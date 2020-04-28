 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Goldman Sachs top picks for ‘high quality stocks at a reasonable price’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

UBS’s U.K.-based economist Arend Kapteyn projects global GDP growth under different scenarios in a report released Monday,

“We now forecast -3% global growth in 2020, but on the optimistic assumption that restrictions get lifted in May. This report considers alternative scenarios: an extension of restrictions through mid-year and a failure of containment efforts with the virus coming back in waves till mid-2021. Those yield materially worse growth (-5.1%) and debt outcomes (30% of GDP increase in public debt) … Although markets will be still down 10% on the year, our model suggests about 8% rise from here to year end if lockdowns are lifted through May, and do not have to be reinstated. If the virus is not contained in H1, we see global equities falling through the March lows. In this situation, EPS should be lower by 25% over a two-year period.’

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB UBS: "Although markets will be still down 10% on the year, our model suggests about 8% rise from here to year end if lockdowns are lifted through May" – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: "every week of full-on closure effectively reduces annual GDP by roughly 0.7 percentage points" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Nomura quantitative strategist Masanari Takada follows speculative, algorithm-driven funds, and he sees them leading markets right now while human investors wait,

“Global equity markets extended their gains yesterday. Investors are probably finding it an unappealing time to enter into bearish trades. However, the buying of equities we are seeing has a strongly technical flavor, as it is apparently being led by trend following algos (CTAs, risk-parity funds). The machines may be getting back into the market, but human investors appear to be taking their time. With human market participants staying at home (both literally and figuratively), the machines have proceeded on their own to systematically buy up equities.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura's Takada: "The machines may be getting back into the market, but human investors appear to be taking their time" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Goldman Sachs’ U.S. equity strategy team, led by David Kostin, is recommending investors implement a barbell portfolio strategy – a balance of reasonably-priced high quality (low debt) stocks and economically sensitive companies that will benefit from an economic recovery when it occurs.

The team provided a list of strong balance sheet companies with reasonable valuations. In order of financial strength, the list is led by Monster Beverage Corp., Skywork Solution Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Facebook Inc., Mastercard Inc., Garmin Ltd., and Alphabet Inc.

The list of cyclical stock options is ranked by year to date stock performance. The top of that list goes NVIDIA Corp., Intel Corp., Lockheed Martin, Keysight Technologies, Ecolab Inc., Air Products and Chemicals , Xilinx Inc., IDEX Corp., Illinois Tool Works and Xylem Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB GS "high quality at a reasonable price" stock list” – (table) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: "Goods-producing Cyclicals with limited direct-to-consumer revenue exposure and low inventory-to-sales ratios" – (table) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Newsletter: Goldman Sachs’ three-part portfolio strategy appeals to investors of all typed – Globe Investor

Diversion: “The 10 Most Uplifting Movies of All Time” – Cinefix (Youtube)

Tweet of the day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies