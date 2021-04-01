Gold stocks, in a deep slump as the broader market rallies, could be worth a contrarian look

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Gold stocks, in a deep slump as the broader market rallies, could be worth a contrarian look

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here’s a trade for stubborn contrarians: Buy gold or the shares of gold producers now that they are out of favour and well off their highs.

Did we mention that this is a contrarian trade? Gold futures have tumbled 9.1 per cent this year, with bullion down US$340 an ounce from its high in August, making gold a dud among commodities.

Gold stocks, which are generally leveraged bets on the commodity, are suffering even more.

Story continues below advertisement

The NYSE Arca Gold BUGS index, a collection of stocks that includes Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Barrick Gold Corp. , Kinross Gold Corp. and Yamana Gold Inc. , is down about 15 per cent this year. Barrick shares have fallen about 36 per cent since September.

That’s a lot of pain, especially when broad indexes continue to rise with the recovering global economy and vaccine rollouts. The S&P 500 notched a record high on Thursday.

The case for buying gold as its popularity takes a beating: The market may be too pessimistic about the commodity while ignoring factors that could give it a lift.

The current conditions certainly mark a dramatic shift from last year. Ultralow interest rates helped drive investor appetite for gold last year, as declining bond yields meant there was little benefit in holding on to a commodity that produces no income. What’s more, tremendous economic uncertainty raised the allure of gold as a haven asset.

In August, 2020, the price of gold rose to a record high of US$2,069.40 an ounce, eclipsing its previous record nine years earlier. Gold’s year-to-date gain of 36 per cent at the time easily outshone gains of less than 5 per cent for the S&P 500, not to mention other major stock indexes. Even better, the Gold BUGS index was up about 50 per cent over the same period.

Gold’s decline since then comes as investors turn more optimistic about the global economic recovery and no longer have a need for havens. Rising bond yields may be reflecting this optimism, further dulling the allure of gold since it pays no income.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond rose as high as 1.77 per cent on March 30, a 14-month high and up from just 0.54 per cent when the price of gold was exploring record highs last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

If central banks start raising their key interest rates sooner than expected – which the bond market may be betting on – gold could take another beating.

But the bullish case is compelling.

First, gold and the stock market have been diverging (stocks up, gold down), giving gold an attractive attribute: It provides diversification if the stock market turns volatile because of, say, stretched valuations or disappointing corporate profit growth.

Second, Goldman Sachs noted last month that the lower price of gold is already reflecting considerably higher real interest rates (or returns on government bonds after anticipated inflation). That means that the commodity should be able to withstand rising bond yields, according to the investment bank, and will perform well if inflation picks up, which some economists expect.

“A continuation of expansionary fiscal policy and [Thursday’s] ISM figures out of the United States support our view that core inflation there will exceed the Federal Reserve’s expectations over the next few years,” Jonathan Peterson, markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Third, there may even be a technical element at work in depressing the price of gold, which could blow over. Commerzbank noted that gold fell in late March after a massive US$20-billion margin call on a hedge fund – Archegos Capital – triggered forced selling of a number of stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gold may also have been sold in the process in a bid to generate liquidity,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

Both Commerzbank and Goldman Sachs recently lowered their year-end price targets for gold to US$2,000 an ounce from $2,300 previously, reflecting the commodity’s slide in recent months. Enthusiasm for gold is clearly down, but that’s okay for contrarians.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies