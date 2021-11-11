Looking for a company that’s quick to pass on earnings gains to investors? Meet Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T), a fossil fuel royalties company that saw its profits shoot up as oil and natural gas prices rose.

Most companies only increase their dividend once a year (if they do so at all). Freehold has bumped its return five times in the past 12 months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Type : Common stock

: Common stock Current price: $13.15 (at 11:16 a.m. ET on Thursday)

$13.15 (at 11:16 a.m. ET on Thursday) Annual payout: 72 cents

72 cents Yield: 5.8 per cent

5.8 per cent Risk: Higher risk

The business: Calgary-based Freehold is a dividend-paying oil-and-gas royalty company with assets predominately in western Canada, although it is expanding in the U.S. Its primary focus is to acquire and actively manage royalties, while providing a lower-risk income vehicle for shareholders. Freehold has one of the largest independently owned portfolios of royalty lands in Canada, with holdings totaling more than 6.7 million gross acres.

The security: I recommend buying the common stock, which trades in Toronto under the symbol FRU.

Why I like it: Freehold has been quick to share its improving earnings with stakeholders. It has raised its monthly payment five times since November 2020 and now yields 5.8 per cent.

Financial highlights: Third-quarter results showed a year-over-year revenue increase of 120 per cent, to $50.9-million from $23.1-million in the same period last year. Net income jumped to $22.7-million (17 cents a share) from $139,000 in the same quarter of 2020.

Funds from operations were up 143 per cent to $48.2-million from $19.9-million. CEO David Spyker said FFO is “expected to grow materially higher with the acquisitions completed during the year.”

Total production increased by 23 per cent, to 11,365 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company is actively expanding its base, with several recent purchases, most of them in the U.S. The latest was the closing of a deal to buy what it described as “concentrated, high quality” U.S. royalty assets in the Midland Basin of Texas/New Mexico for US$54.7-million ($69.3-million).

“The Midland Assets, in conjunction with the focused acquisition work completed year-to-date, are expected to play a key role in strengthening the resiliency of Freehold’s North American royalty portfolio, enhancing the near and long-term sustainability of Freehold’s dividend, through multiple years of production and funds flow growth,” the company said in a statement.

Risks: As recent history has shown, this can be a volatile stock. The dividends and the share prices depend heavily on the prices of oil and natural gas. The company was quick to hike dividends as energy prices improved. It will lower them again just as fast if we see a price plunge.

Distribution policy: Dividends are paid monthly. On Nov. 10, the company announced its fifth dividend increase in the past year, a 20-per-cent jump to 6 cents per month (72 cents per year). The next payment will be on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30.

Tax implications: The dividends are eligible for the dividend tax credit if held in a non-registered account.

Who it’s for: This security is suitable for investors who are willing to take on above-average risk in exchange for a 5.8-per-cent yield and the potential for future dividend increases if natural gas and oil prices stay high.

How to buy: The shares trade on the TSX, with an average daily volume of 675,000. They are also listed on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol FRHLF.

Summing up: The company has turned itself around and the new emphasis on acquiring U.S.-based royalties looks promising. Obviously, this stock is not suitable if you wish to avoid fossil fuel companies.

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

