There’s devastation everywhere on the tech landscape.

Share prices have been battered. Market caps have been crunched. Years of profits rolled back. There’s no loss of life in the stock market, thankfully. But the loss of capital has left many people in strained financial straits.

Some of the world largest companies have been pummelled. As of July 8, Apple Inc. was down almost 20 per cent from its 52-week high. Alphabet Inc. had given back 21 per cent. Microsoft Corp. had lost 23 per cent. Amazon was down 39 per cent, despite a 20-1 share split. Tesla Inc. had dropped almost 40 per cent.

And those were the comparative winners. Pandemic darling Zoom Video Communications Inc. was down 70 per cent from the high of US$406.48 it touched about a year ago at this time. Canada’s Shopify Inc. had given back 80 per cent, despite a 10-1 stock split. Coinbase Global Inc. was down 84 per cent.

Overall, Nasdaq is off 28 per cent from its 52-week high reached last November.

These are scary numbers for investors who invested heavily in the technological revolution. But we’ve seen worse. Tech Wreck I, the 2000 collapse usually called the Dot.com Bubble, saw Nasdaq lose 78 per cent until it finally bottomed out in October 2002. It took more than a decade for the index to regain its pre-crash high.

If we’re witnessing a repeat of the Dot.com collapse, Nasdaq still has a long way to fall, and investors face a lot more pain. I don’t think that’s how this will play out.

In 2000, the widespread use of the internet was in its infancy. It was a Wild West show as companies, many of them undercapitalized, scrambled for a share of what was seen (correctly as it turned out) as a financial bonanza.

When investors collectively realized they were bidding up shares of unprofitable companies to absurd levels, the bottom fell out. Many firms went belly-up, their shares worthless. They included long-forgotten names like Webvan, Pets.com, and Boo.com as well as companies that made the Financial Hall of Infamy, such as Worldcom.

It’s a different situation today. Most (but not all) of the big tech names are well-capitalized, profitable companies. The emergence of the tech bear has brought their prices back to more reasonable levels. P/e levels are still high but are no longer in the stratosphere.

Alphabet, which is one of the recommendations in my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter, is an example. The drop in the share price has pulled down its p/e to 21.49. This is a company that made US$16.4-billion in the first quarter or US$24.62 per diluted share.

Or look at IBM, another of our recommendations. While the tech market was slumping, its stock hit a 52-week high of US$144.73 last month and is still trading near that level. Plus, it pays a quarterly dividend of US$1.65 a share (US$6.60 per year) to yield an attractive 4.7 per cent.

So, is this a time to get back into tech, presuming you are not overweighted already? Perhaps, but selectively. Nasdaq has recovered about 10 per cent from its mid-June bottom. That’s not enough to convince me it’s not a dead cat bounce. I prefer to see a rebound of 20 per cent+ before I’m satisfied that a real momentum change has occurred.

That said, IBM, Microsoft, and Alphabet look reasonably priced at current levels. If you’re considering any of these for your portfolio, take a small position now and add to it if the price drops more. Five years from now, today’s prices will look like bargains.

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

