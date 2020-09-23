 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Gold’s fall likely to renew doubts about haven status

Ian McGugan
Gold’s price tumbled Wednesday and there may be more to come.

The decline, which saw gold’s spot price slide 2.2 per cent to US$1,866.60 an ounce, was part of a broad retreat across markets. The S&P 500 index of big U.S. stocks declined by 2.4 per cent while, in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite slipped 2 per cent.

Investors are growing worried about the lack of progress on more fiscal stimulus from Washington as well as the growing threat of a new wave of coronavirus cases in many developed economies. All those factors are likely to weigh on global growth in the months ahead.

Gold’s fall is likely to renew doubts about whether it is the best haven for anxious investors, given the current state of the economy.

To its credit, bullion held its value during the worst of the pandemic sell-off in March. Over the following months, though, it has been left in the dust by alternatives, such as bitcoin and tech stocks.

Since January, gold has gained 23 per cent. By comparison, bitcoin has surged more than 46 per cent. Even more impressive has been the rise of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which tracks 10 of the most prominent tech giants, including Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and Baidu Inc. It has roared ahead by nearly 64 per cent.

On Wednesday, though, none of those supposed refuges offered good news. Bitcoin lost 3.3 per cent while the FANG index slipped 2.8 per cent.

Investors searching for an effective haven now have some difficult choices to make.

Gold is often touted as a hedge against inflation, but any outburst of higher prices seems at least a couple of years off. In the slow growth, disinflationary environment that seems likely to prevail in coming months, bullion probably won’t shine.

The case for big tech as a refuge is easier to make. Many of these businesses – notably Apple and Alphabet – are awash in cash. Unlike just about every other merchant, the tech titans may actually have benefited from widespread lockdowns because staying at home has encouraged wider adoption of digital commerce.

As for bitcoin, it offers the appeal of an alternative currency. That may be attractive to investors worried about the outlook for the U.S. dollar.

If nothing else, bitcoin’s rise demonstrates that gold has competition when it comes to assets that appeal to the apocalyptically minded. If you are convinced the economic system is headed for a fiery blow up, both gold and digital tokens offer ways to escape the clutch of central bankers and their ilk.

But the tech giants seem to offer an even better refuge from economic storms. If inflation rips, these companies' revenues should rise in line with prices. If deflation were to occur, their cash hoards would become even more valuable. It is difficult to see what – other than legislative action – could dislodge these companies from their central role in the global economy for several years to come.

So are the companies in the FANG+ Index the new gold? As Wednesday’s fall demonstrates, they are far from invulnerable. They are expensive and could fall further. But they do possess the great virtue of being solid businesses with growth potential.

By comparison, gold doesn’t pay a dividend or grow. It tends to do best when real interest rates are falling. But with nominal rates already near zero, and inflation unlikely to stage any immediate rally, real rates don’t have much room to decline. Investors searching for a haven may want to look at alternatives other than gold.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Read most recent letters to the editor.

