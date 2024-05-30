Globe Investing Club: The deadline is today!

Think you’re a savvy stock picker? Prove it.

Readers have until midnight on May 30 to submit their stock picks for the competition.

You can also join the official club newsletter, which will provide regular updates on all the action.

A quick reminder on how our stock-picking challenge works. Globe staff have already made their own picks, which we unveiled on May 17.

We’re now inviting readers to submit three stock picks of their own, through this handy form. We’re limiting this year’s submissions to stocks that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

The participant with the best performance in the 12 months starting June 1 – in Canadian-dollar terms, with dividends; no trading allowed – wins bragging rights. We’ll also compile the 10 most popular stocks, based on how many times they appear in your submissions, to create the new Readers’ Portfolio.

In last year’s competition, the Readers’ Portfolio delivered a total return of 44.3 per cent.

It beat the total return of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (in Canadian-dollar terms, including dividends) by 10.8 percentage points. It beat the S&P/TSX Composite Index by 28.3 percentage points. And it beat the Globe Hot List by 34.3 percentage points.

We eagerly look forward to you trouncing us again. Why not join the fun?