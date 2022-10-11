Your questions keep coming in so let’s deal with some of them today.

Where to invest now?

Q - I am hoping you could give me some advice about asset classes. I have 40 per cent of my portfolio in cash and I am lost on how to proceed forward. Should I leave the 40 per cent in cash, buy GICs/bonds, or dividend generating equities? I have never really experienced the environment we are currently in and need some guidance.

The balance of my portfolio is equally weighted in utilities, telecom, technology, and health care. I am approaching my 70th birthday and consider myself a medium risk type of investor.

As always, I appreciate your guidance. - Steve A.

A – If you are truly medium risk, then cross GICs and bonds off the list, albeit for different reasons. Some GICs are offering around 5 per cent right now if you shop around, but they require you to lock in your money for a specific period. As for bonds, the market is going through its worst downturn since World War II. Stand clear.

One area you did not mention was financials. The sector has been badly hit by weakness in the housing industry and fears of a recession. As of Oct. 7, the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index was down about 16 per cent year-to-date.

As a result, yields for the major banks are very attractive. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) is yielding 6.35 per cent on a quarterly dividend of $1.03. That’s very high for a Big Five bank. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) yields 5.68 per cent, while Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) is at 4.71 per cent. Both Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) are yielding over 4 per cent.

On the insurance side, I like Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) with its quarterly dividend of 69 cents a share, to yield almost 5 per cent.

All the financial stocks were beaten up during the Great Recession of 2007-09. At one point, BMO was yielding over 11 per cent. People were nervous about the sector at the time but in retrospect it turned out to be a wonderful buying opportunity.

I think we’re seeing something similar this time around. The sector may drift lower over the next few months, but it will eventually rally and the current prices will look like great bargains.

I suggest you keep your cash in a high interest savings account (see ratehub.ca for the best rates). Gradually use some of that money to build a financials component within your portfolio, buying on dips. Two or three years from now, I think you’ll be pleased with the result. – G.P.

Recovering U.S. tax

Q - I am holding shares of some American equities in a non-registered trading account. These dividend bearing stocks are subject to withholding tax. My question is: Do I recoup any of these taxes when I submit my yearly return? – Robert S.

A – Yes. You are eligible for a foreign tax credit. The amount should be shown on your T-5 reporting slip. – G.P.

Algonquin dividends

Q – Algonquin power pays its dividends in U.S. funds. What is the most tax efficient way to receive these dividends in Canadian funds? – Annie E.

A - There is no tax-efficient way to receive these funds unless they are paid into a registered account. All foreign currency paid into a non-registered account must be converted to Canadian dollars for taxation purposes. However, because Algonquin is a Canadian company, the dividends are eligible for the dividend tax credit despite the fact they’re received in U.S. currency. - G.P.

Transferring TFSA assets

Q - I have a TFSA with EQ Bank, currently invested in cash. I am considering the purchase of a one-year GIC at 4.5 per cent. On its maturity I plan to close the EQ TFSA and transfer the full amount to an already exiting TFSA with TD Waterhouse. Are there any problems with this course of action? – Bryan E.

A - No problem, as long as you go about it the right way. Don’t simply withdraw the money from EQ and re-deposit it in your TD account. The Canada Revenue Agency would see that as a new contribution and that could subject you to overcontribution penalties.

Instead, ask TD to prepare the appropriate paperwork to transfer the money from EQ Bank to your TD account, and make sure EQ closes your TFSA with them once that is done. – G.P.

Retirement drawdowns

Q – I am planning to retire in 2023, and I would like to plan for my retirement drawdown from my LIRA and RRSP accounts.

Since I only have balanced funds (60 per cent equity: 40 per cent fixed income) in my LIRA/RRSP accounts, I am thinking of having two years’ worth of necessary cash and the rest in balanced funds to start my retirement drawdown. I will move money from the balanced fund to the cash bucket every year to top up if the market did well, otherwise later.

However, I came across another strategy: five years of necessary cash and the rest in growth securities (such as a global equity index ETF), to start the drawdown. I would move money from the growth segment to the cash bucket every year to top up if the market did well, otherwise later.

I would appreciate it if you could comment on the above approaches, comparing both and providing the pros and cons. Or suggest any other approach for my purpose. – Nada N.

A – The growth approach is more aggressive and could potentially result in losses. Having five years of income in cash greatly reduces the risk but it means that a significant amount of your capital will be earning a very low return. It’s impossible to predict whether your gains from the growth sector will offset the loss of profit from the expanded cash holdings, but it’s something you should consider.

The balanced approach is the more conservative solution and ties up less of your capital in cash.

Another approach used by conservative investors is a laddered GIC, and it’s worth considering now that interest rates are rising. Keep a year’s worth of cash aside and invest the balance equally in five GICs maturing in each of the next five years. At the end of year one, when the first GIC matures, set aside the amount of cash you’ll need that year and reinvest the balance in a new five-year term. This way, you’ll always have just one year of cash, while the rest of your money earns interest. The returns will probably be lower than either the balanced or growth approaches, but you’ll have less capital tied up and virtually zero risk. – G.P.

If you have a financial question you’d like answered, send it to gordonpape@hotmail.com and write Globe Question on the subject line. I can’t promise a personal response, but I’ll answer as many questions as possible in this space.

