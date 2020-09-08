Gordon Pape: Five reasons why September will bring even more market turmoil

The high-flying technology sector pulled back at the end of last week and the selling pressure is continuing into today. No one should have been surprised. Tech stocks led the market rally from the depths of the March crash to new record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. A retreat was inevitable. The question is how far will it go? The week ahead may provide some answers.
I watched the summer rally in stocks with a great deal of trepidation. The big run-up in prices seemed to fly in the face of economic reality. It was largely fuelled by massive government intervention on both the fiscal and monetary sides. Central banks dropped interest rates to all-time lows and implemented unprecedented levels of Quantitative Easing (at the current rate, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board is buying US$1 trillion worth of government and mortgage-backed bonds annually). Meantime, governments have run up massive deficits to provide support for businesses and individuals.
It worked. Yes, the world economy has suffered a grievous blow and unemployment has soared. But without quick action by the central banks and governments, it would have been much worse.
But what now? Banks will keep their interest rates low for the foreseeable future, but governments can’t (or at least shouldn’t) keep spending at the same rate. Unless an effective vaccine is developed and distributed quickly, our economic malaise will continue for months to come.
The latest prediction is that it will be at least mid-2021 before a vaccine is widely available. That is not encouraging. If the fall brings a new spike in COVID-19 cases, as many experts predict, it may force governments to reimpose partial lockdowns, thereby slowing the recovery. The stock markets would likely react accordingly.
Conversely, it we get a vaccine into distribution sooner, it will give a huge boost to consumer, business, and investor sentiment, which in turn could lead to new market highs.
At this point, no one can predict with any degree of certainty how things will develop. But here are some things we do know.
Stock prices are high. As of Friday afternoon, the Shiller S&P 500 p/e ratio stood at 31.18. That’s higher than on Black Tuesday in 1929 and about double the median average of 15.80.
Price increases are narrowly based. There’s a market adage that a rising tide lifts all boats. That has not been the case in 2020. The inflow of money into tech stocks created a market tsunami that overwhelmed most other sectors.
Volatility is rising. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is nowhere near its highs of last March but it’s at levels we have not seen since mid-July. Keep an eye on it.
Momentum has been the driver. Momentum stocks carried the market rally. Tech stocks were the leaders, of course, but they weren’t alone. If you offered a product or service that was in high demand due to the pandemic, people wanted to buy your stock. Clorox, which makes a wide range of sanitizing products, is up almost 40 per cent this year. Transport company TFI International has gained 134 per cent since its March low. Education company Chegg Inc. is ahead almost 144 per cent since March.
Meanwhile, value securities are still out of favour, although some of the banks look pretty attractive at current levels.
September is the cruelest month. According to Yardeni Research, September has been the worst performing month for the S&P 500, dating back to 1928. The index has lost 1 per cent on average in September over that time. That’s 10 times higher than the average loss for the next two worst months, February and May. All other months show gains. Over that time span, the S&P has recorded down Septembers in 49 years, while posting gains in 42.
Put it all together and the prognosis is for a rough September for the markets. This might be a good time to take some profits, especially in registered accounts where your capital gains will not be taxed.
Longer term, however, continued low interest rates will encourage cash to flow into assets with more growth potential, like stocks and real estate. That suggests using cash to gradually rebuild equity holdings on major dips in the market.
--
Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.
