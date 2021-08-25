Global manufacturing activity ‘rolling over’ - what it means for equities

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Global purchasing manager surveys (PMIs, the I is for index) are front and centre in the discussion regarding a potential slowdown in economic growth. Citi strategist Robert Buckland discusses the equity implications of PMIs currently ‘rolling over’ and heading lower from recovery peaks:
“Remember that PMIs are hard-wired to mean-revert. Business conditions may be weak, but as long as they are less weak than the previous month then the PMI will rise. Similarly, if business conditions are very strong one month, then it is hard for them to get even stronger the next and the PMI will fall. Hence, the indices will inevitably roll over after an early-cycle rebound… As for this cycle, US equity market performance in the 12 months prior to the ISM peak has been even stronger than usual (+57%). But, unlike previous cycles, US equities have continued to make progress since the ISM peaked. From here, a return to the average profile of post ISM roll-over performance would imply a 10-15% drop in the S&P or the market going nowhere for the next 6 months… History suggests that global equities usually rally strongly as PMIs rebound at the start of the cycle. But, as they roll over, markets often falter. Subsequently, the direction of equities seems to reflect the direction of economic performance. If economies continue to recover (i.e. PMIs stay above 50) then the bull market soon resumes. Investors should buy into any dip associated with the initial PMI roll-over”
Wells Fargo U.S. equity strategist Christopher Harvey appears unconcerned about the potential equity market correction mentioned above, raising his earnings forecast and target for the S&P 500,
“We are raising our S&P500 2021 price target to 4825 and our 2021 EPS figure to $211.65. This is an ~8% price return from the current level of the SPX and in-line with historic returns. We are also introducing S&P500 2022 price target of 4715 and a 2022 EPS figure of $238.11. Over the last 31 years, there have been nine instances where the S&P500 had a price return of 10%+ in the first eight months of the year; over the next four months, the index averaged another +8.4%. None of these instances produced a negative return during those last four months -- the lowest being +1.4% (2012) and the highest was +13.2%(2013) …In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to help push equities higher. The SPX has experienced 2021 EPS revisions of 21% YTD (+7.7% per quarter) and the trend shows no sign of abating.”
I don’t normally focus on individual stock research but Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch’s report on Medtronic PLC’s results was extremely bullish, and the company has now been added to the firm’s Focus List of top U.S. stock picks (replacing Zimmer Biomet Holdings),
“There are product pipelines, and then there is Medtronic’s pipeline. While the near term impact of the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on procedures, it did not stop Medtronic from delivering a beat and raise quarter. FY1Q22 revenue of $7.99B (up 19% y/y organic) exceeded the Street expectations in three of its four franchises, and EPS of $1.41 (up 127%) surpassed consensus’s $1.32. Yet it wasn’t the quarter that most impressed us, but the continued drum beat of the pipeline. In the near term, this pipeline includes the Renal Denervation data presentation … November 4-6 and the FDA approval of its next-generation Evolut FX TAVR system [ a treatment for symptomatic aortic stenosis] … (management also presented a short video at its call on its Hugo Robot-Assisted Surgery (RAS) system). We are increasing our TP to $153 from $143”
