 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Global manufacturing activity ‘rolling over’ - what it means for equities

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Global purchasing manager surveys (PMIs, the I is for index) are front and centre in the discussion regarding a potential slowdown in economic growth. Citi strategist Robert Buckland discusses the equity implications of PMIs currently ‘rolling over’ and heading lower from recovery peaks:

“Remember that PMIs are hard-wired to mean-revert. Business conditions may be weak, but as long as they are less weak than the previous month then the PMI will rise. Similarly, if business conditions are very strong one month, then it is hard for them to get even stronger the next and the PMI will fall. Hence, the indices will inevitably roll over after an early-cycle rebound… As for this cycle, US equity market performance in the 12 months prior to the ISM peak has been even stronger than usual (+57%). But, unlike previous cycles, US equities have continued to make progress since the ISM peaked. From here, a return to the average profile of post ISM roll-over performance would imply a 10-15% drop in the S&P or the market going nowhere for the next 6 months… History suggests that global equities usually rally strongly as PMIs rebound at the start of the cycle. But, as they roll over, markets often falter. Subsequently, the direction of equities seems to reflect the direction of economic performance. If economies continue to recover (i.e. PMIs stay above 50) then the bull market soon resumes. Investors should buy into any dip associated with the initial PMI roll-over”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi, from “PMIs Rolling Over: Equity Implications” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Wells Fargo U.S. equity strategist Christopher Harvey appears unconcerned about the potential equity market correction mentioned above, raising his earnings forecast and target for the S&P 500,

“We are raising our S&P500 2021 price target to 4825 and our 2021 EPS figure to $211.65. This is an ~8% price return from the current level of the SPX and in-line with historic returns. We are also introducing S&P500 2022 price target of 4715 and a 2022 EPS figure of $238.11. Over the last 31 years, there have been nine instances where the S&P500 had a price return of 10%+ in the first eight months of the year; over the next four months, the index averaged another +8.4%. None of these instances produced a negative return during those last four months -- the lowest being +1.4% (2012) and the highest was +13.2%(2013) …In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to help push equities higher. The SPX has experienced 2021 EPS revisions of 21% YTD (+7.7% per quarter) and the trend shows no sign of abating.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Wells Fargo the latest to jack S&P 500 targets higher” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

I don’t normally focus on individual stock research but Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch’s report on Medtronic PLC’s results was extremely bullish, and the company has now been added to the firm’s Focus List of top U.S. stock picks (replacing Zimmer Biomet Holdings),

Story continues below advertisement

“There are product pipelines, and then there is Medtronic’s pipeline. While the near term impact of the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on procedures, it did not stop Medtronic from delivering a beat and raise quarter. FY1Q22 revenue of $7.99B (up 19% y/y organic) exceeded the Street expectations in three of its four franchises, and EPS of $1.41 (up 127%) surpassed consensus’s $1.32. Yet it wasn’t the quarter that most impressed us, but the continued drum beat of the pipeline. In the near term, this pipeline includes the Renal Denervation data presentation … November 4-6 and the FDA approval of its next-generation Evolut FX TAVR system [ a treatment for symptomatic aortic stenosis] … (management also presented a short video at its call on its Hugo Robot-Assisted Surgery (RAS) system). We are increasing our TP to $153 from $143”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi really, really likes Medtronic” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “The Unflappable Greatness of Charlie Watts” – The Ringer

Tweet of the Day: “@jsblokland Peak growth is in, so why isn’t the peak in #equities? The Daily Insight: TINA rules. linkedin.com/posts/jeroen-b… " – Twitter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies