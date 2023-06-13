In a recent column on diversification, I mentioned adding a position in emerging markets (EM) if an investor wanted broader global exposure.

That comment elicited a few responses including one from a reader that consisted of a string of ha, ha, ha’s. Not exactly a well-reasoned answer, but it made his point. No EMs in his portfolio!

Is he right? Several years ago, EMs were regarded as the future of investing. China was going to replace the U.S. in terms of global economic dominance. Brazil and India were on the rise. Russia, back before President Putin opted for empire-building over GDP growth, was attracting more foreign capital. Emerging markets funds became a standard component in portfolio building. Now they elicit laughter. How the mighty have fallen.

But things may be changing. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM-A) is up 19 per cent from its 52-week low of US$33.49, touched last October. Given that 30 per cent of its portfolio is in China, which has been slow to recover from the pandemic setback, that’s not a bad performance.

When you look at the fund’s results in recent years, they appear discouraging. The five-year average annual compound rate of return to May 31 was negative 1.32 per cent. But that was largely due to a loss of over 22 per cent in 2022. The fund’s average annual return since its inception in 2003 is a respectable 8.21 per cent and it has gained 5.24 per cent year-to-date.

As with the rest of the world, emerging markets were hit hard by the sudden and rapid rise in interest rates as central banks took drastic action to fight inflation. That battle isn’t over, but the banks have slowed their pace.

In a recent analysis of the prospects for emerging markets going forward, Lazard concluded: “We believe that emerging markets may be one of the most mispriced asset classes, with valuations reaching some of their most attractive levels ever… Barring a major global recession, emerging markets are likely to enter a period of economic recovery beginning in the latter half of 2023″.

The International Monetary Fund expects growth in emerging markets of 4 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent in 2024. In contrast, growth in developed markets is forecast to be 1.2 per cent this year and 1.4 per cent next year.

One emerging market to watch closely is India, which has overtaken China as the world’s most populous country. We have an ETF on my Internet Wealth Builder recommended list that tracks stocks in that country. Here’s an update.

BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF

Ticker: ZID-T

Background: This ETF tracks the MSCI India ESG Leaders Index, which in turn is based on the MSCI India Index of mid- and large-cap stocks. The index aims to capture the performance of securities that have been assigned higher ESG ratings by MSCI relative to their peers. It excludes securities of companies that earn significant revenues from tobacco, alcohol, gambling, conventional weapons and civilian firearms, any controversial weapons, significant generation of nuclear power, as well as companies involved in severe business controversies.

Performance: This fund held up quite well in 2022, losing only 4.43 per cent. It’s down 0.43 per cent so far in 2023 (to May 31), but it’s been gaining traction in recent weeks. The 10-year average annual compound rate of return is a healthy 12.93 per cent. The market price is up about 70 per cent since the first recommendation in my newsletter.

Portfolio: The fund holds 41 stocks, weighted by market capitalization. The largest positions are in Reliance Industries (20.1 per cent) and Infosys (11.4 per cent), which together make up almost a third of the portfolio. The largest sector holdings, which are unchanged since our last update, are information technology (29.5 per cent), financials (20.3 per cent), and energy (17.9 per cent).

Key metrics: The fund was launched in January 2010 and has $97.5-million in assets under management. The management expense ratio (MER) is 0.67 per cent.

Distributions: Payments are made annually, and they are normally negligible. In December 2022 investors received a cash payment of 11 cents per unit. Of that, most was received as foreign income, which is fully taxed in a non-registered account.

Risk: BMO’s risk rating on this ETF is medium to high.

Outlook: The International Monetary Fund expects India to grow by 5.9 per cent in fiscal 2023–24 and by an average rate of 6.1 per cent over the next five years. That’s a lot less than China at its peak, but much faster than the projections for North America.

Conclusion: The fund stood its ground in a terrible year for global equities. It should do better going forward.

