Gordon Pape: With green energy hitting a bear market, these two companies are worth a look

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Gordon Pape: With green energy hitting a bear market, these two companies are worth a look

Gordon Pape
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It was only a few months ago that everyone was piling into green energy stocks. Prices climbed steadily as investors took the measure of U.S. President Joe Biden’s environmentally friendly agenda and envisaged billions of dollars in government support pouring into private companies.

Reality has now set in. The President faces major problems in getting his infrastructure bill through the Senate, and compromise talks have failed to bridge the divide between Republicans and Democrats.

Combatting the effects of climate change is one of the key focal points of the bill. This includes modernizing the power grid, support for electric vehicles, phasing out coal and gas electricity plants, and targeting renewable energy development.

Story continues below advertisement

We may yet see a scaled-down version of the plan reach the President’s desk, but with billions of dollars trimmed.

As the realization grew that the Grand Plan was in trouble, the price of green energy companies wilted. Not that there’s anything wrong with them – most are doing well. But their market values got ahead of themselves, and we’ve now seen a retreat to more sustainable levels.

Look at Brookfield Energy Partners LP (BEP.UN-T). In January, the shares were trading in the $63 range. They closed in Toronto on May 28 at $48, a drop of almost one-quarter.

That’s not an isolated case. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) is down 22 per cent from its January high. Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) is off 35 per cent. When a stock group gets ahead of itself, a correction is inevitable, although this one is more severe than most.

There is one bright spot. Lower prices have pushed yields higher.

Here are updates on two of the green energy companies recommended in The Income Investor newsletter. Prices are as of May 28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T, AQN-N)

Story continues below advertisement

  • Type: Common stock
  • Current price: $18.45, US$15.28
  • Annual payout: 68.24 US cents
  • Yield: 4.5 per cent
  • Risk: Moderate

Comments: Algonquin’s share price is down about 19 per cent since its high last winter. This is despite the fact first-quarter results were better than expectations and the company announced a 10-per-cent dividend increase to 17.06 US cents per quarter (68.24 US cents annually). The combination of the dividend hike and the price drop pushed the yield to 4.5 per cent.

The dividend hike was supported in part by the ongoing execution of AQN’s previously announced 1,600 mega watts renewable energy construction program, which is the largest in the company’s history. CEO Arun Banskota added, “Nearly 1,400 MWs have already been placed in service and the remainder are on schedule for completion by year-end. This will effectively double our portfolio of owned and operated renewables, underscoring our commitment to growth, operational excellence, and sustainability.”

Quarterly results were excellent across the board. Revenue for the period was US$634.5-million, up 36 per cent from US$464.9-million in the same period of 2020. Note that the company reports in U.S. dollars, although it is based in Canada.

Adjusted net earnings were US$124.5-million (20 US cents a share), up from US$103.3-million (19 US cents a share) last year. On a per share basis, that was a gain of 5 per cent.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$283-million, which was 3 per cent ahead of consensus.

The company continues to grow both organically and by acquisition. During the quarter, its Renewable Energy Group closed the acquisitions of a 51 per cent interest in three of four Texas wind facilities that it had previously agreed to purchase. The Stella, Cranell, and East Raymond wind facilities are operational and represent 621 MW of the total portfolio. The fourth wind facility (West Raymond) is expected to achieve full commercial operations in the current quarter and have a generating capacity of 240 MW, for an expected total portfolio capacity of 861 MW. The Texas Coastal Wind Facilities are located in the coastal region of south Texas and are expected to provide a complementary wind resource to the company’s existing assets in the state.

Story continues below advertisement

The pullback in the share price and the dividend increase provides an opportunity to take a position in this well-run business at a reasonable price.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T)

  • Type: Common stock
  • Current price: $20.25, US$16.81
  • Annual payout: 72 cents
  • Yield: 3.6 per cent
  • Risk: Moderate

Comments: The share price is down about 38 per cent from its mid-winter high, the largest decline of any of the green energy stocks we follow. The company was hard-hit by the February Texas storm that almost brought down the state’s entire electrical grid. The financial impact showed up in every aspect of the company’s quarterly report. All told, Innergex posted an impairment charge of $113-million related to Texas.

Revenues were down almost $55-million as a result of the storm, with EBITDA off by the same amount. Normalized revenue was $134.7 million, a 2 per cent increase from the same period in 2020. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $27.5-million (87 cents per share), compared with a loss of $9.5-million (35 cents per share) last year.

Despite the Texas setback, the company is moving ahead with the construction of new power projects. The Hillcrest solar project in Ohio is approximately 95 per cent complete. Tracker and module installation are nearly completed. Commissioning work started in December, and full commercial operation is scheduled for the current quarter.

Construction activities at the Griffin Trail wind project in Texas are progressing well on site with completion of turbine deliveries, collection line installation, turbine foundations, and operations and maintenance building construction. Significant progress on turbine installation was also achieved. Mechanical completion and pre-commissioning of the turbines are ongoing. Commercial operation is scheduled for the third quarter of this year.

Story continues below advertisement

In sum, the company appears to be recovering from the Texas disaster, but Algonquin’s superior yield makes it a better choice right now.

At this stage, I think the worst is probably over for the green energy stocks. They flew too near the sun for a while, but the current price levels look reasonable, and looking ahead, the sector will certainly grow. The question is, at what pace? Much of the answer depends on what happens in Washington.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies