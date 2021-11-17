Pallets of GoodFood boxes are brought into trucks for shipping in Montreal on July 14, 2020.Christinne Muschi/Christinne Muschi/The Globe and

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) lost about a third of their value in Wednesday trading after the online grocery delivery company reported that it swung to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter and revenues dropped compared to last year amid the reopening of the economy from pandemic lockdowns.

The company said sales fell 5 per cent to $79.4-million for its fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, which was below analysts’ expectations of $91.4-million, according to S&P Capital IQ, and down from $83.7-million a year ago.

“Accelerated removal of lock-down restrictions and the increased vaccine coverage during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 combined with muted seasonality impact due to the pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020 reduced consumer demand resulting in net sales decreasing compared to the same period last year,” the company stated.

The stock was trading at $4.96 mid-morning on Wednesday, down 31 per cent, and fell to as low as $4.75 in early trading. Goodfood Market went public in the summer of 2017. The company’s shares hit an all-time high of $14.72 in January.

The online grocery company also reported a net loss of $22.1-million or 30 cents per share versus net income of $1.2-million or 2 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 6 cents for the most recent quarter.

It said selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 47.2 per cent of net sales compared 27.5 per cent last year, primarily due to higher wages and salaries to support investments and higher marketing spending compared to the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at a loss of $17.7-million, well below the consensus expectation of a loss of about $1-million.

The company added that it “expect[s] these headwinds to stabilize as the year progresses and the return to normalcy continues, with our newly launched one-hour on-demand delivery providing the key platform for growth.”

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan, who had a “buy” and $11.50 target going into the earnings report, describes the fourth-quarter results as a “substantial miss” relative to his firm’s and consensus estimates on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

“The relaxation of pandemic-related lockdown measures caused consumers to eat more meals outside of the home than what is typically witnessed during Goodfood’s past fourth quarters,” he wrote in a note to clients early Wednesday. “As a result, subscribers that were active during the quarter ordered less frequently while a number of others opted to not place any orders.”

He noted Goodfood finished the quarter with 298,000 active subscribers, well below his firm’s expectation of 308,000.

Mr. Hannan described the company’s outlook for its 2022 fiscal year as “discouraging,” noting that the company said the slowdown in demand it saw during the latest quarter may persist into the next fiscal year.

“Combined with likely continued absorption of supply chain costs which will weigh on margins, we believe F2022 [fiscal 2022] could prove to be a challenging year for Goodfood,” he wrote.

While the results were below expectations, Desjardins analyst Frederic Tremblay sees progress with the company’s expansion plans to meet consumers’ growing appetite for fast delivery of grocery items, including the rollout of one-hour delivery in some urban centres.

“Beyond the soft quarterly results, we continue to appreciate the potential for Goodfood to build on its strength in meal kits and position itself to capitalize on opportunities in e-grocery,” Mr. Tremblay said in a note to clients. He has a “buy” and $13 target on the stock.

He noted that Goodfood now reaches more than 30 per cent of the Canadian population through same-day and one-hour (or less) delivery.

Stephen Takacsy, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Lester Asset Management in Montreal, a long-time Goodfood Market shareholder, sold his stock a few months ago when it was rallying back up to $10.

“We were getting concerned about the lack of focus on meal-kit subscriber growth and decline in subscribers despite higher basket size per subscriber which in our mind was key to cross-selling valued-added, higher-margin grocery items, while main competitor like Hello Fresh continued to heavily promote meal-kits,” he said in an e-mail to the Globe on Wednesday.

He bought the shares in the summer of 2017 at $1.46 apiece, not long after it went public.

Asked if he would consider buying the stock again after the drop on Wednesday, Mr. Takacsy said: “We would prefer to wait for results to turn around first, including the resumption of topline growth and improvement in margins.”

