 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Goldman Sachs warns of a 10% market correction

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Research and analysis roundup from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Goldman Sachs is warning clients of a "high risk’ of market correction,

“'We believe the greater risk is that the impact of the coronavirus on earnings may well be underestimated in current stock prices, suggesting that the risks of a correction are high,' said Peter Oppenheimer, analyst at Goldman Sachs, in a note … [Mr. Oppenheimer] pointed to China’s economic rise and greater integration in the world economy. The Chinese economy is six times larger now than it was during the Sars outbreak of 2003, and Chinese tourism alone accounts for about 0.4 per cent of global GDP.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Coronavirus puts stocks at ‘high’ risk of correction, Goldman warns’ – Financial Times (paywall)

“@RobinWigg Punchy note from Goldman Sachs' chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer. Argues the impact of the coronavirus may be underestimated, and coupled with elevated valuations it leaves equities "vulnerable to a correction" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

I am generally uncomfortable with strategists using 1999 markets as a metaphor for the current environment – valuations are nowhere near as excessive – but Dan Suzuki from (former Merrill Lynch chief quantitative strategist) Richard Bernstein’s firm made some sobering points in a February 18th research report,

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Tech Bubble peak, valuations have returned to levels not seen since. Is irrational euphoria coming back? A broad-based look at sentiment and valuation suggests that capital is becoming more abundant (i.e. optimism is building), which is generally a headwind to future returns (returns are greatest when capital is scarce). Many investors justify today’s higher valuations based on interest rates being low, but the questions investors need to ask are: (1) Why are rates low? (2) Will they stay low? and (3) What does the empirical data suggest? If rates are low because they are discounting lower long-term growth prospects, it probably doesn’t warrant paying a higher multiple. Also, if current rates do not stay low for at least the next decade (a very underappreciated risk in our view), then the low rate argument loses credibility. But most important is the empirical data. History suggests that adjusting valuations for interest rates adds no value in predicting future stock returns; in fact, it makes predictions much worse.”

“Perception vs. Reality: Valuations” - RB Advisors

See also: “@carlquintanilla JPMORGAN: “... the ratio of the S&P 500 technology to energy sector is now the same as during the tech bubble. .. We caution investors that this bubble will likely collapse, i.e. this time is not ‘different’, with valuations reverting closer to 2010-2020 average”” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

The dominance of light truck sales continue the demise of passenger vehicle production in Canada according to BMO,

“North American vehicle production edged down 4.8% in 2019, brought down by the continued demise of the passenger car segment. Of the NAFTA group, Canada’s performance was the most varied, with most of the surge in light truck production coming from Toyota’s RAV4. The closure of GM’s Oshawa plant will cut roughly half of that gain going forward.. With USMCA coming into force in 2020, look for more light truck production to eventually shift to the United States and Canada due to the new labour content restrictions.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: conventional passenger cars are already dying ‘ – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

BofA Securities clients have been selling ETFs to buy individual stocks lately in another sign of euphoria,

Story continues below advertisement

“Last week, during which the S&P 500 rose by 1.6%, clients returned to net selling after buying for four straight weeks. Selling was driven primarily by big outflows from ETFs, while single stocks continued to see inflows for the sixth week… lients bought single stocks in five of the 11 sectors last week. Comm. Svcs. led the inflows with record weekly buying in our data history since 2008. Health Care also saw near-record inflows”

“@SBarlow_ROB B of A: "Selling was driven primarily by big outflows from ETFs, while single stocks continued to see inflows for the sixth week" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Column: “B of A likes TD Bank as sector recovers from ‘abysmal’ 2019” – Barlow, Globe Investor

Diversion: “Welcome to the era of woke capitalism” – Macleans

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies