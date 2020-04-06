 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Gordon Pape: What life will look like after the pandemic (and the stocks that will benefit)

Gordon Pape
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

The COVID-19 crisis will end at some point. No one can predict exactly when, but, unless the virus magically fades away in the heat of summer, I don’t believe we will see the end of this until two things occur.

First, we need to develop an effective treatment for serious cases. That will reduce the death toll and ease the stress on the healthcare system. It appears from everything I’ve read that a treatment is likely closer than a vaccine.

The second stage is a vaccine that is effective and widely available at a reasonable cost. We need something that can wipe out this virus, in the way other vaccines eliminated polio and smallpox. Only then will people feel comfortable socializing again. Unfortunately, from everything I’ve heard, we’re a year away from that, even in a best-case scenario.

Story continues below advertisement

Only when we have a treatment and a vaccine can the process of rebuilding the world’s economy begin. That means governments are going to be stretched to their limits in providing the fiscal and economic stimulus needed to keep us going until we turn the corner.

When we finally emerge on the other side, we’ll be faced with massive debt problems at all levels. But those are issues for another day.

So, what will the world look like when the crisis ends? Much different than before, I expect. Months of sheltering in place will fundamentally change our lifestyles and will continue to influence the way we live and do business, long after the coronavirus is history. Here are some of the changes I expect.

More work from home.

In the space of a few weeks, we’ve discovered that jobs no one thought could be done remotely can be handled very effectively with a laptop computer and video conferencing. I spoke the other day with a senior executive in the insurance industry who told me his entire office is now working from home and that, so far, it is working well.

There are many reasons why this trend might continue post-crisis.

It would reduce costs for cash-strapped businesses through the reduction or elimination of office space and its attendant costs. Teleconferencing will reduce the need for business travel, another cost saver. Commuting costs would be cut – a walk to the home office beats hours in a car or on public transit.

Of course, not everyone can work from home. Construction workers will still be needed on job sites. Staff will be needed in grocery stores and pharmacies. Delivery service drivers have become essential to our new lifestyle. We’ll still need police firemen, pilots, and others to report to work. But many white-collar jobs that are now being done from home will remain there when the crisis passes.

Story continues below advertisement

The losers in this scenario will be office REITs and the energy sector. With fewer cars commuting to work, the demand for gasoline will drop – as we’re seeing now.

The winners will be technology companies, who will continue to make the whole work at home process easier. Microsoft Corp. is a great example.

Expanded use of on-line commerce.

I’ve ordered a few things from Amazon and Walmart in recent years, but they’ve been a small part of my shopping routine. Now I’m in quarantine, having just returned to Canada, and I’ve started to order groceries online. It’s been a frustrating experience – thousands of others are doing the same thing and the systems are overloaded. But based on news reports, the major grocery chains are hiring staff and gearing up to handle the sudden, sharp increase in demand.

Once that happens, I can see myself foregoing the weekly trip to the supermarket. Why take the time and the effort, especially on a miserable winter day, when everything you need can come to your doorstep? I’m sure many other people will feel the same way.

The winners here will be those companies that offer good prices, prompt delivery, and user-friendly websites built along the Amazon model. Delivery companies will also prosper in the expanded eCommerce economy – think FedEx and UPS.

The losers? Brick and mortar stores and retail malls, which were suffering before any of this happened. REITs that specialize in retail should be avoided.

Story continues below advertisement

An accelerated move to robotics.

Robots can’t catch COVID-19, or anything else. While the rest of us stay home, they can keep factory output going with a minimum of human intervention.

This trend is already been well-established. In mid-2019, a report from Oxford Economics projected that 20 million manufacturing jobs around the world will be taken over by robots by 2030. That could accelerate as the world emerges from the crisis, although much will depend on how much capital spending businesses can afford.

The rise of robotics is a two-edged sword. On the one hand, it will improve productivity and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to future pandemics. On the other, it will leave millions of people without work. Managing that crisis will be a real challenge to business and governments.

One of the companies that should benefit when this trend takes hold is ABB Group (ABB-N). It’s is a Swedish-Swiss company based in Zurich that trades as an American Depository Receipt on the New York Stock Exchange. The company is a world leader in robotics, industrial automation, clean energy, and software development.

The stock has not performed well recently but the company appears to be well-positioned to emerge as a winner in the post-coronavirus world.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies