Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities investment strategist Michael Hartnett offered concern about the Magnificent Seven group of megacap tech stocks,

“Magnificent 7 = 45 per cent of January S&P500 return (71 per cent ex-Tesla) as their market cap ($12.5-trillion) rises above combined GDP of New York, Tokyo, LA, London, Paris, Seoul, Chicago, San Francisco, Osaka, Dallas & Shanghai. The Biggest Picture: ‘bonds master, stocks servant’ … except in bubbles & deflation; ‘yields down = Nasdaq up’ bigtime in Q4, but script flipped to ‘Nasdaq up = yields up’ first 4 weeks of ‘24, price-action which occurs either post-recession (’09) or bubbles (’99); investors positioning for Fed cuts/AI-mania note optimal strategy is ‘barbell’ of bubble stocks & very distressed assets (was EM in ‘99, likely China or small cap in ‘24) … The Fed: Powell treated as paper tiger, markets not too bothered whether Fed cuts March or May, sees Fed as bullish asset prices”

Goldman Sachs analyst Steven Kron made seven changes to the research department’s U.S. Conviction list of top stock picks, adding Target Corp., Ally Financial Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc. while removing JP Morgan, Republic Services Inc., Okta Inc. and WW International Inc.

The remainder of the list is Constellation Brands Inc., Jefferies Financial Group, Blue Owl Capital Inc., Simon Properties Group Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Quanterix Corp., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., JB Hunt Transport Services, PPG Industries Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Textron Inc., Chevron Corp., First Solar Inc., The Southern Company, Apple Inc., Amazon, Cintas Corp., Nvidia Corp. and TE Connectivity.

The U.S. Conviction List “highlights a selection of fundamental Buy-rated US stocks across the Goldman Sachs Americas Global Investment Research department. These ideas are sourced from our US research analysts, but chosen by members of our Investment Review Committee. This new ‘Conviction List’ is designed to provide investors with a curated and active list of 20-25 of what we believe to be our most differentiated fundamental Buy ideas across our US stock coverage”.

Reuters energy columnist John Kemp detailed OPEC’s growing frustrations with crude prices,

“U.S. oil and gas drilling has slowed in response to the fall in prices over the last 18 months, but that has not yet translated into slower production, keeping prices under pressure. Exploration and production firms have continued to increase output despite drilling fewer wells, by concentrating on the best sites, accelerating drilling times and boring longer horizontal sections for each well. In the oil market, efficiency gains have frustrated efforts by Saudi Arabia and its allies in OPEC⁺ to drain global oil inventories and boost prices … Front-month U.S. crude futures averaged $77 per barrel (49th percentile for all months since the start of the century) in November 2023, down from a high of $121 (82nd percentile) in June 2022, after adjusting for inflation … The number of active rigs drilling for oil averaged 498 in November 2023 down from a high of 623 in December 2022, according to weekly counts published by oilfield services company Baker Hughes. But production continued to increase and set a new monthly record of 13.3 million barrels per day (b/d) in November 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)”

Diversion: “Elon Musk proposes Tesla move to Texas after Delaware judge voids $56 billion pay” – Ars Technica