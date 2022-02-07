The inbox is overflowing again, so let’s answer some of your questions.

What about BAMR?

Q - Why do I not see any updates on BAMR? No analysts cover it apparently. What is your view of it? - Lynn P.

A – BAMR is the trading symbol for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. The shares trade in both Toronto and New York.

This is a little-known branch of the sprawling Brookfield empire. The company provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies and acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

It’s not very exciting stuff, but that’s not the reason you can’t find much coverage. It’s because it’s a small company (market cap about $2 billion) and trading volume is very light. The shares generally move within a narrow range and the quarterly dividend of 13 US cents a share isn’t going to excite anyone.

I don’t see any compelling reason to own the stock and I’ve never recommended it. – G.P.

Closed-end funds

Q - I’ve owned Citadel Income Fund (CTF.UN-T) for many years. It always trades at a significant discount (25-35 per cent) to net asset value. CTF pays a monthly distribution of $0.01 per unit.

Once a year, there is an option to tender shares back to the manager for net asset value less redemption expenses. The redemption is limited to 10 per cent of the outstanding shares only. For example, the most recent round of redemption enabled me to submit 14 per cent of my holdings for redemption. Not everyone who could tender did. I received $4.89 per share when the market price was roughly $3.60.

Why does it perpetually trade at such a large discount to the net asset value of the shares held in the fund? Why don’t more people buy it because of the discount, thereby closing the gap between market price and net asset value? Why hasn’t an activist investor taken steps to force the manager to wind up the fund and distribute the net asset value, since it is so much higher than the market price?

I can’t figure out the long-term irrationality of it all. - Adam G.

A – Many closed-end funds trade at a steep discount to net asset value. There are several reasons why this happens. One is liquidity. Closed-end funds have a limited number of shares outstanding and no more can be issued. CTF has a market cap of only $54-million and an average daily trading volume of 10,704. This tells us there are few buyers at any given time, which will tend to depress the trading price.

Other possible reasons could be that investors aren’t comfortable with management, or don’t like the composition of the portfolio, or simply don’t want to invest in a discounted product when they can get full value with an exchange traded fund.

In the case of Citadel specifically, it doesn’t look very attractive from any perspective. The yield is respectable at 3.68 per cent but the market price is actually slightly lower than it was five years ago. That’s not going to encourage investors to rush to buy.

If I were you, I would continue to take advantage of the redemption offers, whenever they occur. – G.P.

Exchange rate exemption?

Q – I purchased BRK.B [Berkshire Hathaway Inc.] at an exchange rate of 93 cents to the U.S. dollar. Are gains made on the exchange rate tax sheltered? - Keith M.

A – No. All transactions in foreign currencies must be converted to Canadian dollars for tax purposes, using the official exchange rates published by the Bank of Canada. So, when the time comes to sell, your purchase price will be the Canadian dollar equivalent in the year you acquired the stock. The selling price will be the Canadian dollar equivalent in the year you dispose of it. Any capital gain or loss will be calculated on those figures. – G.P.

Investing from abroad

Q - I am a Canadian citizen living abroad for 20+ years. I have not filed taxes in Canada in several years as I am a non-resident. The country I live in does not have a tax treaty with Canada. I would like to start investing in the Canadian stock market. What are the tax implications for non-residents? Are there other issues I should take into consideration before I begin this process? Thanks for any advice you can provide. - Jennifer E.

A - There are a couple of things to consider here. First, according to the Canada Revenue Agency website, you are in fact obligated to file a tax return in this country even though your country of residence does not have a treaty with Ottawa. However, only certain types of income are subject to Canadian tax. Read the details here.

Dividends and capital gains are among the types of income that may be taxed by the CRA.

If you still want to proceed with investing in the Canadian market, you will need to find a broker who will accept you as a client. My broker at CIBC Wood Gundy checked with that company’s compliance department and was told yes, they would accept you. – G.P.

BMO ETFs

Q - Could you please give me your thoughts on ZWC and ZWE as income generating ETFs. - Ian S.

A - ZWC is the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF. It invests in dividend-paying Canadian stocks and the managers write out-of-the-money covered call options to generate additional cash flow.

Four of the top five holdings are major banks (Enbridge Inc. is the fifth). Other stocks in the top 10 include BCE Inc., Canadian National Railway Co., Manulife Financial Corp., Telus Corp., and Bank of Montreal so this is very much a blue-chip portfolio.

The fund started off 2021 paying a monthly distribution of 11 cents per unit, but that was scaled back to 10 cents in June ($1.20 a year), where it remains. At a recent price of $19.53, that translates to a yield of 6.14 per cent.

This ETF was launched in September 2017. Since inception, it has generated an average annual total return of 6.3 per cent (to Jan. 31) although its most recent results have been much better. The management expense ratio is high for an ETF, at 0.72 per cent.

Overall, the annualized total return since inception is mediocre but the current yield is very attractive, the fund is performing better now, and the portfolio is top-grade.

ZWE is the BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF. It operates in the same way as ZWC, except that the portfolio is composed of European blue-chip stocks such as Nestle, Unilever, Novartis, and Rio Tinto.

This ETF was launched in May 2018. It was weak out of the gate but its performance has gradually improved, The average annual total return since inception is 6.77 per cent.

The monthly distribution at the start of 2021 was 11.5 cents per unit but it was cut twice over the period and now stands at $0.10. The yield is 6.1 per cent.

Both these ETFs offer decent yields, but remember that the distributions are not guaranteed and could be cut (or raised) at any time. – G.P.

