 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Goldman Sachs’s U.S. stock list for bargainhunters

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

I’ve been focusing a lot on Morgan Stanley analysts lately because they have been the most accurate of all the Wall Street forecasters where I have consistent access to reports.

Chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson has a succinct summary of his client advice presented in his Weekly Warm-up report,

Story continues below advertisement

“As the mid-cycle transition continues, our preference for relative value, rather than index trades, remains. A few of our picks: high quality over low, equally weighted Staples over Discretionary, equally weighted Healthcare over Tech, software (large cap, GARP) over semis, defensives over cyclicals, S&P 500 over early cycle sectors (autos, homebuilders/home improvement, semis, retail, transports).”

Another of the firm’s U.S.-based strategists, Vishwanath Tirupattur, argued that neither the Delta variant or slowing economic growth is responsible for recent market volatility,

“We disagree with the notion that economic growth is faltering. In fact, our US economists are tracking second quarter GDP at nearly 12%... While the Delta variant is undoubtedly serious, evidence continues to show that vaccines are highly effective in reducing serious illness, hospitalizations and mortality rates … our strategists are concerned about valuations across a wide range of asset classes. As always, markets are forward-looking and reflect not only expectations of a robust global economic recovery but also the uncertainties around the recovery path. As our chief US equity strategist, Mike Wilson reminds us, it is important to keep in mind that while overall growth is still solid, the rate of change has peaked, as reflected in the consistent underperformance of small-cap and lower-quality stocks over the last few months. He favors stocks with earnings stability rather than growth.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Wilson with a succinct summary of advice to clients” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Tirupattur argued neither Delta or slowdown to blame for equity volatility” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

CIBC economist Royce Mendes published Should we fret the Canadian economy’s recent reliance on housing?,

Story continues below advertisement

“The fact that residential investment now accounts for a larger share of the economy than business investment has some worried that it’s crowding out more productive capital outlays … Residential investment measures three components of economic activity: construction, renovation and ownership transfer costs. It’s not a measure of home prices and doesn’t say anything about the affordability … The single greatest driver of the surge in residential investment was, however, ownership transfer costs, which include real estate commissions, land transfer taxes and legal fees … increased activity in the resale housing market also didn’t translate into a wave of newly minted real estate agents and support staff. Employment tied to real estate and leasing is at the same level it was pre-pandemic. So, while the cooling in market activity will dent the incomes of agents and the profits of brokers, it probably won’t meaningfully delay a return to full employment… the reopening that is underway also seems to be coinciding with a slowdown in other components of residential investment, such as construction. But, by that same token, companies not doing business in the housing market are also feeling more confident about making investments rather than stockpiling cash, given that vaccinations have reduced the likelihood of another round of harsh shutdowns. If so, it would see the abnormal negative correlation between housing and business investment continue for a little while longer. But, keep in mind, that a fall in residential investment will not cause a rise in business investment, it’s still that other variable driving both: the pandemic”

“Should we fret the Canadian economy’s recent reliance on housing?” – CIBC Economics

***

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin sees a buying opportunity in current U.S. equity markets and recommends pair trades,

“If our growth forecasts are correct, the recent market pessimism makes equity valuations appear even more attractive relative to bonds. The gap between the S&P 500 earnings yield and the current 10-year US Treasury yield equals 364 bp, above its 30-year average of 278 bp and 19 bp wider than it was two months ago… Although the S&P 500 index trades at a record high, some cyclical and virus-exposed pockets of the market remain underwater, creating an opportunity for tactical investors. The GS US Reopening basket (GSXUPAND) has returned 16% YTD but has declined by 12% since the start of June (Exhibit 3). Among US industries, Airlines (19% below its 52-week high) and Hotels (11%) rank among the laggards in recent weeks. If our economic outlook proves correct, these stocks should rebound in coming months. Likewise, the Energy sector trades 12% below where it traded a month ago and our commodity strategists’ bullish forecast for oil suggests those stocks also represent a tactical opportunity.”

Mr. Kostin recommends pairing beaten up U.S. stocks he expects will benefit from re-opening with higher quality, more stable stocks with the ability to raise prices. He noted health care as a stable sector broadly trading at a discount.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kostin presented a list of “Russell 1000 cyclical stocks with high 2021 sales growth but negative recent returns” for investors to refine searches for value. Stocks on the list with the most likely appeal to domestic investors include Freeport McMoran Inc., Tripadvisor Inc., MasTec Inc., Delta Airlines Inc., Brooks Automation Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., Olin Corp., Boeing Co., and Micron Technology Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: ‘Russell 1000 cyclical stocks with high 2021 sales growth but negative recent returns”” – (full table) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Why is China smashing its tech industry?” – Noah Smith

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies