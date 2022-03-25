Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Erik Johnson finds evidence that high gasoline prices will accelerate the shift to electric vehicles,

“With gasoline prices averaging nearly $1.77 per litre so far in March, will that lead to surging interest in electric vehicles in Canada? Zero emission vehicles comprised roughly 5% of new vehicle registrations in 2021, but another way to assess interest in electric vehicles in real time is looking at Canadians’ internet search behaviour ... Search intensity for electric cars hit an all-time high in March at 100 (measured from 0 to 100 relative to all other search activity in Canada). The last time we saw such pronounced spikes in both gas prices and search activity was back in the summer of 2008. Back then, there were a paltry two models available in the North American market compared to an estimated 62 in the most recent model year. Now whether or not consumers will ‘go electric’ depends on how permanent they view these higher gas prices compared to the relative purchase prices, but perhaps these search trends point to 2022 as an inflection point in the electric light vehicle market.”

A more rapid shift to electric vehilces has obvious knock-on effects for lithium and nickel miners, among others.

BofA Securities’ extremely bearish chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett published his weekly review of client asset flows,

“Commodity prices on course for best year since 1915; past two years of pandemic, lockdowns, civil unrest, insurrections, blue waves, war, excess monetary/fiscal stimulus & broken supply chains have ended with epic Main St inflation … 2020 markets secular low for inflation & yields – 3rd great bear bond market underway (Chart 2); prior great bears were 1899 to 1920 and 1946 to 1981; deflation to inflation, globalization to isolationism, monetary to fiscal excess, capitalism to populism, inequality to inclusion, US dollar debasement … Long-term yields >4% by ‘24 … We think the strong rip of March can continue further to test highs, but fundamental ‘22 view = inflation shock, rates shock, growth shock = strong selling opportunity awaits in Q2… SPX <4000 not >5000 in 2022… Growth Shock: coming…US real wages -2.6% YoY … 6 of past 8 recessions have coincided with -ve real wage growth.”

Mr. Hartnett has been publishing exclamatory bearish forecasts for weeks and while he could be proven right in the end, it’s important for investors to remember it’s only one perspective.

Citi’s global macro strategy team sees problems, but not a bear market, ahead for equity markets,

“Demand destruction is the path in which monetary policy makers are going to curb supply-side inflation. We expect continued lower GDP revisions amidst higher inflation revisions. Corporate EPS look vulnerable, and thus risk asset returns will be capped. That said, long term real rates are still negative (both 5y5y real and 10y TIPS) so until these rates reach materially positive (+50bps), we don’t envisage a bear market either. The US is more insulated to the stagflation theme relative to Europe, UK and Japan, so policy can move tighter, quicker. In rates we expect USTs to underperform relative to Bunds, Gilts and JGBs, this can support the USD”

Expectations for slower growth and profit expansion is the key takeaway here.

