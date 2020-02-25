Genworth MI Canada’s special-dividend streak makes its pricey stock worth a look

Genworth MI Canada Inc. is on a mission to distribute cash to shareholders through big special dividends. There’s a lot more cash coming, but is that a sufficient reason to buy the stock?
The private mortgage insurance company, which competes with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., announced the latest special dividend on Feb. 19: $2.32 a share (or $200-million in total) to be paid on March 19 to shareholders of record on March 4.
Given that Genworth shares closed at $55.29 on Tuesday, this one distribution implies a dividend yield of 4.2 per cent.
But the special dividend – essentially an unscheduled payout that’s above and beyond the regular quarterly payout – is becoming a frequent feature of the stock.
Genworth also distributed a special dividend of $2.32 a share on Feb. 11, $2.32 on Dec. 30, $1.45 on Oct. 11 and 40 cents on June 28. That’s on top of a current regular quarterly dividend of 54 cents a share after Genworth raised it from 51 cents in November.
This torrent of cash payments over the past 12 months is hard to ignore: It comes to a whopping $10.91 a share, implying a yield of 19.7 per cent based on the current share price.
The reason behind this largesse relates to the company’s desire to improve its return-on-equity ratio – a measure of profitability that compares after-tax profits with shareholder equity. Genworth’s ROE is about 12 per cent today, but the company’s target is a range between 13 per cent and 15 per cent in two years.
There are several ways to do this, but capital management is the big one: Through share buybacks, higher leverage and special dividends, Genworth can drive down shareholder equity. That will raise the ROE ratio, especially if profits increase.
It’s impossible to know exactly what Genworth’s next special dividends are going to look like; that’s what makes them special.
But it’s safe to bet that more payments are coming this year and next. In Genworth’s fourth-quarter financial statements, management said it intended to return $600-million to $700-million to shareholders in fiscal 2020 ($400-million to $500-million from organically generated capital and $200-million from additional debt). In 2021, the company expects to return an estimated $250-million to $350-million in organically generated capital.
Comments during a conference call with analysts earlier this month underscored the focus on special dividends. When an analyst asked whether the company was favouring special dividends over share buybacks, Stuart Levings, Genworth’s chief executive officer, said it depended to some extent on the share price.
“Right now, I think we are looking more at the special dividend path,” Mr. Levings said.
To get to the upper end of his goal of returning $700-million to shareholders implies that there is another $300-million – or $3.48 a share in special dividends – coming later in 2020 and more in 2021.
The snag: The stock isn’t cheap.
Genworth’s share price has risen 22.9 per cent since the end of July, 2019, before Brookfield Business Partners LP bought a controlling 57-per-cent stake in the company and the special dividends began flowing.
The rally has left the stock trading at 1.3 times book value, up from one times book value in 2017. That’s a 40-per-cent premium over the stock’s five-year average price-to-book ratio, according to CIBC World Markets. The stock has traditionally been cheaper than the average Canadian bank stock; now, it’s more expensive.
Still, there are a couple of reasons why Genworth’s higher valuation might be justified, beyond the special dividends.
One, the Canadian government is making it easier for home buyers to qualify for loans by relaxing aspects of the mortgage stress test. The change should drive more underwriting business to Genworth, assuming that the housing market doesn’t blow up.
And two, although there aren’t many details yet, Genworth is preparing new products that should launch quickly if the company gains regulatory approval later this year, adding another source of potential profit growth.
The special dividends won’t last forever. But they offer a neat hook to an intriguing stock.