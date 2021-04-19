Gordon Pape: Three low-risk ways to take advantage of the steady growth in water management industry

Water management is not a very exciting subject. Unless a toxic wastewater pond overflows or a city’s drinking water is contaminated, we don’t hear much about the business of getting potable water into our homes or taking it away.
In fact, it’s a huge business and growing at a steady rate of 6.5 per cent annually, according to a report published last year by London-based Meticulous Research. In it, the British firm estimates that the global market for water and wastewater treatment could be worth US$211.3-billion by 2025.
“Growing global demand for clean water, more stringent regulatory issues, and increasing environmental concerns make water and wastewater treatment systems more relevant than ever,” the report says. “Rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water borne diseases, increase in industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater also aids in the growth of this market. Moreover, growing focus on sewage treatment in countries like the U.S., China, and India; and potable water for small communities provide significant opportunities in this market.”
The report goes on to note that the “high cost of equipment, operations, and disposal obstructs the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, aging water infrastructure, excess energy consumption, and rising expenditure due to excess sludge production are some of the major challenges in the overall water and wastewater treatment market.”
Despite the obstacles, a few investors have discovered that water-based investing can offer slow but steady growth potential and respectable cash flow. But most ignore the sector or only have exposure to it through an infrastructure fund.
Here are three ways you can invest in the water industry.
Xylem Inc. (XYL-N)
Xylem is based in Rye Brook, N.Y.. It is a leading global water technology provider, enabling customers to transport, treat, test, and efficiently use water in public utility, residential, and commercial building services, and in industrial and agricultural settings. It makes pumps and control systems used in management of wastewater and the collection and distribution of drinking water. It also offers smart metering, network technologies, and advanced data analytics for water, gas, and electric utilities. Xylem does business in more than 150 countries.
The stock has been a strong performer over the past year, almost doubling from its 52-week low of US$56.63 to close on Friday at US$108.64. The stock was first recommended in my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter in May 2015 at US$37.14.
The company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results beat expectations, despite the economic impact of the pandemic. Revenue in the final quarter was US$1.37-billion, slightly higher than the same period in 2019. Net income was US$148-million (82 US cents a share) compared to US$118-million (65 US cents per share) in the same quarter pf 2019.
For the full year, Xylem reported revenue of almost US$4.9-billion, down from US$5.2-billion in 2019. Net income was US$254-million (US$1.40 per share), down from US$401-million (US$2.21 per share) in the prior year.
The company announced an 8-per-cent increase in the quarterly dividend, the 10th year in a row it has hiked its payout. The new rate is 28 US cents per share (US$1.12 per year) for a yield of 1 per cent.
Xylem is forecasting a strong year in 2021, with revenue up 6-8 per cent to between US$5.16-billion and US$5.26-billion. It is forecasting adjusted earnings per share of between US$2.35 and US$2.60.
American Water Works Co. (AWK-N)
This company, which traces its history back to 1886, is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility. It employs more than 7,000 people who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million consumers in 46 states.
The business involves the ownership of water and wastewater utilities that provide services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, treating and delivering more than 1 billion gallons of water per day.
The stock has had a choppy year, but the overall trend has been up. The shares did not drop below US$100, even during the market plunge of March 2020. They closed Friday at US$160.12.
Fourth-quarter and year-end results for 2020 were impressive. Operating revenue for the final quarter was US$923-million, up from US$902-million in the prior year. Net income attributable to common shareholders was US$145-million (80 US cents per share, fully diluted), a healthy increase from US$98-million (54 US cents per share).
For the full year, AWK reported revenue of almost US$3.8-billion, up from about US$3.6-billion the year before. Net income was US$709-billion (US$3.91 per share) compared to US$621-million (US$3.43 per share) in 2019.
The company is projecting 2021 earnings per share of US$4.18 to US$4.28 and a five-year annual compound growth rate of 7-10 per cent.
The stock pays a quarterly dividend of 55 US cents a share (US$2.20 annually) to yield 1.4 per cent.
iShares S&P Global Water Index Fund (CWW-T)
If you’d prefer to put your money into a diversified fund rather than individual stocks, this is a good choice. It was recommended in my Income Investor newsletter in July 2013 at $19.65. The units closed Friday at $48.70.
This ETF provides exposure to 50 companies from developed markets on the basis of their relative importance to the global water industry. These include water utilities, infrastructure companies, and those involved in the manufacture and distribution of equipment. About half the portfolio is invested in U.S. companies. The U.K. accounts for 13.2 per cent, France 9 per cent, and Switzerland 7.4 per cent. Canada represents 3.6 per cent of total investments.
The top two companies in the portfolio are those mentioned above: Xylem (9.3 per cent) and American Water Works (8.4 per cent). Rounding out the top five are France’s Veolia (5.4 per cent), Pentair (5 per cent), and U.K.-based Halma PLC (4.7 per cent).
The fund has been a strong performer. One-year return to March 31 was 31.8 per cent and the 10-year average annual compound rate of return was 13.4 per cent. Since our original recommendation in 2013, we have a capital gain of 148 per cent, plus distributions.
Those distributions are paid quarterly, and the amount varies considerably. The trailing 12-month payout to the end of March was 59.4 cents for a yield of 1.2 per cent at the current price.
The fund was launched in June 2007 and has about $277-million in assets under management. The management expense ratio is on the high side at 0.66 per cent but the high return makes the expense worthwhile.
I view these as relatively low-risk securities, suitable for conservative portfolios.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.