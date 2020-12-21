 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Goldman Sachs’ top U.S. stock picks for risk-adjusted return

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
Comments
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Goldman Sachs’ U.S. equity strategist David Kostin is highlighting his basket of high risk-adjusted return stocks, according to Sharpe Ratio, as potential outperformers for 2021,

“By construction, [risk-adjusted return basket] carries a Value tilt, which helps explain the 4 pp of underperformance YTD [year-to-date] (+13% vs. +17% for S&P 500). Our High Sharpe Ratio basket often contains some constituents that have experienced substantial price declines (e.g. laggards and value). The basket has traded with a 0.7 correlation to our sector-neutral Value factor this year. However, two key catalysts –the US elections and vaccine approval –were resolved in November, and since then, both Value stocks and GSTHSHRP have rallied sharply. The basket has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9 pp since Oct. 30. As we previously discussed, we see near-term upside for Value strategies given our forecast for vaccine distribution and a sharp economic and earnings recovery.”

The basket has too many constituents to list them all (click link below for full table) but popular names with higher expected returns include T-Mobile U.S. Inc., DISH Network Corp., O’Reilly Automotive, McDonald’s Corp., Kimberley Clark Corp., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Northrup Grumman Corp., Citrix Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Newmont Corp., and American Tower Corp..

“@SBarlow_ROB GS’s Kostin pushing Sharpe Ratio basket” – (table) Twitter

***

Citi global equity strategist Robert Buckland declared 2020 a “Contrarian Catastrophe,”

“Is an aggressive contrarian approach a proven way to win the prize? Does mean-reversion actually work? Or is it better to follow a boring momentum strategy? … We consider the performance of contrarian stock-picking within the major regions. We consider how contrarian strategies might perform in 2021. 2020: Worst Year On Record. Our simple contrarian strategy buys the worst-performing 10 stocks of the previous year and sells the best-performing 10. The universe is the largest 250 stocks from the MSC AC World Index as of December 2019. Figure 2 shows the list of bull/bear picks from a year ago. These can be compared to the MSCI ACWI benchmark which, after a crazy roundtrip, is up 13% YTD… None of the 10 bull picks outperformed the benchmark in 2020. The losses in oil stocks have been especially severe. The 10 bull picks were down 9% on average in 2019 and down another 25% this year. The bear picks, up an average 87% in 2019, were up another 47% this year. The usual bet against outperforming IT stocks was even more disastrous than usual. Overall, our contrarian long-short strategy lost 72% YTD … Amongst the bull calls, contrarians are back with another positive call on Energy and Financials stocks (7 out of 10). The bear calls are dominated by US and Chinese tech-related stocks. Bullish Energy/Financials, bearish Tech – that’s a classic Value over Growth strategy”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi dubs 2020 a ‘Contrarian Catastrophe’” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

CIBC analyst Jacob Bout upgraded Chemtrade Logistics in (admittedly small) part because of the potential for a surge in hydrogen-related revenue.

There has been a large amount of hydrogen hype lately, enough that I’m going to write about it for the Globe Investor newsletter out later Monday. I see the potential for an investment bubble similar to lithium and cannabis.

Here’s CIBC (my emphasis),

“As of December 20, we upgrade Chemtrade Logistics to Outperformer (from Neutral), downgrade Superior Plus to Neutral (from Outperformer) and maintain Methanex at Neutral. We are updating our 2021 estimates and rolling out our 2022 estimates (modeling a muted H1/21 and a ramping recovery in H2/21 and into 2022). We do believe there is potential option value in a “new” hydrogen economy for SPB and CHE.UN, but the impact is limited primarily to by-product hydrogen production and we think the increase in carbon taxes will have a minimal impact… Though we do expect its results to be relatively soft in H1/21, we would argue that CHE.UN has high earnings torque to improving macro conditions in H2/21 and 2022 … With the improvement in industrial and fracking demand, we forecast EC segment 2022 EBITDA to be ~40% higher than 2020 levels. SPPC should also see a strong recovery from better regen demand (tied to driving trends). The 10%+ dividend yield (despite the dividend being slashed 50% this year) is attractive and we regard the dividend as safe (free cash flow payout of ~55% next year)

“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC upgrades Chemtrade” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

“The most overbought and oversold stocks in the TSX” – Inside the Market (Friday)

Diversion: “The Best Books I Read in 2020” – A Wealth of Common Sense

Tweet of the Day:

