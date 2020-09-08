 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Gordon Pape: Five reasons why September will bring even more market turmoil

Gordon Pape
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The high-flying technology sector pulled back at the end of last week and the selling pressure is continuing into today. No one should have been surprised. Tech stocks led the market rally from the depths of the March crash to new record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. A retreat was inevitable. The question is how far will it go? The week ahead may provide some answers.

I watched the summer rally in stocks with a great deal of trepidation. The big run-up in prices seemed to fly in the face of economic reality. It was largely fuelled by massive government intervention on both the fiscal and monetary sides. Central banks dropped interest rates to all-time lows and implemented unprecedented levels of Quantitative Easing (at the current rate, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board is buying US$1 trillion worth of government and mortgage-backed bonds annually). Meantime, governments have run up massive deficits to provide support for businesses and individuals.

It worked. Yes, the world economy has suffered a grievous blow and unemployment has soared. But without quick action by the central banks and governments, it would have been much worse.

Story continues below advertisement

But what now? Banks will keep their interest rates low for the foreseeable future, but governments can’t (or at least shouldn’t) keep spending at the same rate. Unless an effective vaccine is developed and distributed quickly, our economic malaise will continue for months to come.

The latest prediction is that it will be at least mid-2021 before a vaccine is widely available. That is not encouraging. If the fall brings a new spike in COVID-19 cases, as many experts predict, it may force governments to reimpose partial lockdowns, thereby slowing the recovery. The stock markets would likely react accordingly.

Conversely, it we get a vaccine into distribution sooner, it will give a huge boost to consumer, business, and investor sentiment, which in turn could lead to new market highs.

At this point, no one can predict with any degree of certainty how things will develop. But here are some things we do know.

Stock prices are high. As of Friday afternoon, the Shiller S&P 500 p/e ratio stood at 31.18. That’s higher than on Black Tuesday in 1929 and about double the median average of 15.80.

Price increases are narrowly based. There’s a market adage that a rising tide lifts all boats. That has not been the case in 2020. The inflow of money into tech stocks created a market tsunami that overwhelmed most other sectors.

Volatility is rising. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is nowhere near its highs of last March but it’s at levels we have not seen since mid-July. Keep an eye on it.

Story continues below advertisement

Momentum has been the driver. Momentum stocks carried the market rally. Tech stocks were the leaders, of course, but they weren’t alone. If you offered a product or service that was in high demand due to the pandemic, people wanted to buy your stock. Clorox, which makes a wide range of sanitizing products, is up almost 40 per cent this year. Transport company TFI International has gained 134 per cent since its March low. Education company Chegg Inc. is ahead almost 144 per cent since March.

Meanwhile, value securities are still out of favour, although some of the banks look pretty attractive at current levels.

September is the cruelest month. According to Yardeni Research, September has been the worst performing month for the S&P 500, dating back to 1928. The index has lost 1 per cent on average in September over that time. That’s 10 times higher than the average loss for the next two worst months, February and May. All other months show gains. Over that time span, the S&P has recorded down Septembers in 49 years, while posting gains in 42.

Put it all together and the prognosis is for a rough September for the markets. This might be a good time to take some profits, especially in registered accounts where your capital gains will not be taxed.

Longer term, however, continued low interest rates will encourage cash to flow into assets with more growth potential, like stocks and real estate. That suggests using cash to gradually rebuild equity holdings on major dips in the market.

--

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies