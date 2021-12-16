Western Union. The name conjures up images from a distant past. Fingers tapping out messages in Morse code for transmission over telegraph lines across the continent. Saddened families receiving heartbreaking telegrams informing them of the death in battle of a beloved son or daughter. Smartly dressed boys delivering yellow envelopes containing urgent news.

All part of history, and certainly not relevant in the age of emails and the internet. That’s true, but the company has reinvented itself. It is now one of the leaders in national and international financial transfers, moving money to over 200 countries and territories, in 130 currencies. The company allows customers to send transfers on-line, through its app, or in person from its many locations. It offers competitive foreign exchange rates and real-time tracking of your encrypted transfer.

The Western Union Company

Type : U.S. common stock

: U.S. common stock Trading symbol: WU

WU Exchange: NYSE

NYSE Current price: US$18.33 (as of Dec. 15 close)

US$18.33 (as of Dec. 15 close) Annual payout: 94 US cents

94 US cents Yield: 5.2 per cent

5.2 per cent Risk Rating: Moderate risk

The business: The Western Union Telegraph Company was started in 1851. Ten years later it completed the first transcontinental telegraph line and began carrying messages from one end of North America to the other. Its money transfer service, the focal point of today’s business, was introduced in 1871. In 1974, it started using satellites to transmit messages and transfers even more quickly.

The security: We recommend the common shares of Western Union. The company went public in 2006 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WU.

Why we like it: The 5.2-per-cent yield for starters. That’s a high return for a quality stock these days. Plus, WU has an excellent dividend history – it has increased its payout every year but one since it went public.

Price is the second reason to look at this stock now. It’s trading at the lower end of its normal range – a year ago at this time it was close to US$27.

Financial highlights: The Denver-based company released third-quarter financial results on Nov. 2 and updated its full year guidance for 2021.

The company’s third-quarter revenue was US$1.3-billion, up 2 per cent on a reported and constant currency basis. Third quarter growth was led by digital money transfers, which continued to deliver double-digit expansion, and the Business Solutions segment, which is to be sold in 2022. Those gains were partially offset by reduced retail money transfers due to the slow pace of economic recovery.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company reported revenue of US$3.786-billion, a 6 per cent improvement over US$3.563-billion in the same period of 2020.

WU recorded third quarter net income of US$232.7-million (57 US cents per share), up from US$228.6-million (55 US cents a share) in the same period of 2020.

Net income for the first nine months was US$637-million (US$1.55 per share, fully diluted). On a per share basis, that was up 13 per cent from US$567.2-million (US$1.37 per share) last year.

“While economic conditions and industry trends have not fully recovered, third quarter results highlight the resilience of our millions of customers around the world, who continue to provide much needed support to loved ones back home,” said outgoing CEO Hikmet Ersek. “Our digital business continues to generate strong revenue growth with $266 million generated in the quarter, maintaining the record-high level that we achieved in the second quarter and putting us well on pace to exceed $1 billion in revenue this year.”

Outlook: The current financial picture should be little changed for the rest of this year. The company forecast a modest increase in full-year adjusted earnings per share to US$2.05-$2.10, from US$2.00-$2.10.

Risks: This is a well-established business, with millions of users world-wide. The main concern of investors is market risk, although that is reduced by the fact the stock is at a relatively low point in its normal trading cycle and has a low p/e ratio of 9.25.

Distribution policy: Dividends are paid quarterly, in March, June, September, and December.

Tax implications: A 15-per-cent withholding tax will be applied to dividends unless the shares are held in a retirement plan, such as an RRSP or RRIF. TFSAs are not recognized as retirement plans.

Who it’s for: This stock is suitable for investors seeking dependable U.S. dollar cash flow.

How to buy: The stock trades actively on the NYSE, with an average daily volume of almost 5.7 million shares. Any broker can acquire shares for you.

Summing up: A staple company with an international business, a strong yield, and a history of consistent dividend hikes. What more could you want?

