GameStop shares rally for another day, as total volume exceeds number of tradeable shares

David BermanInvestment Reporter
A GameStop store in New York on Jan. 27, 2021.

NICK ZIEMINSKI/Reuters

GameStop Corp. (GME-N) shares surged to a fresh intraday high of US$380 on Wednesday – marking an 1,800-per-cent increase over the past two weeks amid intense trading that raises new questions over the role of small investors in a frenzied market.

Shares of the video game retailer catapulted to record highs this month as the company became the focus of stock chatroom banter partly aimed at squeezing out short-sellers who had made bets that GameStop shares would fall.

Why did BlackBerry’s stock triple despite absolutely nothing happening? Over-hyped Reddit posts

The share price jumped as much 157 per cent during the day. It settled at US$344.99, up 133 per cent, as some high-profile short-sellers, who had bet against the stock, apparently ran for the exits to limit their losses by buying shares to cover their positions.

GameStop has emerged as the one of the most discussed and widely traded stocks in the world as individuals increasingly show their collective power in a market traditionally dominated by major institutional investors. Other former sleepy stocks are also emerging with sudden and mysterious bursts of their own.

BlackBerry Ltd. rose 32.7 per cent in New York, for a total gain of more than 160 per cent over the past five trading days. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., a U.S.-based movie theatre owner beset by few releases and closed cinemas, rose 301 per cent on Wednesday.

Michael Burry of Scion Capital, an early investor in the company, on Tuesday called the GameStop rally “unnatural, insane, and dangerous,” in a tweet. The White House press secretary said that Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, is monitoring the situation.

The stock market is now valuing GameStop at US$24-billion, up from just US$1.4-billion two weeks ago.

Equally baffling is the number of GameStop shares trading hands: Volume exceeded 90 million shares on Wednesday, easily eclipsing the number of tradeable shares and implying that amateur investors are simply flipping the stock in great quantities in the hope of scoring quick gains.

“This is why the definition of an efficient market is really, really elusive. It’s slippery,” said Laurence Booth, CIT chair in structured finance at Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that [investors] are clever or fully informed. For whatever reason, they believe that the stock price is going up,” Mr. Booth said.

Some U.S. and Canadian online trading platforms offered by Robinhood, Charles Schwab, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank experienced brief outages owing to heavy trading activity. TD Ameritrade also halted some transactions.

GameStop’s remarkably swift rise to the world’s most heavily traded stock has little to do with any change in its fundamental performance. Earlier this month, the Texas-based company reported that total comparable store sales for the holiday period increased 4.8 per cent over the same nine-week period last year.

The company has suspended financial guidance owing to the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. Analysts who cover the stock have an average price target (where they believe the shares will be trading within 12 months) of just US$11 – a fraction of Wednesday’s high point.

Instead, the frenetic activity appears to be driven by momentum-chasing retail investors congregating in chat rooms and encouraging each other and throwing dispersions on sophisticated Wall Street professionals.

In a Reddit forum called WallStreetBets, a participant called SnooPoems on Wednesday claimed to have bought $5,000 of GameStop shares at 10:57 am. In a post, the trader said: “Bought at the top to encourage you [expletive] to not give up.”

These chat room investors appear particularly interested in stocks with a high level of interest among short-sellers, some of whom are complaining that they are being threatened and harassed.

Short-sellers borrow stocks and then sell them in anticipation that share prices will decline. If share prices rise, though, these investors face unlimited losses, forcing them to buy back the shares they had borrowed and sold – sending share prices even higher in what’s known as a short squeeze.

Melvin Capital, a hedge fund that recently received a US$3-billion capital infusion, closed out its short position in GameStop on Tuesday afternoon, according to CNBC.

Andrew Left of Citron Research, a short-seller who had previously argued that GameStop shares would fall from US$40 to US$20, said in a video post on Wednesday that he had covered his short sales at a 100-per-cent loss, even as he argued that GameStop shares will eventually decline sharply.

“But I have respect for the market,” Mr. Left said.

Tickers mentioned in this story
