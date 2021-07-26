Goldman Sachs’s U.S. stock list for bargainhunters

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
I’ve been focusing a lot on Morgan Stanley analysts lately because they have been the most accurate of all the Wall Street forecasters where I have consistent access to reports.
Chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson has a succinct summary of his client advice presented in his Weekly Warm-up report,
“As the mid-cycle transition continues, our preference for relative value, rather than index trades, remains. A few of our picks: high quality over low, equally weighted Staples over Discretionary, equally weighted Healthcare over Tech, software (large cap, GARP) over semis, defensives over cyclicals, S&P 500 over early cycle sectors (autos, homebuilders/home improvement, semis, retail, transports).”
Another of the firm’s U.S.-based strategists, Vishwanath Tirupattur, argued that neither the Delta variant or slowing economic growth is responsible for recent market volatility,
“We disagree with the notion that economic growth is faltering. In fact, our US economists are tracking second quarter GDP at nearly 12%... While the Delta variant is undoubtedly serious, evidence continues to show that vaccines are highly effective in reducing serious illness, hospitalizations and mortality rates … our strategists are concerned about valuations across a wide range of asset classes. As always, markets are forward-looking and reflect not only expectations of a robust global economic recovery but also the uncertainties around the recovery path. As our chief US equity strategist, Mike Wilson reminds us, it is important to keep in mind that while overall growth is still solid, the rate of change has peaked, as reflected in the consistent underperformance of small-cap and lower-quality stocks over the last few months. He favors stocks with earnings stability rather than growth.”
“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Wilson with a succinct summary of advice to clients” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Tirupattur argued neither Delta or slowdown to blame for equity volatility” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
CIBC economist Royce Mendes published Should we fret the Canadian economy’s recent reliance on housing?,
“The fact that residential investment now accounts for a larger share of the economy than business investment has some worried that it’s crowding out more productive capital outlays … Residential investment measures three components of economic activity: construction, renovation and ownership transfer costs. It’s not a measure of home prices and doesn’t say anything about the affordability … The single greatest driver of the surge in residential investment was, however, ownership transfer costs, which include real estate commissions, land transfer taxes and legal fees … increased activity in the resale housing market also didn’t translate into a wave of newly minted real estate agents and support staff. Employment tied to real estate and leasing is at the same level it was pre-pandemic. So, while the cooling in market activity will dent the incomes of agents and the profits of brokers, it probably won’t meaningfully delay a return to full employment… the reopening that is underway also seems to be coinciding with a slowdown in other components of residential investment, such as construction. But, by that same token, companies not doing business in the housing market are also feeling more confident about making investments rather than stockpiling cash, given that vaccinations have reduced the likelihood of another round of harsh shutdowns. If so, it would see the abnormal negative correlation between housing and business investment continue for a little while longer. But, keep in mind, that a fall in residential investment will not cause a rise in business investment, it’s still that other variable driving both: the pandemic”
“Should we fret the Canadian economy’s recent reliance on housing?” – CIBC Economics
***
Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin sees a buying opportunity in current U.S. equity markets and recommends pair trades,
“If our growth forecasts are correct, the recent market pessimism makes equity valuations appear even more attractive relative to bonds. The gap between the S&P 500 earnings yield and the current 10-year US Treasury yield equals 364 bp, above its 30-year average of 278 bp and 19 bp wider than it was two months ago… Although the S&P 500 index trades at a record high, some cyclical and virus-exposed pockets of the market remain underwater, creating an opportunity for tactical investors. The GS US Reopening basket (GSXUPAND) has returned 16% YTD but has declined by 12% since the start of June (Exhibit 3). Among US industries, Airlines (19% below its 52-week high) and Hotels (11%) rank among the laggards in recent weeks. If our economic outlook proves correct, these stocks should rebound in coming months. Likewise, the Energy sector trades 12% below where it traded a month ago and our commodity strategists’ bullish forecast for oil suggests those stocks also represent a tactical opportunity.”
Mr. Kostin recommends pairing beaten up U.S. stocks he expects will benefit from re-opening with higher quality, more stable stocks with the ability to raise prices. He noted health care as a stable sector broadly trading at a discount.
Mr. Kostin presented a list of “Russell 1000 cyclical stocks with high 2021 sales growth but negative recent returns” for investors to refine searches for value. Stocks on the list with the most likely appeal to domestic investors include Freeport McMoran Inc., Tripadvisor Inc., MasTec Inc., Delta Airlines Inc., Brooks Automation Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., Olin Corp., Boeing Co., and Micron Technology Inc.
“@SBarlow_ROB GS: ‘Russell 1000 cyclical stocks with high 2021 sales growth but negative recent returns”” – (full table) Twitter
***
Diversion: “Why is China smashing its tech industry?” – Noah Smith
Tweet of the Day:
Real yields in the U.S. hit a new all-time low, of negative 1.12: pic.twitter.com/kiGna6UXrA— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) July 26, 2021
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.