Global fund managers are selling technology stocks to buy this sector

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Research from Nomura indicates that global fund managers are moving assets from technology to health care stocks in large numbers, and the trend is unlikely to stop soon,

“It thus looks as though money shifted from healthcare funds into technology funds from 2016 into 2017, then started to shift back from technology funds into healthcare funds from mid-2018 . The share prices of stocks owned by technology funds have already started to correct, reflecting weaker fundamentals. Some observers might be looking for an imminent rally, but supply-demand conditions have started to deteriorate. We see little prospect of a reversal in fund flows without a change in fundamentals.”

Bank of Montreal economists assessed the potential impact of pro-business measures announced by the Trudeau government Wednesday,

“Ottawa’s big response to the aggressive U.S. corporate tax package was accelerated depreciation for business investment. It will be immediate expensing (100%) for manufacturing and processing machinery and equipment, along with clean energy equipment (these had 25% depreciation rates before) … Will today’s steps be enough to quell the rising tide of competitiveness concerns? In a word: Probably not, at least not by themselves. Today’s announcement is a good first step in strengthening the business climate in Canada—but we would encourage an even more forceful response in coming months”

Crude prices dropped yet again Wednesday after a U.S. Department of Energy report indicated continued inventory growth,

“ U.S. commercial crude oil inventories climbed by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, its highest level since December… U.S. crude oil production also stayed at a record 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the EIA said … More U.S. crude could also be heading to market as the U.S. pipeline bottlenecks are cleared in the second half of 2019. The increase in U.S. oil output has outpaced capacity to transport the additional crude.”

Oil falls on rising U.S. inventories, OPEC talk of cut limits loss” – Report on Business

