George Fink continues buying at Bonterra Energy

Western Canada oil and gas producer Bonterra Energy Corp. grabbed the top spot in the INK Research August Top 40 report. Bonterra clinched top place due to a combination of valuations, insider commitment and price momentum. On the value front, Bonterra has a trailing 12-months price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2 thanks in large part to a Q2 impairment reversal. The stock sports that low valuation despite rising about 38 per cent over the past six months. Meanwhile, during that time chief executive officer George Fink has spent $293,185 buying shares in the public market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
