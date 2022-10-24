If you’ve looked closely at your financial statements recently, you probably found yourself thinking: “This can’t be possible.”

Well, it is. Unless you’re heavily into energy stocks or out of the market entirely, the value of your portfolio has probably dropped by thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of dollars this year.

Despite Friday’s welcome rally, all the TSX sub-indexes except energy and consumer staples are in negative territory. And consumer staples is only in the black by an eyelash.

With bonds experiencing what some analysts are saying is their worst year in modern times, there’s been nowhere to hide. Unless you’ve been shorting the market – a tactic only steel-nerved investors should use – it’s been a grim year.

Ironically, the TSX is not technically in a bear market – a drop of 20 per cent or more from its high – and never has been this year, thanks to energy. It’s in the supposedly less painful correction mode – a drop of 10 per cent plus. The Dow is in a similar situation.

Apart from energy stocks and a few aggressive hedge funds, only dull, conservative GICs are profiting from the current turmoil. As interest rates rise, GIC returns move higher, although not in lock step. If you have any spare cash available, Oaken Financial is offering 4.7 per cent for one year on a $1,000 minimum investment. You can get 4.65 per cent at EQ Bank for as little as $100.

Despite the sporadic rallies we have seen, it looks like the downtrend will continue for a while. Interest rates will keep rising and we have not yet reached what is known as the “capitulation” stage of the market cycle – the point at which investors lose all hope of recovery and sell at a loss to avoid further pain. Most, although not all, bear markets end with this type of massive sell-off.

Capitulation is usually the sign of a market bottom and an opportunity to buy shares at huge discounts. Investopedia puts it this way: “This is because basic economic factors dictate that large sell volumes will drive prices down, while large buy volumes will drive prices up. Since almost everyone who wanted (or felt forced) to sell stock has already done so, only buyers are left – and they are expected to drive the prices up”.

That’s what happened in the winter of 2009. Hope gave way to despair, some investors sold everything, and the foundations of a new bull were laid.

There’s no way of predicting how long it will take to reach that point (or if we actually will) and the wait will be painful. As Investopedia says: “There is no magical price at which capitulation takes place. Often, investors will only agree in hindsight as to when the market actually capitulated.”

In the meantime, if you are holding stocks you don’t wish to retain for the long term, sell into rallies like the one on Friday. Invest the proceeds in one-year GICs or, if you want to retain flexibility, high-interest savings accounts. HSBC has a limited time offer of 4.25 per cent on its High Rate Savings Account. If you maintain a daily balance of $25,000 or more, that rises to 4.75 per cent. Check with the bank for more details.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.