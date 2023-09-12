Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The BofA Securities monthly survey of global fund managers (FMS) finds institutional investors increasingly bullish,

“Investor sentiment no longer extreme bearish (17-month high in global equity allocation), but not yet bullish (FMS cash level up to 4.9 per cent); more dramatic shift in relative exposure: record jump in US, record fall in EM equities as China growth optimism slumps back to “lockdown lows’ … It’s soft or no landing” (say 74 per cent), b. ‘short rates to fall’ (say 75 per cent), c. ‘avoid China’ (0 per cent expect stronger China growth), d. ‘love Japan’ (biggest OW since Dec’18), e. “long quality” (say 77 per cent), f. “U.S. tech is most crowded trade” (say 55 per cent) … net -53-per-cent pessimistic on global growth but just 21 per cent say hard landing & 27 per cent expect no recession at all; more notable inflation expectations jump to highest since May’22 … 6/10 say ‘Fed is done’ (in July 9/10 said ‘Fed is not done’); 74 per cent say 1st Fed cut Q2′24 or H2′24″

***

BMO chief economist Doug Porter highlights domestic wage growth which, while welcome in many ways, might keep the Bank of Canada hiking rates,

“Beyond the sturdy 40,000 headline job gain in August, probably the main area of concern for the BoC was the still-solid 4.9-per-cent year-over-year rise in average hourly wages. Even with the marked cooldown in headline inflation in the past year, there is plenty of evidence that solid wage gains are becoming “entrenched” (BoC word). For example, looking at a four-year trend in wages, which would smooth over the COVID wonkiness, the trend in wage growth has now risen to 4.5 per cent. Prior to the pandemic, wages were locked in a 2-per-cent-to-2.5-per-cent zone. The big concern is that with productivity printing a big, fat zero growth in recent years, the entirety of wage gains is likely to find its way into prices, eventually. This is fully consistent with higher-for-longer interest rates. Note that the BoC’s overnight rate is now close to the trend in wage growth. That also happened to be the case prior to the Great Recession in 2008—the outlier was the decade after the GFC”

***

In a separate BofA report, U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian believes the market has entered the recovery stage. This is a bullish view that is completely opposed to the Morgan Stanley forecast we noted yesterday. Here’s Ms. Subramanian,

“Our US Regime Indicator has remained relevant in capturing factor trends - e.g., Jan to June’s Downturn saw mega caps, Growth and Quality outperform, true to form. The indicator improved for its 2nd consecutive month in August, officially entering a “Recovery” phase. Five inputs improved (Inflation, GDP forecast, 10-yr Treasury yield, ISM PMI, and Capacity Utilization), three weakened (EPS Revision Ratio, Leading Econ Indicators and High Yield spreads … Sector performance in previous Recoveries was demonstrably pro-cyclical: Financials, Industrials and Materials fared well, whereas Utilities, Health Care and Staples underperformed. Financials is the only sector with a 100% hit rate of outperforming, and Utilities has a 100% hit rate of underperforming … Despite the Regime change, factor performance was more defensive than pro-cyclical in August”

***

