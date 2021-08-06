Generation Mining insiders buy as stock falls

The share price of Generation Mining Ltd. fell last month after news that Sibanye-Stillwater decided not to increase its participating interest in the Northwestern Ontario Marathon palladium-copper project. While that left Generation with controlling interest in the project, it also left investors wondering about what was next on the financing front. According to a recent feasibility study, initial capital expenditure is expected to be $665-million. However, Generation has about $12-million in cash on hand and insiders are betting that the market is too pessimistic about the company’s prospects.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
