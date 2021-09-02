 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Gordon Pape: Despite Ark flop, growth portfolio posts healthy gains

Gordon Pape
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sometimes timing works for you. Other times it doesn’t.

An example of the latter was the addition of Ark Innovation ETF to our Growth Portfolio in February. Until then, this high-profile, disruptive technology fund had been posting incredible returns under the direction of veteran money manager Cathie Wood. It was up almost 170 per cent in 2020 and was showing no signs of slowing down.

That all changed in a hurry shortly after we added it to the portfolio. Several of the high-tech stocks in the portfolio were dumped as investors took profits, dragging Ark down with them. The shares, which were purchased at US$151.93, briefly dipped below US$100 in May before starting a modest rally.

Story continues below advertisement

I said at the time we added the fund that this was high-risk/high-reward territory. Right now, the risk part of that equation is dominating. We’re down 20 per cent on this investment in just six months.

The good news is that the rest of the Growth Portfolio is doing well and despite Ark’s big loss we still managed to post a double-digit gain in the latest period.

We created this Growth Portfolio for my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter in August, 2012, with an initial value of $10,000. After nine years, we’re showing an average annual compound growth rate of 27.5 per cent.

That’s far better than we expected when the portfolio was created (we were looking for about 12 per cent). The main reason for our success is that we’re 100 per cent exposed to the stock market, with a focus on momentum plays. That’s been the right place to be in recent years, but this portfolio should only be followed by readers with higher risk tolerance.

Bearish on Canadian real estate or banks? New Horizons ETFs offer leveraged bets on key sectors

Cheap stocks are back in the doghouse. There could be an opportunity here

Here are the securities that make up the current portfolio, with an update on how they have performed since our last review in February. Prices are as of the close on Aug. 26.

Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK-A). Already discussed. We are seeing signs that the worst may be over as the unit price is edging higher.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B-T). After going through a rough period when the French government derailed a US$20-billion bid by Couche-Tard to take over grocery giant Carrefour, the stock has rallied strongly. It’s up $11.94 or more than 30 per cent since the last review.

Story continues below advertisement

WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T). This international engineering and technology firm is one of the companies that could benefit from a U.S. infrastructure stimulus plan. The stock is up $47.48 (40.8 per cent) since the last review. We received two dividends totalling 75 cents a share.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T). We’re used to seeing triple-digit jumps in Shopify’s share price so a mere gain of $76.34 (3.9 per cent) in the latest period looks pretty slim. Still, we’ll take it. The stock is up almost 2,430 per cent since it was added to the portfolio in February, 2017.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q). Amazon shares have gone through a lot of ups and downs since our last review. The net result is that we’re almost exactly dead even from where we were then.

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q). After a period of consolidation following a four-for-one share split, the stock was on the move again in the latest period, gaining US$17.12 or 13.1 per cent. We received two dividends of 22 US cents each.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST-Q). We added Costco to the portfolio almost exactly one year ago. The timing was excellent. The shares were up 27.5 per cent in the latest six-month period plus we received two dividends totalling US$1.58 a share.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS-N). This is the world’s largest package delivery company and is on the leading edge of new delivery technologies, especially in the health care sector. We added it to the portfolio in September, 2019, at US$118.85. After stalling last winter, the shares were on the move again in the latest period, gaining $31.26 (19.4 per cent). We received two quarterly dividends of US$1.02 each.

Story continues below advertisement

Cash. We received interest of $13.31 on our cash holdings at Motive Financial.

Comments: Despite Ark’s disappointing performance and Amazon’s breakeven, everything else in the portfolio was ahead, with the biggest gains from Costco, WSP Global, and Couche-Tard. Over all, the portfolio gained 11.8 per cent during the six months ended Aug. 26. The portfolio value is $89,191, for a total gain over nine years, based on inception value, of 791.9 per cent.

Changes: The immediate temptation is to dump Ark. But Ms. Wood has compiled an impressive track record and the concept of disruptive technology fits well with the portfolio, so we’ll retain our position for now.

All the rest of our holdings remain the same. Our total cash is $2,144.84. We will keep the money at Motive Financial, which now pays 1.25 per cent on its Savvy Savings Account.

I will review the portfolio again in February.

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies