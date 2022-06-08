The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by fifty basis points (0.5 per cent) last week, to 1.5 per cent. No surprise there. We saw a 50 basis points hike in April and the Bank has signalled that Canadians can expect more of the same at the July and September meetings.

In a press release accompanying the announcement, the Bank said inflation is running well beyond its expectations “and will likely move even higher in the near term before beginning to ease.” As a result, interest rates will need to rise further to ease demand and bring prices down.

The Bank identified the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China’s COVID lockdown, and on-going supply chain problems as the main contributors to runaway price increases.

There was no mention of the huge amount of money governments poured into the system in 2020-21 in an attempt to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic. But any student of Economics 101 knows that a huge and sudden increase in the money supply is a near-certain precursor to a currency debasement, i.e., inflation. That’s exactly what happened.

What is truly unsettling is how casually the Bank’s governors viewed the threat of rising prices. A year ago at this time, the Bank noted: “While CPI inflation will likely remain near 3 per cent through the summer, it is expected to ease later in the year, as base-year effects diminish and excess capacity continues to exert downward pressure”.

As late as September, the Bank continued to describe inflation as “transitory”. It was only in late October that the governors acknowledged that cost increases “now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected”.

Our central bank wasn’t alone. The U.S. Federal Reserve Board also insisted that inflation was no more than a temporary inconvenience until suddenly it wasn’t so benign anymore.

This grievous misreading by the central banks is now costing many Canadians dearly, especially those with variable rate mortgages or home equity lines of credit. Every time the Bank of Canada raises its key rate, the monthly carrying costs of those loans rises. The more heavily leveraged a homeowner, the worse the risk. Depending on the size of the mortgage, the cost of a 50 basis points rate rise could be many hundreds of dollars. And more pain to come!

If the central banks had reacted sooner, perhaps the interest rate medicine could have been administered in smaller doses. But that opportunity is behind us. We must deal with today’s reality.

My advice to anyone carrying a variable rate loan is to put some extra money aside each month in a special savings account. The idea is to have some funds in reserve to help deal with the increased interest rate costs still to come. Back in the 1990s, when we were dealing with a similar scenario, some homeowners ended up walking away from their houses when the carrying costs become unmanageable and property values slipped to the point where the mortgage balance was higher than the resale value.

Hopefully, it won’t come to that this time around. But the slowness of the Bank of Canada to recognize the danger and respond to it has increased the possibility of a housing market crunch.

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

