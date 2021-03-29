Gordon Pape: My High-Yield Portfolio continues to gain big, but it’s time to boost cash flow

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Gordon Pape: My High-Yield Portfolio continues to gain big, but it’s time to boost cash flow

Gordon Pape
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Our High-Yield Portfolio is mainly designed to generate above-average income, but over the past six months it has also posted a large capital gain.

I created this portfolio nine years ago, in March 2012. It is designed for readers looking for above-average cash flow and who can handle a higher level of risk.

This portfolio invests entirely in stocks, so it is best suited for non-registered accounts where any capital losses can be deducted from taxable capital gains. Also, a high percentage of the payments will receive favourable tax treatment as eligible dividends or return of capital.

Story continues below advertisement

The initial value was $24,947.30, and I set a target average annual total rate of return of 7 per cent to 8 per cent, with an annual yield of around 5 per cent.

Here is a review of the securities we own and how they have performed in the time since our last review in September. Results are to March 19.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T). Investors finally figured out that a pipeline company with solid earnings and a dividend yield of more than 8 per cent was not a bad place for their money at a time of low rates. The shares are up $5.14 from the last review in September, and the company raised its quarterly dividend by 3.1 per cent, to 83.5 cents ($3.34 per year) effective with the February payment. Because of the price rise, the yield is down to 7.4 per cent, which is still high for a company of this quality.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T). Pembina continues to pay its monthly dividend of 21 cents a share, and the company prides itself on having been able to maintain it throughout the pandemic and last year’s drop in oil prices. Investors are starting to believe; the shares are up almost $7 since the last review. At the current price, the yield is 6.8 per cent.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T). Banks and insurance companies profit when interest rates are rising. So, the recent upsurge in sovereign yields was good news for this stock, which is up almost $10 a share since the last review. The yield is unchanged at 55 cents per quarter ($2.20 per year). The price increase has pushed down the yield to 3.4 per cent.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T). This stock continues its recovery from last year’s selloff, gaining $6.85 in the latest period. The quarterly dividend was raised 6.9 per cent last September, to 51.25 cents per share ($2.05 per year). The stock yields 5.7 per cent at the current price.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T). As mentioned, rising interest rates are good for banks and insurers. CIBC shares responded strongly, rising $24.85 since our last review. The quarterly dividend is $1.46 and is fixed at that level until the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions lifts its prohibition on increases. Because of the increase in the share price, the stock’s yield is down to 4.6 per cent. That’s still high for a Big Five bank, but it’s down from 7 per cent at this time a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP.UN-T). This Bermuda-based limited partnership was added to the portfolio in September 2019. It invests in an international portfolio of clean energy properties, mainly hydro. At the end of July, investors received one share in a new company, Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC-T) for every four units of BEP. Then, in December, the shares of both BEP.UN and BEPC split 3 for 2. The net result was a nice gain for investors. The distribution will be increased by 5 per cent with the March 31 payment.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T). We added BCE to this portfolio about a year ago. The shares are trading at just about the same level, but the dividend was raised by 5 per cent this month, to 87.5 cents per quarter ($3.50 a year). The stock yields 6.3 per cent at the current price.

AT&T Inc. (T-N). This giant U.S. telecom was also added about a year ago. As with BCE, the shares are trading at about the same price as when we bought them. The quarterly dividend is 52 US cents (US$2.08 per year) for a yield about 7 per cent.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T). This is another recent addition. It’s a green energy company that traded as high as $22.67 earlier this year. It has pulled back but is still ahead by almost $1 since our last review. The dividend yield is 4 per cent.

North West Company Inc. (NWC-T). This company has a long history, with a prime focus on general stores in Northern Canada and Alaska. The shares are up only 15 cents since the last review, but we received a 9.1-per-cent increase in the quarterly dividend at the end of September, to 36 cents per share ($1.44 a year). The yield is up to 4.1 per cent as a result.

We earned $21.57 from the cash we deposited in an account with Motive Financial that paid 1.75 per cent at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The table below shows what the portfolio looked like as of the close of trading on March 19. The weighting is the percentage of the market value of the security in relation to the total market value of the portfolio. The gain/loss shows the performance of the security since inception, or since it was added to the portfolio. Sales commissions and exchange rates are not considered.

Income Investor High Yield Portfolio (as of March 19)

Weight %Total sharesAvg. priceBook valueCurrent priceMarket valueRetained incomeGain/loss %
ENB-T6.580$48.64 $3,391.20 $45.35 $3,628.00 $308.62 18.2
PPL-T8.6130$32.11 $4,173.75 $37.26 $4,843.80 $277.58 22.7
SLF-T16.2140$27.48 $4,055.95 $64.73 $9,062.20 $327.03 131.4
CPX-T7110$31.37 $3,450.90 $35.84 $3,942.40 $112.86 17.5
CM-T12.455$112.97 $6,213.30 $126.81 $6,974.55 $349.80 17.9
BEP-UN-T15.2172$22.83 $3,926.11 $49.65 $8,539.80 $277.23 124.6
BEPC-T4.242$38.85 $1,631.84 $55.74 $2,341.08 $37.06 45.7
BCE-T6.160$56.75 $3,405.00 $56.74 $3,404.40 $202.44 5.9
T-N6.4120$29.79 $3,574.80 $29.76 $3,571.20 $187.20 5.1
AQN-T6.5185$19.00 $3,515.00 $19.53 $3,613.05 $114.33 6
NWC-T8.5135$25.97 $3,505.95 $35.15 $4,745.25 $141.75 39.4
Cash2.4$1,319.67 $1,341.24
Total100$42,163.27 $56,006.97 $2,335.90 38.4
Inception$24,947.30 133.9

Comments: The portfolio is doing well, gaining 16.7 per cent in the latest review period. All the stocks in the portfolio gained ground, with the largest contributions coming from CIBC and Sun Life.

With the latest gain, we are showing a total return of 133.9 per cent since inception, which translates into an average annual gain of 10.25 per cent, which is above our target range.

In terms of cash flow, the portfolio earned $1,212.25 in six months for a yield of 2.4 per cent in that time. Over a full year, that would work out to about 4.8 per cent, slightly below our 5 per cent target.

Changes: To boost our yield a bit, we’ll add another 10 shares of BCE at $56.74, to bring our total to 70. The cost will $567.40. We’ll take $202.44 from retained income and the remaining $364.96 from our cash reserve, reducing that total to $976.28.

Everything else remains the same.

Story continues below advertisement

Our retained earnings plus cash now totals $3,110.04. We’ll keep this amount in our Motive Financial Savvy Savings Account, which is now paying 1.25 per cent.

Here is the revised portfolio. I will review it again in September.

Income Investor High Yield Portfolio (revised March 19)

Weight %Total sharesAvg. priceBook valueCurrent priceMarket valueRetained income
ENB-T6.580$48.64 $3,391.20 $45.35 $3,628.00 $308.62
PPL-T8.6130$32.11 $4,173.75 $37.26 $4,843.80 $277.58
SLF-T16.1140$27.48 $4,055.95 $64.73 $9,062.20 $327.03
CPX-T7110$31.37 $3,450.90 $35.84 $3,942.40 $112.86
CM-T12.455$112.97 $6,213.30 $126.81 $6,974.55 $349.80
BEP-UN-T15.2172$22.83 $3,926.11 $49.65 $8,539.80 $277.23
BEPC-T4.242$38.85 $1,631.84 $55.74 $2,341.08 $37.06
BCE-T7.170$56.75 $3,972.40 $56.74 $3,971.80 $0
T-N6.4120$29.79 $3,574.80 $29.76 $3,571.20 $187.20
AQN-T6.4185$19.00 $3,515.00 $19.53 $3,613.05 $114.33
NWC-T8.4135$25.97 $3,505.95 $35.15 $4,745.25 $141.75
Cash1.7$976.28 $976.28
Total100$42,387.48 $56,209.41 $2,133.46
Inception$24,947.30

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies