted Cruz, that the halts were aiding hedge funds and punishing investors who wanted the freedom to buy stocks and options.

The backdrop to this frenzy is that broader markets have also turned more volatile, as investors weigh vaccinations and economic stimulus against high valuations and continuing lockdowns in much of the developed world.

The S&P 500 fell 1.9 per cent, for a total decline of 4.1 per cent from its recent record high on Tuesday, marking its worst one-week performance since October. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.8 per cent on Friday, also marking a 4.1 per cent decline from its high earlier in the month.

“A real concern from this week’s episode is that the speculative frenzy that is currently contained to a small corner of the market could be a first warning sign for much more consequential asset bubbles growing over time,” Robert Kavcic, senior economist at Bank of Montreal, said in a note.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies